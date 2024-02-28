Spencer Platt

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA), an up and coming category definer with its Mediterranean cuisine offering, has seen its shares skyrocket nearly 50% since its IPO in June 2023.

Following a fourth-quarter report that handily beat expectations, it's time to revisit our investment thesis and try to make sense of the Cava craze.

Introduction to Cava

I wrote a piece on Cava at the beginning of January, in which I told the company's fascinating origin story, and dove into its business model and growth trajectory.

In the article, I came to the conclusion that Cava is an amazing business with huge potential, but also that its valuation at the time reflected too much optimism and left no room for significant upside.

Data by YCharts

Well, that escalated quickly.

The stock is up more than 30% since my article, building on a strong start to 2024 for the food service sector in general, as well as a better-than-expected Q4 report.

It seems like now is the right time to revisit our thesis, which so far appears to be wrong, at least from a share price perspective.

Fourth-Quarter Highlights & 2024 Guidance

Cava reported revenues of $175.5M, up 52.6% Y/Y, beating estimates by $1.2M. Growth was primarily driven from new openings, with an 11.4% contribution from same restaurant sales growth, which came from guest traffic (6.2%) as well as menu price and product mix (5.2%).

Interestingly, comparable sales came way above consensus estimates and guidance, yet revenues came in only slightly higher, reflecting the significantly higher contribution from new openings, with the company's baseline footprint remaining relatively small.

Cava Group Q4'23 Presentation

Restaurant-level margin was 22.4%, a 240 bps improvement over the prior year period, but a 270 bps decline from the third quarter. The sequential decrease is almost entirely attributed to labor, as the company raised wages to better align with competition.

During the quarter, the company opened 19 locations, ending the year with 309 stores, reflecting 72 net new openings, and 30% unit growth.

Cava Group Q4'23 Presentation

Overall, Cava's results were great, and pretty much in line with expectations, aside from the SRS beat. As another successful quarter passed, investors are rightfully becoming more confident in the company's formula, and its potential to succeed.

Cava Group Q4'23 Presentation

Looking ahead, the company expects to open between 48-52 stores in 2024, which is a slowdown from this year's pace, as 2023 still benefited from Zoe's Kitchen conversions (I'll point you to my last article explaining this in more detail).

Same restaurant sales growth is expected to be in the 3%-5% range, although I'm sure investors are filing this under "too conservative", following the recent beat.

On that regard, Cava is still a very young public company, and it will take time for the market to learn how to digest their guidance. I should say though, beating the high-end of the guidance range by 8 percentage points is not something I think investors should get used to.

That being said, management hiked menu prices by 3%, so this pretty much seals the low-end of the guidance. However, there are tougher comps to deal with, especially in the first quarter, due to a mild winter and what management describes as "IPO halo", so it makes sense they'll start with this guide and see how they progress through the year.

Restaurant-level profit margins are expected to be in the 22.7%-23.3% range, slightly above Q4'23 levels, as the company's price increase of 3% should be offset by a full year of higher labor costs and higher food prices, specifically for chicken and olives.

Chipotle Parallels

In my view, it's clear that investors are looking at Cava and see the potential for it to become the next Chipotle, a sensible comparison.

If you follow both companies, it's hard not to see the similarities, and I'm sure that Cava's management has been learning everything they can from the Chipotle playbook.

Both companies took a relatively healthy cuisine and created a way to serve it fast, relatively fresh, and at a relatively low cost. Notice the overuse of the word relatively, but it's important here.

There are hundreds of fast food options, and hundreds of dining options. There will always be a tastier or a cheaper option. But, if you're able to find a winning formula, achieving the optimal balance between health, convenience, taste, and cost, then you'll most likely succeed.

A Long-Term Look Into Valuation

Putting aside Cava's impressive quarter and guidance, we need to focus on the long-term. No matter what metric you'll choose, whether it's a sales multiple, adjusted EBITDA multiple, or any other angle of your choosing, you won't be able to justify Cava's valuation based on today's numbers.

However, looking into the longer horizon, the valuation might make more sense.

We'll use 2032, because this is management's target year for reaching 1,000 stores. From today's baseline, this reflects a 14% annual unit growth, and in the target year, this pace means 120 net openings, a reasonable sum.

The next step in our calculation is average unit volume, or AUV, or in simple words, annual revenue per store. Today Cava stands at $2.6 million, 10% above Q4-22.

Cava Group Q4'23 Presentation

As we can see, in some geographies AUV is much higher, but that's a result of the maturity mix of the stores.

For 2032, I'm assuming AUV of $3 million, which is in line with today's Chipotle. I believe this is a reasonable level, which reflects low-single-digit annual comp growth.

Multiplying AUV by the number of stores, we forecast Cava revenues of $3 billion in 2032, which is around a 20% CAGR from today's levels.

Continuing to profit. At a $3 billion scale, Chipotle had profit margins of approximately 10%, with restaurant-level margins above 26%. I'd say that's a decent assumption to use for Cava as well, equaling $300 million of net income in 2032.

Even with a footprint of 1,000 locations, Cava will still be a relative small chain. Chipotle is at around 3,500 stores today and is targeting 7,000 locations in the U.S., while other large chains are even above the 7,000 mark.

Therefore, I'm assuming the company will trade at a 40x P/E multiple, which takes into account the remaining long growth runway Cava will still have in 2032.

Created and calculated by the author based on author's assumptions.

Based on the above assumptions, we reach a valuation of $12 billion in 2032, which might be almost double today's price, but over eight years, this reflects an 8.1% annual return.

Now you might say Cava will trade at a higher multiple, or generate a higher AUV, which is definitely an option. However, I think the above assumptions are the most reasonable base case.

For me, if I'm buying Cava based on its 2032 numbers, I want at least a 15% annual return as my base case. That would mean a 65x exit multiple, or a 16% exit profit margin, or nearly $5 billion in sales. All possible, but not probable.

Another option, of course, is that the stock will drop. At $42 per share, we'll get a 13% annual return with the base case assumptions, which might be where I decide to initiate a position.

Conclusion

Cava is defining a new category with its unique Mediterranean offering. The company is managed prudently, and checks all my boxes when it comes to a fast food chain, including a constant strive for operational efficiency, and a major emphasis on employee satisfaction.

However, for me to go on this decade-long journey with Cava, I want a much higher expected return. While I do expect the company will continue to execute, I'm sure there will be plenty of bumps on the road, where we can get the same fundamental story for a much more attractive price.

This doesn't necessarily mean a lower share price. Rather, it could mean faster or better execution, which will change our assumptions.

For now, Cava remains on my watchlist as a Hold.