Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) presents an intriguing investment opportunity despite facing challenges in its Q4 earnings report. While the company's performance was hindered by higher jet fuel costs and operational disruptions, its resilience and strategic positioning in the airline industry suggest long-term growth potential.

Q4 earnings review

We've previously published several articles on Alaska Air Group. The last one available was published in May 2023.

Q4 results missed our expectations due to higher jet fuel crack spreads:

Revenue for Q4 totaled $2,553 mln (+3.0% y/y), in line with our forecast of $2,556 mln.

EBITDA totaled $190 mln (-21.3% y/y), down from our forecast of $286 mln as fuel prices and other costs rose faster than expected.

Otherwise, operating and financial data met our expectations. Alaska showed some signs of recovery, despite some key flight destinations to Hawaii still being distressed, while the competition on the domestic market increased due to higher fleet capacity:

ASM (capacity) totaled 17 077 (+13.6% y/y).

The load factor was 82.88%, which was slightly worse than the average pre-COVID Q4 level.

Passenger Yield was ₵16.43 (-1.3% y/y).

State of the airline industry

The trend for the recovery of the airline industry continued in 2023. North America is ahead of the world in this respect, with both passenger traffic and capacity exceeding 2019 levels.

IATA

While significant fleet capacity growth in the second half of the year increased competition for customers, most airlines see stable demand and the ability to maintain high prices over the next year.

According to data provided by the management at the conference call following the release of the financial results, average passenger yield resumed growth in January 2024, rising by about 1%-2% per week, and the number of flights booked for February and March is on average 8% higher than it was for January.

The management of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) also adopted a positive outlook for 2024 prices, but we are quite conservative about the potential and forecast average passenger yield to be $17.19 (+3.5% y/y) in 2024 and $16.87 (-1.4% y/y) in 2025 due to increased competition in the industry, a delay in the recovery of high-margin flights to Hawaii, and the fact that Alaska doesn't engage in international flights, which now show the highest growth.

IATA

Jet fuel market

Most operating cost items for the period were in line with our expectations, except the fuel price, which reached $3.32 (-6.6% y/y), up from our forecast of $3.11 (-12.4% y/y).

Alaska Air Group buys more than half of the fuel it uses from refiners along the West Coast, where prices for all oil products have historically been higher, and are now subject to volatility due to maintenance work at refineries.

EIA

We now expect that oil prices will rise in February-March to $93/bbl amid a deficit, and then drop to $85/bbl in April. In the 4th quarter, we expect the price of Brent oil to decline to $74/barrel due to the expected easing of OPEC restrictions.

Invest Heroes

However, given the high exposure to fuel from the West Coast and the maintenance work, we are raising the forecast for the average fuel price in 2024 from $2.87 (-4.0% y/y) to $3.00 (-13.0% y/y). We anticipate the fuel price to be $2.80 (-6.7% y/y) in 2025.

Invest Heroes

Financial results outlook

In January, one of Alaska's Boeing 737-9 MAX airplanes was forced to make an emergency landing following a breach of the fuselage. The incident caused no fatalities or serious injuries, and the management estimated the damage from the incident at $150 mln, meaning that as a one-time cost, it does not have a significant effect on the company's financial footing.

An investigation found that four bolts that hold the door plug in place on the Boeing 737 Max 9 were missing at the time of the door-plug blowout. The problem can be solved by improving the quality of assembly, so we are betting against a protracted grounding of the 737-MAX model and expect its return to operation in the second quarter.

However, given that a significant number of flights were canceled in the first quarter, we have lowered the forecast for ALK's fleet capacity from 70,903 (+3.3% y/y) available seat miles to 67,913 ASMs for 2024.

Given the lower forecast for the fleet's capacity, we are lowering the revenue forecast from $11,333 mln (+9% y/y) to $10,763 mln (+3% y/y) for 2024, and are setting it at $11,825 mln (+9.9% y/y) for 2025.

Invest Heroes

According to the management, by the time the financial results were out, the company had been able to rebook more than half of the people, who were impacted by cancellations, back onto Alaska flights, meaning the incident did not damage Alaska Air Group's reputation.

Given the lower revenue forecast and the higher forecast for the fuel price, we are lowering the EBITDA forecast from $1,920 mln (+38% y/y) to $1,526 mln (+19% y/y) for 2024 and are setting it at $1,645 mln (+8% y/y) for 2025.

The forecast for 2025 includes the assumption that as fuel prices decline and the capacity of US airlines increases, companies will have to reduce fares. All of Alaska Air Group's organic growth in revenue and EBITDA is tied to the company's future capital expenditures and fleet expansion.

Invest Heroes

Valuation

We're evaluating ALK's fair stock price based on the FTM EV/EBITDA multiples method.

According to our calculations, the stock has a fair price of $49, which means an upside of 32%. The rating for the stock is BUY.

Invest Heroes

Conclusion

Alaska Air Group is our favorite in the airline sector due to its low debt burden and clear business growth plan. Despite our view that in the near term business may trail behind other airlines due to full exposure in the domestic market and crack-spreads volatility, we believe overall the company is well-positioned in the long term.

To manage the position, we suggest keeping an eye on ALK and its peers' financials & industry research (e.g., IATA and FAA).