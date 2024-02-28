Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Archer-Daniels-Midland: A Buy For One Reason, And Just Maybe Another

Max Greve
Summary

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland stock has dropped almost 25% due to an SEC investigation into suspicious transactions in its Nutrition segment.
  • The investigation does not appear to accuse the company of misstating revenue or costs, but rather focuses on intracompany transactions.
  • The market's response to the investigation seems to be an overreaction, as the company's earnings estimates only fell by 2-8%.
  • Archer's ethanol business may also be an underappreciated source of future growth, but it's a buy regardless of ethanol's future fortunes.
ADM office building at their facility in Decatur, Illinois, USA.

JHVEPhoto

I have always been very interested in Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) even though I have never once owned stock in it. It has often seemed to me fairly valued, but I’ve never looked at it and seen a great bargain. But I’ve had more

This article was written by

Max Greve
Max Greve is a graduate of Northwestern University with a quadruple major in History, Economics, Political Science, and International Studies. Max is a full-time writer and in addition to stock market trends also writes articles on government, current events, macroeconomic trends, and last but not least, the ongoing inefficiencies of professional sports.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in ADM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

jtbjr58
Today, 5:57 PM
Nice last sentence. Thrre is room for a little of that.

Buying now, small pos. mid to long hold.
Divdude87
Today, 5:54 PM
Started a small position myself, thanks for the article
scott7122
Today, 5:49 PM
I started a position after the disclosure with the CFO being shown the door. Solid company. Not to fancy. We’ll see.
