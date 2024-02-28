JHVEPhoto

I have always been very interested in Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) even though I have never once owned stock in it. It has often seemed to me fairly valued, but I’ve never looked at it and seen a great bargain. But I’ve had more interest in it than most “fair” value stocks because of its connection to something that has long been a bit of a pet project of mine.

I want to talk about that project a little today, but first let me say that I would be buying ADM at this point, pet project or not, because the market has in my view substantially misunderstood recent events in the stock.

For the first time I am rating ADM a Buy, and opening a small position.

The Recent Stock Plunge

Archer Daniels' stock is down almost 25% from where it was three months ago. This is owing to the disclosure by the company in late January that it had placed its CFO on indefinite leave after receiving word from the SEC that some of its Nutrition segment transactions records looked suspicious and asking it to turn over documents.

The stock has more or less stopped falling since that day, but it has yet to recover more than a sliver of the value it lost. In my opinion, this represents an overreaction to news that, on closer examination, may not be as momentous as it first appears.

Make no mistake, it’s never a good thing to get a call for documents from the SEC. But the details of this particular investigation are somewhat different from the typical run of the mill case in that the company as a whole does not appear to be accused of misstating revenue or costs. Rather, the focus of the investigation seems to be a number of intracompany transactions between its Nutrition segment and the other segments of the company.

This doesn’t make it a lot about nothing. Even more than management, the people this really reflects badly on is the Board of Directors.

An Unsurprising Shock

This scandal - I don’t think it’s too soon to use that word, even though the investigation is far from over - has its genesis in the approval by the Board’s compensation committee of an executive compensation package which has several components. Some of them are quite standard: company-wide EBITDA, company-wide ROIC, individual performance of the executive in question.

But in addition, a significant portion of the annual and long-term incentive pay is tied to the profitability of one division of the company, the Nutrition division. And only the Nutrition division; the other two divisions are not singled out for payment in a similar manner.

This had exactly the effect one would expect it to; as the SEC now investigates a series of intracompany transactions which seem to have been designed to and had the effect of increasing Nutrition segment operating income and decreasing those of other segments. Because raising Nutrition operating income increased bonuses and lowering other units OI did not decrease bonuses, money was shifted out of the one and into the other.

This is more than just a technical violation; manipulation of this kind is basically stealing from the company, if in fact it is proven that that’s what the transfers were meant to achieve. But the investigation is not over, and I put to one side whether anyone is guilty of anything.

Measuring The Magnitude

The real question for me is, was the market’s response proportionate to the offense? The key point, as I see it, is this: there does not, so far as we can tell, seem to have been any significant misstatement of company-wide revenues or costs. When money is moved out of one division of a company and into a different division of the company to pad executive bonuses, the company’s loss as a whole is limited to the amount of the ill-gotten bonuses.

Which is not nothing, of course, but hardly seems to justify such a massive plunge in the stock price. Executive compensation is a relatively small part of a company’s total cost base, however much attention the issue might receive as a matter of income inequality or fairness. In fact, upon disclosing the SEC investigation, the company also made two other announcements: first, it was withdrawing all guidance for the Nutrition segment, since it needed to get to the bottom of the real numbers; and second, it was lowering its EPS guide for the company as a whole… from $7 to $6.90.

Of course, some analysts expectations were higher, and perhaps the market as a whole bought into that. Some were forecasting in the mid-$7s, but there doesn’t appear to have been anything higher than that.

In other words, the company announced that its earnings estimates were falling somewhere between 2% and 8%, and the stock promptly fell 25%.

It seems to me an overreaction. ADM’s dividend of $2 per year seems very secure, and still leaves ample profits for further investments if warranted or to secure the balance sheet. I suppose some of that cash might be lost to lawsuits - there are several already pending over the whole sorry business - but it seems unlikely that the long-term earnings potential of the company has been damaged in any significant way.

And with its trailing P/E at little more than 8.0 assuming it hits its new, revised full-year profit target, there is ample room for upside.

One More Thing...

I could stop here, as an unwarranted 25% drop in a stock that doesn’t deserve it is more than enough to make it a Buy on its own. But I did want to talk about one other thing, which I know will not seem so important to many because it is far less proximate, may well never come to pass, and to a lot of people’s minds will not work. But I believe it is a source of (potential) hidden value in Archer-Daniels-Midland over and above its current SEC-inspired undervaluation.

The thing I want to talk about is ethanol.

I know the reputation ethanol has among many: a boondoggle, a leacher off the public dole, a shockingly inferior fuel. The Renewable Fuels Standard that is ethanol’s main subsidy these days - the import tariffs and volumetric tax credits are long since repealed - is unacceptable to members of both parties for various reasons; House Republicans simply want the RFS mandate eliminated altogether.

Those impressions are understandable, but they are, to my mind, not entirely correct. I’ve long considered ethanol an underappreciated fuel, the science of it not fully presented accurately, and I briefly made a bit of a campaign of it with my local elected officials a long, long time ago in another life.

At any rate ethanol is one of ADM’s main business lines now, so it is worth considering.

Ethanol Economics

I won’t go over the production methods of ethanol, which have been exhaustively written about. In terms of pollution, Fortune magazine ran a particularly clear and concise piece explaining ethanol’s various benefits and drawbacks in terms of evaporative and other particulate emissions. Investors can decide for themselves what it’s worth to them to “go green,” but greenness currently has no intrinsic value to the bottom line so we will put environmental benefits to one side.

Purely economically, ethanol is simply nothing more or less than a substitute for gasoline; its value is the amount of gasoline it replaces. Not surprisingly that means ethanol becomes more useful as oil gets more expensive; the break-even price varies by plant but ethanol is profitable at no more than $60 per barrel of oil and everything above is gravy. Perhaps the break-even is less, depending on the assumptions used. It seems likely that ethanol will be solidly profitable at current oil prices, however.

Ethanol's New Vitality

The reason I bring this up is because it may be about to take on new relevance. For the longest time, the assumption has been that rightly or wrongly, ethanol’s days were already past. Many see ethanol as on a path to obsolescence. To justify this, they point to the increasing expansion of electric vehicles in the automotive fleet and the declining costs of the renewable energy that many expect to power them. In addition, the “blend wall” made it unfeasible to sell more ethanol, even if more could be economically produced.

But now EV sales seem to be broadly plateauing, and ethanol has shown more staying power than expected. Just last week, the EPA announced it would lift restrictions on the sale of E15 in eight Midwest states where ethanol sales are often highest. This comes several years after the EPA tried allowing year-round sales of E15 in all markets, but was struck down by the Court of Appeals.

It may not be held back much longer. There are regular Senate bills to make E15 available nationwide introduced in almost every Congress. And the farm lobby no sooner got its first E15 approval then they started pushing for even higher blends. E20 and E30 are the next steps for the ethanol lobby.

As ethanol continues to penetrate the motor fuel pool after a brief plateauing, it may cross the tipping point of mass adoption sufficiently to unlock new efficiencies. A team at Colorado State University working off a $20,000 research budget already proved that engine optimization can make ethanol at least as efficient as gasoline in fuel economy.

New Paths To Ethanol Profit

Ethanol is also considered far and away the most mature negative carbon emissions pathway. No matter how efficient EVs are now or may ever become, they are essentially capped out at a greenhouse gas emission of 0%, even if they are only ever charged with renewable energy. Ethanol, by contrast, because it sucks up carbon as it is grown, can actually have a negative emissions rate if that carbon is captured rather than emitted by the plant during processing.

That last may be particularly important to ADM and other larger producers, because carbon capture often requires substantial additional investments to capture and transport the carbon to permanent storage that independent producers might have trouble funding. At 19 pounds of carbon per processed bushel of corn and 2.85 gallons per bushel, 300 gallons of ethanol can result in the capture of a ton of carbon.

That may be more lucrative going forward, since the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act offers a bounty of $85 per ton of captured carbon - albeit it offers a sweetheart $180 per ton only for direct air capture, so ethanol as usual will have to play with a handicap - and carbon is considered to have a maximum cost of $30-$35 per ton to capture at ethanol plants, due to ethanol’s pure carbon stream that requires minimal additional cleaning or processing to protect the equipment.

ADM's financial reports don't actually give a production level for ethanol, only a sales total for their Vantage subunit, which is only their dry milling operations not their wet milling ethanol sales. Media reports however have them at 1.5 billion gallons after selling their Peoria plant, which would come to $250 million per year in additional potential profit, perhaps as much as an extra $10 per share at a 20 P/E.

Investment Summary

I have long been interested in the potential for long-run ethanol demand increases to produce a reorientation of the structure of the market towards a more ethanol-oriented engine design and infrastructure. However, that prospect always seemed so sufficiently remote that I did not want to pull the trigger on Archer solely for that reason, and on other metrics I thought it fairly valued but not a particularly good bargain.

Now, however, the sudden plunge in the stock owing to an SEC investigation that I believe does not reflect any significant shift in the underlying fundamentals, essentially allows me to have my cake and eat it too. I am buying in at a price that the dividend and steady-state operating income alone justify, while perhaps holding for the long-term to satisfy my itch to have at least some exposure to the long-run potential of an ethanol economy, which has been waiting almost a century to have its day in the sun.

I freely confess that buying a stock for a dream scenario that you do not believe is likely to materialize would not, in most circumstances, be good business sense. And I will not even try to pretend that there is not a bit of wish fulfillment involved in this. Indeed, compensating for my known blind spot in that regard has always been one of the reasons I have been, if anything, more skeptical of Archer Daniels over the years than it perhaps deserved at times.

But now I see a clear opportunity to profit irrespective of whether my long-held ambition ever becomes a reality or not. I’m going to take it. And perhaps, keep dreaming.