Richard Drury

I last covered the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO), an actively-managed dividend income and covered call ETF, in early 2023. In that article, I argued that DIVO's high-quality stock portfolio, above-average dividend yield, and good performance track-record, made the fund a buy. DIVO has significantly underperformed since, experiencing much lower capital gains than the S&P 500 during most of 2023.

DIVO Previous Article

DIVO's strategy remains more or less the same, so the fund should continue to see below-average gains during future bull markets. DIVO's high-quality holdings and dividends are much more impactful during bear markets and shallower bull markets, however, so the fund could outperform too. It has outperformed since I first covered the fund, for instance. As such, DIVO remains a buy, recent underperformance notwithstanding.

DIVO - Overview and Investment Thesis

DIVO is an actively-managed dividend income and covered call ETF. DIVO's investment thesis rests on the fund's:

High-quality blue-chip companies , of below-average risk and volatility

, of below-average risk and volatility Above-average 4.6% dividend yield , partly covered by underlying stock dividends, partly from writing covered calls

, partly covered by underlying stock dividends, partly from writing covered calls Reasonably good performance track-record, with slightly lower returns than the S&P 500 at significantly lower risk

Let's have a closer look at each of the points above.

Diversified Blue-Chip Portfolio

DIVO invests in 20-25 large-cap U.S. equities. Stocks are selected based on fundamentals, including quality and yield, and sector, to (attempt to) ensure a balanced portfolio. DIVO is actively-managed, so security selection and weights are an active investment decision, ultimately dependent on the fund's management team.

DIVO's portfolio does seem to focus on high-quality blue-chip stocks, including Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Visa (NYSE: V), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). It also seems to exclude stocks not currently paying dividends, including Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which boosts fund yields somewhat. Largest holdings are as follows:

DIVO

DIVO's high-quality blue-chip stocks have more stable earnings and dividends than average. Focusing on these companies reduces portfolio risk and volatility while increasing dividend sustainability, all important benefits for the fund and its shareholders.

DIVO's sector exposures are reasonably balanced, although the fund is overweight certain old-economy industries like financials and consumer staples, while being underweight tech and growth. These sector tilts are quite common for dividend and value ETFs.

DIVO

Due to the above, DIVO's performance is strongly impacted by the relative performance of tech, growth, and value stocks. Expect the fund to outperform when tech underperforms, underperform when tech outperforms. Think of DIVO as the opposite of the Nasdaq-100 index, with the opposite tilts and relative performance to the S&P 500.

As an example, DIVO over-performed during 2022, when the Nasdaq-100 underperformed, with the fund underperforming in 2023, when the Nasdaq-100 outperformed. Overall returns were quite strong, and similar to those of the Nasdaq-100, but the cycle of under and over performance were opposite.

Data by YCharts

In any case, DIVO's portfolio of high-quality blue-chip companies has led to reduced risk and volatility in the past, an important, straightforward benefit for investors.

Above-Average 4.6% Dividend Yield

DIVO sports an above-average 4.6% dividend yield, around 3x that of the S&P 500, and higher than that of the average U.S. dividend ETF.

Data by YCharts

DIVO's dividends are backed by underlying stock dividends, and from covered call option premiums.

DIVO

Although not explicitly stated, the fund's covered call strategy either only overwrites a small portion of its portfolio, or the calls are sold quite a bit out of the money. This is because more aggressive covered call ETFs generate a lot more in income, generally in the high single-digits or low double-digits. DIVO's yield is consistent with a more mild covered call strategy, with a more muted impact on the fund's potential capital gains and return profile.

Going back to the dividends, these seem stable, with the fund seeing very low dividend growth since 2018, and for most years. There were significant dividend cuts in 2017, almost certainly due to a shift in the fund's strategy.

Seeking Alpha

Yield on cost figures look much stronger, as share prices have risen.

Seeking Alpha

DIVO's future dividend growth is dependent on many factors, including underlying equity dividend growth, asset or portfolio growth (which means more written calls), and option prices (which means higher option premiums). I'm quite confident that dividends should grow, although past growth has been anemic, and lower than expected.

Overall, DIVO's dividends are reasonably good, and solidly above-average.

Good Performance Track-Record

DIVO's overall performance track-record is reasonably good, with the fund performing a bit better than the average U.S. dividend ETF since inception, and for most relevant time periods. DIVO has underperformed the S&P 500 since inception, although with materially lower risk, volatility, and drawdowns.

Seeking Alpha - Table by Author

To expand a bit on the above, compare DIVO's performance during 2022 with that of the S&P 500 and its peers. DIVO was down only 1.5% during 2022, compared to 18.2% for the S&P 500. Although the fund has slightly underperformed the index these past few years, it has done so with significantly lower drawdowns.

Data by YCharts

DIVO's volatility itself is also lower.

Data by YCharts

Overall, I would characterize DIVO's performance track-record as good, although definitely not outstanding. The fund's lower volatility and drawdowns benefit all investors, but might be of particular interest to retirees, for whom capital stability is paramount.

As a final point, DIVO's covered call strategy serves to somewhat reduce potential capital gains, almost certainly leading to underperformance during bull markets. It is not possible for me to quantify the exact impact of these issues, but I believe it to be small, as the fund does not seem to overwrite a significant portion of its portfolio or sell ITM options. DIVO saw much lower capital gains in 2023 than the S&P 500, but this was probably due to being underweight tech, with other dividend equity ETFs seeing similar gains.

Data by YCharts

DIVO's covered call strategy should lead to somewhat reduced capital gains moving forward, although I'm not expecting a significant impact from these. I thought this needed to be mentioned, considering this is an important issue for most covered call ETFs.

Conclusion

DIVO's high-quality blue-chip companies, above-average 4.6% dividend yield, and reasonably good performance track-record make the fund a buy.