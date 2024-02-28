Johnson & Johnson: A Clean Bill Of Health
Summary
- Johnson & Johnson continues to trade in line with historical multiples despite improved financial position and growth prospects following the KVUE spin-off.
- We are relatively bullish on JNJ's core Pharma and MedTech portfolios, but not enough margin of safety to provide a highly attractive return profile.
- Potential catalysts include indication expansions for key products (Tremfya, Erleada, Spravato), accelerating growth in MedTech, deployment of excess cash-post spin-off, and monetization of the remaining KVUE stake.
