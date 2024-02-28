Arko Corp. (ARKO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2024 4:49 PM ETArko Corp. (ARKO) Stock, ARKOW Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.12K Followers

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jordan Mann - Investor Relations
Arie Kotler - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Rob Giammatteo - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bobby Griffin - Raymond James
Anthony Bonadio - Wells Fargo
Kelly Bania - BMO Capital Markets
Mark Astrachan - Stifel
Karru Martinson - Jefferies
William Reuter - Bank of America

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Arko Corp. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Jordan Mann, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Capital Markets and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Jordan Mann

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Arko’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call and webcast. On today’s call are Arie Kotler, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer; and Rob Giammatteo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings press release, annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 as filed with the SEC and our earnings presentation are available on Arko’s website at www.arkocorp.com.

During our call today, unless otherwise stated, management will compare results to the same period in 2022. Before we begin, please note that all fourth quarter 2023 financial information is unaudited. During this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please review the forward-looking and cautionary statements section at the end of our fourth quarter 2023 earnings release for various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made during our call today. Any forward-looking statements made during this call reflect our current views with respect to future events and Arko will not update

Recommended For You

About ARKO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARKO

Trending Analysis

Trending News