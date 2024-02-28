Thapana Onphalai/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

About halfway down the list of Seeking Alpha’s Top Growth Stocks list is Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA):

INTA on Top Growth Stocks list (SeekingAlpha )

Why is this unprofitable information technology stock on the list? Because it is growing rapidly and likely will become profitable in the not-too-distant future. In the meantime, investors are buying on their expectations, as well as the fundamentals in my view.

About Intapp

According to its Q2-2024 earnings report, it sells cloud software solutions tailored to the operating challenges and regulatory requirements of professional and financial services firms. Its reach is global and includes what it calls “the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms”.

its software helps those firms connect their people, processes, and data. And, “As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.”

On its website, it claims its client list includes 96 of the 100 biggest American law firms (Am Law 100), 1,500 private capital and investment banking firms, 14 of the top 20 top accounting firms, and 2,400 firms worldwide.

Intapp reported on its 10-K for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2023, that Its software is sold on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise model.

At the close of trading on February 27, its share price was $38.84 and it had a market cap of $2.90 billion.

Competition and competitive advantages

Intapp reported in the 10-K that the professional and financial services industry is very competitive. It is also subject to changes brought on by new products, technologies, and more.

While the company does not list its competitors, Seeking Alpha offers other application software companies of comparable size. They are C3.ai, Inc. (AI), Envestnet, Inc. (ENV), Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO), and CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK).

It believes that its success depends on being able to demonstrate that its solutions provide better business outcomes than those provided by its competitors. Price does not appear to be a significant factor in purchase decisions by its potential clients.

Those that do count include what it calls “Deep domain experience, and a long-term, trusted relationship,” product innovation and quality, purpose-built solutions for the industries, and brand reputation and name recognition in the industry.

As for competitive advantages, it cites its industry cloud strategy and solutions, which it said is backed up by its deep domain expertise built up in more than two decades of experience.

To that, we can add its specialization and the amount of data and insights it must have gained over those 20+ years. Also, its software tools are integrated, allowing users to pull information and data that would not be available in other software.

Margins

This five-year chart shows how Intapp’s gross, EBITDA, and normalized net margins declined in 2020 and 2021, before picking up again in 2022:

INTA Margins chart (SeekingAlpha )

Note that the EBITDA and net margins remain in the red, with only the gross margin in the black. At the end of December, when its second quarter closed, Intapp had a gross margin of 68.97%, an EBIT margin of -13.36% and a net margin of -13.81%.

Can it drive the EBIT and net margins higher and into profitability? It seems quite likely that will happen, based on the progress of the past several years.

To do so, it will need to increase revenue or reduce its operating expenses. This excerpt from the second-quarter earnings announcement shows the big three items that keep it away from current profitability:

INTA Operating Expenses table (Q2-Earnings Report)

Cost of revenues is $30.77 million. There’s likely not much room to reduce that line, but it may be possible with research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative. Of course, the first two are growth drivers and necessary, while the general and administrative may provide opportunities for cuts or reductions.

In particular, take a look at stock-based compensation, which amounted to $16.51 million in the second quarter. That seems rich for a company with total revenues of $103.93 million and is not yet profitable.

Behind all of this is a software model, one in which there are heavy fixed costs to create new products. Over time, research and development costs and marketing costs can decline as the software stabilizes and companies can attract more and more new business from existing customers.

For Intapp, revenue growth may do most of the heavy lifting for positive margins. Revenue growth (YoY) is 26.74%, roughly five times as fast as the information technology sector median. We see a similar story for revenue growth (FWD), which is 21.96%, while the sector median is 6.67%. Over time, rising revenue and rising earnings should make many of its expenses proportionately smaller.

Growth

As we saw above, Intapp’s gross, EBITDA, and net margins have been recovering. So too, have the metrics behind them: revenue, EBITDA, and net income:

INTA Revenue-EBITDA-EPS chart (SeekingAlpha )

The probability is high that this growth will continue on one or more of these three lines. As the excerpt on operating costs shows, the company spends heavily on R&D, nearly 27.0% of total revenues in the second quarter. That should continue to produce innovations, new products, and new services that contribute to organic growth.

It is also generating free cash flow that will support both organic and acquired growth. Free cash flow per share is $0.44 on a [TTM] basis, up from $0.31 in the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2023, $0.15 in June 2022, and ($0.53) in June 2021.

On the bottom line, SeekingAlpha projects EPS FWD Long-Term Growth (3-5Y CAGR) of 35.0%, far more than the sector median of 13.12%.

Long-term growth also should benefit from the acquisitions it has made in recent years: OnePlace Pte Ltd., acquired in 2019, Repstor, acquired in 2021, and Paragon Data Labs, acquired in 2023. And earlier this week, it announced it had signed an agreement to buy delphai, “a Berlin-based AI software company specializing in applied AI for firmographic data automation, structuring, and intelligence.” (firmographics is a way of segmenting organizations in much the same way that demographics are used to segment people).

Intapp should also see growth from its developing partnerships network. For example, it announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) two years ago. In a news release at the time, CEO John Hall said, “Partnering with Microsoft supercharges our ability to equip each and every professional with easy access to the information they need by aligning our industry-specific solutions with the software they use every day,”.

And, it is pursuing international expansion. The company said in its 10-K, “We believe there is a significant need for our solutions on a global basis and, accordingly, opportunity for us to grow our business through further international expansion.”

Management and strategy

Chairman and CEO John Hall has sat at the Chief Executive Officer’s desk since 2007, and before becoming Chairman, was a director. According to his corporate biography, he was a co-founder of VA Linux Systems and helped take the company from startup to IPO.

CFO David Morton joined Intapp as Chief Financial Officer in 2023, after more than 20 years as a finance professional. Previously, he had held the same position at the digital security company DigiCert, Inc.

Intapp’s overall business strategy is to develop innovative software that helps professional and financial services firms optimize their operations, become more profitable, and improve client service.

Within that framework, it has a multi-pronged growth strategy, which includes capitalizing on its applied AI expertise; helping its clients shift to the cloud; adding new solutions to its platform; broadening its geographic reach; and pursuing strategic acquisitions.

Intapp appears to have the management expertise and experience, as well as strategies, that it will need to maintain its growth.

Valuation

With negative earnings, some of the metrics we might use to value Intapp are unavailable; chief among them are Price/Earnings and the PEG ratio.

The few measures that are available indicate the share price is overvalued. The EV/EBITDA ratio is 78.32, some 409.0% higher than the sector median. Price/Sales (TTM) is 6.93 is more than double the sector median, as is Price/Sales (FWD) 6.83 compared to 2.89 for the sector median. Price/Book is high too, with the (TTM) version at 7.77 versus the sector’s 3.12 and (FWD) at 7.84, while the sector is at 4.20.

Perhaps the overvaluation reflects expectations as well as the fundamentals. That is, some investors believe that holding will deliver significant capital gains in the future.

Interestingly, private equity and venture capital firms are big owners of Intapp. Collectively, they hold 42.73% of shares outstanding, while institutional investors hold 44.45%. Public and other investors hold just 3.48%, while individuals/insiders own 9.34%.

This suggests that professional investors are bullish about the company. It also indicates they will have influence on the board’s decisions, helping to ensure the company keeps shareholder interests in mind.

The size of the insider holdings is significant and indicates management’s interests and the interests of shareholders are aligned.

Looking ahead, we see the analysts who cover Intapp expect EPS to grow by 37.67% this year, 10.47% in fiscal 2025, and 37.60% in fiscal 2026. Combined, that’s 85.74% over three years, or an average of 28.58% per year (non-compounding). If professional investors share those forecasts, then we should expect them to stay put for at least two and a half more years.

Wall Street analysts have an average price target that is 29.43% above the current price:

INTA analyst price targets (SeekingAlpha )

However, the actual price usually hasn’t kept up with the target prices, as shown in this chart; the actual price was roughly 20% below the targeted price at the close on February 26:

INTA Target prices & actual prices chart (SeekingAlpha )

Wall Street analysts expect a nearly 30% gain, and earnings are expected to go up by an average of 28.58% per year. Given the history of Wall Street target prices, I’m going to forecast a 15% gain for the end of this fiscal year. In absolute terms, that works out to $44.67, which is still an attractive target.

Risks

It appears that Intapp is moving in the right direction, with higher revenue, EBITDA, and earnings. However, there is no assurance that it will eventually become profitable or that it will provide capital gains to shareholders.

The company points out in its 10-K that the war in Ukraine has led to disruptions in its R&D, which could lead to interruptions in its development efforts. A loss by Ukraine might pose an even greater threat.

The company is controlled by institutional investors and private equity/venture capital; these two sets of interest might push the board to make decisions that are not in the interests of public shareholders.

With increasing exposure in international markets, Intapp may have challenges related to geopolitical situations and currency exchange rates.

Its focus on just two markets, professional and financial services, means it could be adversely affected by a slowdown in either or both.

Conclusion

Intapp is a growth company in a growth industry, propelled forward by new technologies. While the company has not yet become profitable, all indicators appear to point in the right direction. Would-be shareholders also have the assurance that many professional investors, the so-called “smart money”, is investing in the company. It deserves its place on the Seeking Alpha Top Growth Stocks list.

Based on its progress toward profitability, the confidence of professional investors, and a potential 15% increase in the share price, I rate Intapp a Buy. Had the company already achieved profitability, I might have rated it a Strong Buy.