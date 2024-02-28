manaemedia

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) traded lower on first quarter results. The company delivered solid results that came right around management guidance. Yet given all the excitement for generative AI, it's possible that Wall Street was hoping for evidence of an acceleration in top-line growth - I for myself was hoping for evidence of an upgrade-driven supercycle. These growth expectations have not panned out, at least not yet, but HPQ continues to look attractive given the low earnings multiple and commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Unlike many other tech stocks in which expectations have priced in a necessity for incredible outperformance, HPQ stock may deliver strong returns even if no supercycle takes place. I reiterate my buy rating as a value-minded holding.

HPQ Stock Price

HPQ has been left out of the furious tech rally. That's not terribly surprising given the company’s mature earnings profile as well as its exposure to printing.

Data by YCharts

I last covered HPQ in December, where I rated the stock a buy due to my prediction for a generative AI upgrade supercycle. The stock has underperformed the broader markets by double-digits since then, which has only made the value proposition more compelling.

HPQ Stock Key Metrics

In this past quarter, HPQ saw revenues decline 4.9% YoY to $13.2 billion. Consensus estimates called for $13.59 billion in revenue - this miss may explain the post-earnings reaction.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

As usual, the company generated the majority of its revenues from its personal systems businesses, but most of its operating profits from its printing businesses.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

The company generated $0.81 in non-GAAP EPS, squarely within guidance of between $0.76 and $0.86 and representing 11% YoY growth.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

HPQ ended the quarter with $7.4 billion in net debt, an increase of $1 billion sequentially.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

That increase was due to the company generating only $25 million in free cash flow while spending $775 million on share repurchases and dividends. The first quarter is seasonally a slow quarter (with the fourth quarter being a seasonally strong quarter due to “back to school” trends).

FY24 Q1 Presentation

Looking ahead, management has guided for the second quarter to see non-GAAP EPS of between $0.76 and $0.86, representing very mild growth at the midpoint.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

Management continues to expect the company to generate up to $3.6 billion in free cash flow for the year (for reference, the market cap stands at around $27 billion).

Is HPQ Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

HPQ may be known largely for its long history in printing, but investors should instead focus on its strong positioning in personal computers. The PC market is arguably quite saturated, but HPQ appears to have strong name brand recognition for creating high quality yet affordable products. The digital revolution is definitely in its mature stages, but the rise of generative AI may spark a “supercycle” in which consumers need to upgrade their devices to allow for greater functionality. Thus far, evidence of this super cycle have not shown in the fundamental results.

2023 Securities Analyst Meeting

At its 2023 Securities Analyst Meeting, management gave long-term targets for low single-digit revenue growth and high single-digit earnings growth. Given the absence of aggressive top-line growth, it's good to see management commit to returning all of free cash flow back to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

2023 Securities Analyst Meeting

At recent prices, HPQ traded valuations that might resonate more with traditional value investors. With the tech sector and broader market continuing to soar, it can be hard to find well-known names trading at these kinds of valuations.

Seeking Alpha

Consensus estimates call for HPQ to sustain very low single-digit top-line growth over the coming years.

Seeking Alpha

Even without assuming multiple expansion, HPQ appears priced to deliver healthy double-digit returns from here between its earnings yield and ongoing earnings growth. The return proposition becomes more interesting if my expectations for a generative AI-spurred upgrade supercycle takes place, in which I would expect both consensus estimates and valuation multiples to move higher. I continue to target a fair value range of between 7x and 15x earnings, with HPQ trading near the bottom of that valuation range.

What are the key risks? It's possible that no upgrade supercycle takes place, or worse, that HPQ is left out of any upgrade supercycle. As stated earlier, the PC market is quite saturated with many competitors, and it isn’t immediately clear why price competition will not become even more relevant moving forward. HPQ has a leveraged balance sheet, which may expose it to greater downside risk - the low valuation is not necessarily offering margin of safety under such scenarios. It can be difficult to trade these kinds of stocks given the lack of long term secular growth - some investors might not like having to monitor their positions as this is the kind of name that one might aim to buy at 8x earnings, and sell at 12x earnings (just an example). It's possible that management engages in expensive M&A in an effort to juice their top-line growth - such a move might negatively impair their balance sheet and elevate the risk profile.

Given the conservative valuation and management commitment to return capital to shareholders, I reiterate my buy rating, as any generative AI supercycle comes for free for investors.