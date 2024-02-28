Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2024 5:29 PM ETInter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.72K Followers

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Karin Daly - IR

Jean Madar - Chairman and CEO

Michel Atwood - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Linda Bolton-Weiser - D.A. Davidson

Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler

Sydney Wagner - Jefferies

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Inter Parfums, Inc. 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Karin Daly, Vice President at the Equity Group and Inter Parfums's Investor Relations Representative. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Karin Daly

Thank you, Diego. Joining us on the call today will be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jean Madar; and Chief Financial Officer, Michel Atwood.

On behalf of the Company, I would like to note that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from projected results. These factors may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the headings Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors in their most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Inter Parfums undertakes no obligation to update the information discussed.

As a reminder, the Company's consolidated results reflect its two business segments, European-based operations and United States-based operations. Certain prestige fragrance products are produced and marketed by their European-based operations through its 72% owned French subsidiary Inter Parfums, S.A. When the Company refers to their U.S.-based operations, they are talking about their wholly-owned subsidiary.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About IPAR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IPAR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.