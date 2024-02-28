Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.72K Followers

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sara Pellegrino - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Fred Vogt - Interim President & Chief Executive Officer

Jim Ziegler - Executive Vice President, Commercial

Igor Bilinsky - Chief Operating Officer

Friedrich Finckenstein - Chief Medical Officer

Jean-Marc Bellemin - Chief Financial Officer

Raj Puri - Executive Vice President, Regulatory Strategy & Translational Medicine

Conference Call Participants

Yanan Zhu - Wells Fargo

Tyler Van Buren - TD Cowen

Peter Lawson - Barclays

Colleen Kusy - Baird

Dina Elmonshed - Jefferies

Joseph Catanzaro - Piper Stanley

Asthika Goonewardene - Truist Securities

Reni Benjamin - Citizens JMP

Andrea Tan - Goldman Sachs

Kelsey Goodwin - Guggenheim

Ben Burnett - Stifel

Operator

Welcome to the Iovance Biotherapeutics Conference Call to discuss the Full Year 2023 Results and recent Corporate Updates. My name is Kevin, and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Sara Pellegrino, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Iovance. Sarah, you may begin.

Sara Pellegrino

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining our conference call and webcast to discuss full year 2023 results and recent corporate update.

Dr. Fred Vogt, our Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; will provide a brief introduction. Jim Ziegler, EVP Commercial, will highlight our initial insights for the U.S. commercial launch of AMTAGVI, following the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA approval in advanced melanoma.

Igor Bilinsky, Chief Operating Officer, will highlight commercial manufacturing and capacity expansion plans. Friedrich Finckenstein, our Chief Medical Officer, will summarize key clinical pipeline highlights; and Jean-Marc

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About IOVA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IOVA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.