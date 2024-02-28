Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christina Kmetko - IR

Rajiv Prasad - President and CEO

Scott Minder - SVP, CFO and Treasurer

Alfred Rankin - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Ted Jackson - Northland

Chip Moore - ROTH MKM

Brian Sponheimer - Gabelli

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Analyst Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Christina Kmetko. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Christina Kmetko

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Hyster-Yale's 2023 fourth quarter earnings call. I'm Christina Kmetko and I'm responsible for Investor Relations. Yesterday evening we published our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and filed our 10-K.

These documents are available on the Hyster-Yale website. We are recording this webcast and a replay will be on our website later this afternoon. The replay will remain available for approximately 12 months. I'd like to remind you that our remarks today, including answers to any questions, will include comments related to expected future results of the company and are therefore forward-looking statements.

Our actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements due to a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are described in our earnings release, 10-K, and other SEC filings. We may not update these forward-looking statements until our next quarterly earnings conference call. We will also be referencing numbers that may be considered non-GAAP. Those reconciliations are available in our earnings release on our website.

Our presenters today are Al Rankin, Executive Chairman; Rajiv Prasad, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Minder, our Senior Vice President, Chief

