Nextdoor: Follow The Engagement Growth

Summary

  • Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has struggled with growth, but new ad technology and higher user engagement offer potential for massive growth opportunities.
  • The market appears to like the return of the co-founder as CEO.
  • Nextdoor Holdings has the potential for multiple expansions and aims to improve adjusted EBITDA margins, but needs to demonstrate faster growth and eliminate ongoing losses.
  • Nextdoor Holdings stock trades at a forward EV/S target of only 1x versus far higher sector multiples.
Nextdoor, the neighborhood app

Cindy Ord

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) remains an interesting social media player with a tie into local advertising. The company has struggled to reinvigorate growth in the last couple of years similar to the sector, but new proprietary ad technology

This article was written by

46.7K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KIND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

K
KEEPYOURMONEY
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (982)
Been a huge bag holder from day one the IPO . I had faith in Sarah but I should not have counted on her . She was the issue and dropped the ball many times . Now with the change and her resignation things are shaping up . I have to tell you I study macro developments and with the baby boomers getting older this is the app they use over Facebook. I see growth from an aging population that trends to head and prefer to the KIND space over the FB space. The original reason I grabbed a few thousand shares at the IPO is this has a real take over smell to it. As they groom it and perfect it subscribers and advertising is heading in the right direction . I am counting on holding and having this head much higher over due time .
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (58.19K)
@KEEPYOURMONEY
Yes, older people use it to check on stuff going on in their neighborhood, but as you say Sarah was never ever able to make the platform more dynamic. My wife uses it, but nothing dynamic enough for daily use, so lots of opportunity to expand the engagement.
N
Natturner1966
28 Feb. 2024
Comments (6.59K)
I wanted Friar gone, now she’s gone. I had not added to my position since the price was $1.52. I added more on the day of the announcement.
BeG00d profile picture
BeG00d
28 Feb. 2024
Comments (413)
This company has so much potential. Local advertising could be a gold mine and I’m hoping this new CEO can figure it out. All my neighbors are on Nextdoor and it’s nice to know what’s going on around you.
Cuda13 profile picture
Cuda13
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (100)
@BeG00d it's fine until the moderators ban people. In my area we are ultra liberal and conservatives get kicked off the site. I would never invest in a business run like this
L
Leodavinci
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (276)
@Cuda13
How do you get kicked off for being conservative. That doesn’t make much sense to me. Are they being unneighborly and annoying or are they discussing conservative politics? I woild call myself conservative, but I don’t think anyone on Nextdoor knows that. It never really comes up and shouldn’t really come up. I like all my neighbors, liberals and conservatives.
Taurus Eternal profile picture
Taurus Eternal
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (944)
@Leodavinci it depends on your community and where you live. some people are hyper partisan and Nextdoor has a reputation for fostering a community of "Karens". put the two together and... well

works similar for any community based social media IMO. even sites like reddit have subreddits where all sorts of people interact (like WallStreetBets last I checked), and then there are subreddits where politics has infected the community to extreme degrees, even in subreddits that ostensibly have nothing to do with politics (video games, for example)
O
Orgnfan
28 Feb. 2024
Comments (275)
I don’t know anyone who uses next door and I never have. I’ve seen stickers in businesses door to write an a review on next door. I’ll follow due to low price. I’m a bottom feeder in stocks. I usually bet a $1000 but I’m thinking less on thiis.
S
SD_Dude
28 Feb. 2024
Comments (707)
I am glad that their DEI experiment is over. I was never a fan of their old CEO and I would have preferred someone from outside with right experience. Overall, this is positive for the company and stock.
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (58.19K)
@SD_Dude
Sarah Friar took over as CEO at the end of 2018. Did the platform noticeably change when she too over? She was an excellent CFO at Square, but being a dynamic leader requires a lot more than crunching numbers.
S
SD_Dude
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (707)
@Stone Fox Capital If you check out historical CEO performances, accountants and lawyers make the worst CEOs in growth industries. They do fine in Banking where the growth is slow and it is more important to dot every i and cross the t. A tech company in growth phase needs a visionary CEO with execution skill to deliver on the vision e.g. Musk, Bezos, Page, Zuck and so on.
About KIND Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
