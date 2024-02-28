Zoom Stock: A Time To Consider Buying

Vadym Pastukh

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) stock is priced much better than during the COVID-19 bubble, and as such, I think this could be an opportune time for investors to consider buying it. However, there is some caution to be noted around its valuation. Nonetheless, considering a much cheaper price than previously, my analyst rating for the stock is a Buy based on the potential for outsized growth in its market in the future.

2024 Operations And Upcoming Results

In 2024, Zoom is enhancing its platform with the introduction of its AI companion, which is now included at no extra cost for paid accounts. The technology helps to boost productivity and collaboration, offering features that include real-time meeting feedback and message drafting. The company plans to expand this offering with AI summarization for Zoom Team Chat and advanced capabilities in Zoom Whiteboard and Mail.

Zoom has also released a new app designed for the Apple Vision Pro, which gives users the ability to connect with each other with life-like immersion. Apple Vision Pro users can now use personas to allow meeting participants to see their facial and hand gestures. It can also allow a spatial Zoom experience, scaled to the user's perfect size. Additionally, the immersive experience has facilitated 3D object sharing, and users will be able to pin up to five participants anywhere in their immersive environment, allowing the removal of each individual's background.

These integrations reveal a company radically integrating advanced technologies, including virtual and augmented reality, and including an AI offering, which will continue to draw in users looking for high-efficiency, low-cost alternatives to meetings historically dependent on corporate travel.

Zoom has beaten consensus EPS estimates every quarter of fiscal 2024. Q4 results for Zoom have been announced on 2/26/2024 post-market. Zoom stock has surged on strong results, rising 11% in late trading on Monday. The firm beat expectations and announced a new $1.5 billion stock buyback program. Zoom reported 2.7% YoY revenue growth and earned an adjusted $1.42 per share, beating expectations by $0.27. This indicates continued long-term strengths for the company that support my forward-looking investment thesis based on video conferencing market outlooks.

Market Outlook And Key Financials

Grand View Research estimates that the US video conferencing market will grow at a market CAGR of 11.5% from 2022-2030. It considers the growing trend of remote working, geographically scattered business operations, and increased globalization as the key drivers of this.

Additionally, Fortune Business Insights estimates the global video conferencing market size of $7.76 billion in 2023 will grow to $17.05 billion by 2030, indicating a market CAGR of 11.9%. It mentions that in 2022, North America dominated the global market share at 38.75%.

Elucidated by an article from the World Economic Forum, McKinsey & Company released a study indicating that almost 6 in 10 Americans had been given the opportunity to work from home at least one day a week in 2022.

However, recently, tech executives have been telling staff they must return to the office at least three days a week. This includes Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Dell (DELL), and IBM (IBM).

Considering these market outlooks, Zoom still looks positioned for long-term growth driven by continued demand for virtual conferencing in what appears to be a predominantly hybrid business model at this time across the US.

Zoom's main competitors in providing services for this new digital economy include Google (GOOG) Meet, Microsoft (MSFT) Teams, and Slack, now owned by Salesforce (CRM). Exposure to Zoom is perhaps the most direct way to get access to video conferencing, particularly as the other services are from larger diversified enterprises.

Zoom's net income margin of 5.21% is a 107.08% difference from the sector median of 2.52%. However, compared to some other information technology companies of similar market cap to Zoom, it actually comes in quite low in terms of net margin:

From the same set of peers, we can also see its much higher total revenue, indicative of its competitive strength and market dominance that I expect to continue:

Also consider Zoom's very strong balance sheet, indicated by its equity-to-asset ratio of 0.8 and its low total debt/equity (TTM):

Zoom has also issued only $15 million in debt since 2017:

Considering the above, I find it reasonable to conclude that Zoom is positioned to continue to be a dominant player in online video communications and could be a strong investment at what I consider a fair valuation at this time.

Value Opportunity

Zoom shares are down after a significant overvaluation, primarily a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shares are now selling at around 89% below their all-time high, and I see this as a potential opportunity to buy into a company that I expect to be fundamental in a more highly digitized future economy.

Analyst estimates of Zoom's future EPS annual growth are not that convincing of outsized success, especially when integrated into a discounted cash flow analysis.

Zoom would need to achieve a 10.2% EPS without NRI annual growth rate on average over the next 10 years to be considered fairly valued at this time. My calculation also includes a 4% terminal stage EPS without NRI annual growth rate as an average for 10 years following my 10.2% growth stage and an 11% discount rate. I think this is a reasonable future outlook for the company, considering the market CAGRs I discussed above.

However, the company's forward P/E GAAP ratio is 47.46, which is a 70.58% difference from the sector median of 27.82. That indicates an overvaluation relative to a large set of peers. However, I also compared the firm on TTM P/E GAAP ratio with some of the peers used for my financial analysis above:

Based on these considerations, I think it is reasonable to estimate that Zoom is fairly valued at this time, or perhaps with a slight margin of safety.

Risks

There is a moderate risk that the digital trends at the moment moving toward higher remote and hybrid working are curtailed as a result of consensus opinion at the executive level that full on-site working is better for business. I think this would significantly reduce the long-term prospects for Zoom and the video communications market at large. However, it is worth remembering that Zoom will always have a place, considering management teams will continue to want to reduce flight costs by utilizing video conferencing when possible to save on travel expenses.

Additionally, Zoom has notably low momentum, significantly underperforming the sector median on a 3M, 6M, 9M, and 1Y basis. This could mean that if investors buy the shares at this time, over the short-to-medium term, some negative returns are likely before the stock appreciates again.

Conclusion

I think if investors want to buy Zoom stock, now could be the ideal time to do so. I am not personally a shareholder, as I believe there are better investments in the technology sector, many of which can be seen on my analyst page. Nonetheless, this investment looks worth considering. I believe it will remain a strong competitor in video communications over the long term, and its valuation at this time is fair. While this might not be a strong value investment, I believe it offers a good price for what I consider a growth opportunity based on high digital trends in global economies, which I expect to continue over the long term based on the data viewed during my research.