Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dogecoin Is Still Silly, But It May Go Higher Anyway

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.83K Followers

Summary

  • Dogecoin has seen a significant increase in price, reaching 11 cents, leading me to upgrade my recommendation from sell to hold.
  • I previously criticized DOGE for lacking economic purpose and primarily serving as a joke, but network usage and fees are showing signs of improvement.
  • However, there are still risks to consider, such as the lack of a supply cap and a centralized holder base.

Dogecoin standing in front with background of the currency chart, New concept cryptocurrency virtual money is the future of digital currency online financial payments.

Images we create and what actually happens are always beautiful when we have imagination.

The last time I covered Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) for Seeking Alpha was late December 2022. I called it my top crypto bear pick for 2023. It

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.83K Followers
Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, BCH-USD, ZEC-USD, LTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DOGE-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on DOGE-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DOGE-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.