Lari Bat/iStock via Getty Images

The Thesis

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has delivered strong growth in recent years, primarily due to strength across its Renewable Energy segment which has grown multifold in the past few years. I anticipate this growth should continue in 2024 as well due to robust backlog levels and continued demand for the company's specialized solutions across all the related industries in which the company operates. The longer term also looks decent due to the multiyear large-scale projects, increasing power demand due to the adoption of new technologies, and a significant amount of federal investment across the industry.

The market is anticipating the bottom line to expand in the coming quarters, which should, of course, benefit the company's valuation. However, due to the strong movement of the company's stock price in recent quarters, the valuation looks overextended. The stock valuation is also trading at a premium to its historical levels, which makes the valuation unreasonable at the moment leading me to give this stock a hold rating for now.

Business Overview

Quanta Services is one of the leading providers of infrastructure-related specialized solutions across industries including oil and gas, electric power, pipeline, communication, and renewable energy. The company serves across the United States, Canada, and a few other markets globally. The company's specialization includes engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and other services related to the maintenance of infrastructure. The company mainly operates under three reportable segments:

Electric Power.

Renewable Energy.

Underground and Infrastructure.

Last quarter performance

After the COVID-19 fall, PWR has delivered strong double-digit top-line consistently and has beaten the estimates by a significant margin in the past eight quarters. In the last quarter of 2023, the company's consolidated revenue jumped by more than 30% year-on-year to a record $5.78 billion beating the consensus estimates by a notable difference of $603.81 million. All three segments contributed to this growth significantly. However, the Renewable Energy segment led the growth, as the segment's topline more than doubled, crossing $2 billion during the last quarter as the segment benefited from strong growth in renewable generation projects related to solar, battery, and wind.

Segment Wise revenue data (Research Wise)

The Electric Power segment was good as well, as it grew 5.9% during the quarter, however, was weak as compared to over 9% year-on-year growth in the past three quarters of 2023. The segment benefited from continued strength in its base business from utility grid modernization, its security, and system hardening initiatives, whereas, healthy pipeline project activity in Canada and volume growth in base business benefited the Underground and Infrastructure segment as the segment topline jumped to $1.3 billion from $1.09 billion in the prior-year quarter.

While the company's topline expanded significantly, the company's adjusted EBITDA margin saw a slight decline of 70 bps to 9.5% in the last quarter of 2023, however, was at par with the company's guidance. For the full year, the company's consolidated revenue grew 22.3% reaching $20.88 billion, while the adjusted EBITDA margin for FY23 was 9.3%, 60 bps lower than FY22. The company's bottom line was also strong for the fourth quarter of 2023, as it grew 21.4% to $2.04, beating the consensus estimates by $0.06, the 15th time in the last 16 quarters.

Outlook

After a robust 2022, PWR experienced strong topline growth in 2023. And now, I am seeing another great year on the card as the demand for the company's specialized solutions across all three segments continues to show strength. In addition to this, the company's total backlog is also robust and currently at $30.1 billion, reflecting strong growth in demand for the company's solutions across the end markets in recent years.

PWR's Backlog (PWR earning summary)

While the near-term looks kind of sorted to continue its growth further in 2024, PWR's longer-term prospects look promising as well across all the segments. To start with the Electric Power segment, power demand is increasing notably across the Utilities in the United States for the first time in many years. This is due to the growing adoption of new and advanced technologies and policies by federal and state governments to accelerate energy transition and reinforce domestic manufacturing in the region, which should drive the segment's revenue in the coming years.

Along with this, the development of data centers is also on the rise due to increasing internet traffic and cloud computing. These data require a significant amount of power to operate, which is currently straining grid capacity in many areas creating grid interconnection opportunities for the company which should benefit the segment business in the years ahead. Electric vehicle (EV) adoption across North America is also in its early stage, attracting a significant level of investment in the electric power grid to accommodate the growing EV load, which is expected to drive the segment topline further in the coming years.

Now, talking about the fastest growing segment at the moment, the Renewable energy segment, which has grown multifold in the past few years, with over 100% year-on-year growth in the last quarter of 2024 as we can see in the revenue chart above. This segment looks well-positioned to continue its strong growth beyond 2024 as the rapid energy transition is accelerating momentum in the renewable industry. Currently, the company is focusing on its capacity expansion and investing in it so that it can handle record levels of demand yielding from large-scale multi-year renewable programs, driven by accelerating energy transition across North America as well as investment under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Renewable Energy Generation Outlook in the U.S. (Company earning summary)

To sum up, I am very optimistic about the company's growth prospect across all the segments, but primarily, in the Renewable segment due to robust end-market demand and its position to capitalize on them in the longer term, which should drive the company's overall topline growth in the coming years.

Valuation

Since the Covid-19 fall, PWR's stock has given more than 8x return to its investors reaching its all-time high of around $240 this week. This was primarily a result of robust growth across both the top and bottom lines in recent years. However, this robust momentum in the stock price has resulted in an overextended valuation of the stock.

Currently, the company's stock is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 28.24 times the EPS estimates of FY24, $8.34. The stock valuation is approximately 45% higher than the five-year average P/E of 19.27, representing a significant premium valuation of PWR stock. When compared to the company's sector median of 18.65, the stock looks even more expensive. In recent years the company has outperformed almost all of its closest peers including EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME), AECOM (ACM), Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX), and Stantec Inc. (STN), as PWR has delivered relatively stronger revenue and margin growth in the industry.

Peer Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

In my opinion, the company still looks well-positioned to continue its growth further in FY24 and beyond. However, I am worried about the stock's current valuation which is already at its all-time high with a multiple which doesn't look reasonable to me at all. Despite the expected growth in the bottom line due to benefits from topline and margin expansion in the coming quarters, the stock price needs to be corrected from current levels to make the valuation reasonable.

Now as we know the stock is overvalued at the moment, so the question is, what valuation would be reasonable to invest in this amazing stock in the next few quarters? In my opinion, the investor should wait for a correction of at least 15% from the current levels, which comes out to be somewhere around $202. I believe this price point should be reasonable based on the EPS estimates for FY24, which is at $8.34, as this correction will lead to an improvement in the company's P/E to a level near the stock's historical valuation, which should be a reasonable price to pay for the PWR stock.

Conclusion

As we discussed above, the company's stock price is at a significant premium to both its historical average and sector median. The company has delivered robust growth in recent years primarily due to robust demand for the company's specialized solutions in the Renewable industry, which has more than tripled in the last 2 years from $1.82 billion in FY21 to $6.17 billion in FY23. I anticipate this strong growth to continue further due to large-scale multiyear projects in the renewable segment as well as the expected benefit from the adoption of EVs and new technology across the United States, which is expected to drive power demand in the future, driving the demand for the company's specialized solution in the coming years. However, despite a positive longer-term outlook for the company, the premium valuation of the stock suggests staying on the sideline for now, Therefore, I am giving a "HOLD" rating on this stock