Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2024 7:20 PM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.73K Followers

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stacey Finerman - Vice President, Investor Relations

Simon Khalaf - Chief Executive Officer

Mike Milotich - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Chiodo - UBS

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Dan Dolev - Mizuho

Craig Maurer - FT Partners

Chris Kennedy - William Blair

Cathy Chen - Bank of America

Andrew Jeffrey - Truist Securities

Moshe Katri - Wedbush Securities

Jamie Friedman - Susquehanna

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Marqeta Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Stacey Finerman, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. And you may begin.

Stacey Finerman

Thanks, operator. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's call may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our filings with the SEC, which are available on our Investor Relations website, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022, and our subsequent periodic filings with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements we make today. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this call and the company does not assume any obligation or intent to update them, except as required by law.

In addition, today's call includes non-GAAP financial measures, these measures should be considered as a supplement to and not a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MQ

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.