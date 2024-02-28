peshkov

The recent collapse in Nasdaq market breadth suggests that risk appetite is waning and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) is being propped up by a hand full of mega cap names, which is a similar phenomenon as we saw at the 2021 peak as well as the 2007 peak. All it would take for a significant reversal is a marginal increase in the risk premiums investors require to hold tech stocks, which is now at its lowest level since the 2000 dot com bubble.

While market tops are hard to predict they are more likely to occur during periods when the majority of stocks is weakening and the market is being propped up by a hand full of trillion dollar companies. The chart below shows the Nasdaq Composite alongside the number of negative breath readings seen when the market is at 52-week highs. These breadth readings include the percentage of stocks above their 200-day moving average, the number of new 52-week lows versus highs, the number of stocks with RSI buy signals versus sell signals, and the number of MACD buy signals versus sell signals.

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Despite stocks hitting new highs the number of negative breadth readings is at its highest level going back to 2007. Spikes in negative breadth typically occur shortly before market peaks as the entire market becomes sensitive to the performance of a small number of stocks, which eventually reverse dragging the index down. There has been previous instances where spikes in negative breadth readings have not resulted in an imminent correction, but 2007 and 2021 stand out as being accurate warnings.

More Overvalued Than You Think

All it would take for stocks to undergo a significant reversal is for investors to apply a slightly higher risk premium on technology stocks, which is currently the lowest it has been since the 2000 bubble. While valuations remain far from the record levels seen in 2000, they are nonetheless extreme.

The trailing PE ratio on the NDX of 35x does not accurately reflect how overvalued the market is. The main reason for this is the earnings figure includes depreciation expenses that are just over half of actual capital expenditure. The price to free cash flow ratio is higher at 37x which partly reflects the rise in capex. However, this free cash flow figure includes $125bn in stock based compensation across the NDX, mainly due to the Magnificent 7 stocks. Although not a cash cost, adding back these expenses provides a more accurate indication of the true earnings power of the companies on the index.

On an ex-SBC basis the NDX trades at a multiple of 47x. The Magnificent 7 stocks, which now represent 63% of the entire index market cap, trade at a collective price to FCF-ex SBC ratio of 50x, versus 44x for the rest of the index.

47x earnings is particularly high considering the size of the average stock in the NDX. The average NDX stock now has a market cap that is 2.4x higher than the average S&P500 stock, while its average sales are 1.2x higher and its average free cash flows are 1.8x higher. As I argued in this article on the Magnificent 7, large companies typically trade with low multiples to reflect the anticipation that they will grow more slowly than smaller companies.

Indiscriminate Buying Can Quickly Reverse

To justify a bullish position on the NDX from a valuation perspective investors would need to believe that tech profits will continue to rise relative to the overall economy despite making up 20% of total US corporate profits last year. While this may be the driving force behind ongoing NDX strength, it appears to be driven more by a lack of concern for risk. Factors such as trend chasing and call option buying after a period of stable gains, the shunning of loss making hedges in response to hedging losses, and the pressure on asset managers to move into popular winning stocks, all create the conditions to drive up markets.

Goldman Sachs

However, they are also the conditions under which gains can quickly be eroded, as the marginal buyers often become sellers on any weakness. This is particularly true of retail speculators that have a tendency to panic once red ink piled up, as we saw following the 2021 peak.