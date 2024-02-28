Pixelimage

The origination business of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) is on fire and the business development company has the financial results to prove it: Hercules Capital released record results for its net investment income as well as total gross fundings in 2023.

The BDC grew its net asset value by more than 4% QoQ in 4Q-23 and continued to shine with its dividend coverage. Hercules Capital’s Board of Directors also declared new extra dividends totaling $0.32 per share which will be paid to shareholders throughout the year.

Though Hercules Capital is selling for a very high NAV multiple, I think that the company’s business results, record gross fundings and net investment income, justify the valuation.

My Rating History

I have been a fan of Hercules Capital for a while predominantly because the niche-focus on technology companies appealed to me and the company paid a boatload in extra dividends over time.

Hercules Capital consistently covered its dividend with net investment income and paid special dividends that boosted my income which were all reasons why I placed a Strong Buy stock classification on Hercules Capital.

Since the BDC reported record gross fundings as well as record net investment income in 2024 and pays more special dividends, I think that HTGC is a very well-managed BDC that can make an excellent contribution to a passive income-oriented investment portfolio.

Record Gross Fundings And Top-Notch Credit Quality Make HTGC A Buy

Hercules Capital had a record year in terms of gross fundings which totaled $1.6 billion in 2023, reflecting a 9% YoY increase which, together with the central bank’s rate hikes, results in record net investment income as well.

The $1.6 billion in gross funding is the amount of capital the BDC made available to its numerous investment companies in order for them to develop their products and expand their operating footprints. Since the company’s inception in 2005, Hercules Capital has made a total of $17.3 billion in fundings.

As of the end of 4Q-23, Hercules Capital’s portfolio, which consisted mainly of floating-rate debt investments, was valued at $3.25 billion, reflecting a small decline of $13 million QoQ due to higher repayments.

Total Investment Portfolio (Hercules Capital)

In the fourth quarter, Hercules Capital made $413.9 million in new debt and equity commitments. Gross new debt and equity commitments YTD totaled $551.8 million so the BDC continues to see strong demand for new investment capital from its portfolio companies.

Closed And Pending Commitments (Hercules Capital)

In addition to record gross fundings and healthy new investment commitments so far in 2024, the top reason for buying HTGC for a passive income portfolio is the BDC’s credit quality.

Hercules Capital’s non-accrual ratio couldn’t get much better even if the BDC wanted to: The BDC had only one debt investment on non-accrual in 4Q-23 reflecting an investment cost of $30.9 million. The non-accrual ratio based on fair value, however, was 0.0%, leaving Hercules Capital with one of the strongest credit metrics in the sector.

Even Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) which is widely lauded for its superior credit management talent had a higher, yet stable 4Q-23 non-accrual ratio of 0.6%. Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC) had a non-accrual ratio of 1.1%, but the BDCs credit quality deteriorated in 4Q-23.

Non-Accrual Ratio (Hercules Capital)

What Is Behind Hercules Capital’s Record Results

Originations for one, but also robust net investment income tailwinds that are attributable to the central bank. Hercules Capital’s investment portfolio was 95.9% floating-rate in 4Q-23, so the BDC clearly profited from higher short-term interest rates by reaping higher net interest income.

Hercules Capital’s 4Q-23 net investment income was $86 million, up 39% YoY due primarily to this interest rate effect playing out. Hercules Capital’s 4Q-23 net investment income of $86 million and full year net investment income of $304 million, up 62% YoY, were records for the BDC.

I do expect to see slowing net investment income growth in 2024 since the central bank implied that it would strongly consider lowering short-term interest rates if inflation continues to cool down.

Consolidated Statements Of Operations (Hercules Capital)

Dividend Coverage Improved 10 Percentage Points QoQ

My decision to maintain a Buy stock classification for Hercules Capital after record gross fundings/NII is that the BDC has excellent dividend coverage and actually managed to improve its dividend metrics QoQ.

Fueled by surging net investment income, NII on a YoY basis increased 39% in 4Q-23 (19% on a per share basis) due to tailwinds from higher short-term interest rates in the U.S. economy which supported organic net interest income growth for Hercules Capital’s floating-rate debt portfolio.

Hercules Capital earned $0.56 per share in net investment income in 4Q-23 which equates to a dividend coverage ratio of 140%, which was 10 percentage points better than in 3Q-23.

The LTM dividend coverage ratio was 132% (Ares Capital’s was 119%) and the company’s board of directors declared, due to the BDC’s high excess level of dividend coverage, $0.32 per share in extra dividends which means Hercules Capital will continue to pay a $0.08 per share per quarter extra dividend.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

When It Comes To HTGC, Quality Has Its Price

Hercules Capital is selling at a very rich net asset value multiple which has expanded due to the BDC seeing robust funding demand and record net investment income.

The declaration of $0.32 per share in extra dividends also helped build optimism around the BDC after earnings. Hercules Capital’s net asset value was $11.43 per share up 4.6% QoQ. This NAV serves as an approximation for intrinsic value since BDC’s are required to mark their investments to market.

Presently, Hercules Capital is selling for a 64% premium to net asset value which leaves other BDCs with similar yields far behind.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) and Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) are all selling for much more moderate NAV multiples despite offering comparable stock yields of about 10%.

With that being said, however, Hercules Capital has the best credit quality, with an impressive non-accrual ratio of 0.0%, and the company is seeing strong demand for its debt capital, leading to record gross fundings in 2023.

Why The Investment Thesis May Backfire

Just because Hercules Capital just reached record NII results and record gross fundings doesn’t mean that the gravy train will keep on going forever. At some point, a correction or a downturn in the economy must be expected in which case Hercules Capital would probably see a much lower NAV multiple.

From a purely financial point of view, the dividend is about as safe as it gets with a dividend coverage ratio of 140%, so I am not concerned about it at all.

What might be a bit of concern moving forward is that the BDC remains exposed to short-term interest rates as the BDC was 96% floating-rate at the end of 2023. This likely implies that Hercules Capital will see much lower NII growth rates in 2024 than last year and a lower margin of dividend safety.

My Conclusion

Hercules Capital’s stock reached fresh highs after 4Q-23 earnings which were stellar: The BDC reported record gross fundings of $1.6 billion for the 2023 financial year as well as record net investment income.

Hercules Capital also maintained splendid credit quality in the fourth quarter as measured by the non-accrual ratio, and expanded its margin of dividend safety by improving its dividend coverage ratio by 10 percentage points QoQ.

The declaration of $0.08 per share per quarter in dividends makes Hercules Capital attractive as a passive income instrument.

Though the valuation is clearly not making the BDC a bargain, I think that HTGC is one of the best BDCs that high-yield/passive income investors can buy right now.