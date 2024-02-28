JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

About a month ago, a bit more, I made a call to buy LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) at what I believed to be a very solid price level for a high-quality company. There are not many businesses where I consider a high P/E like this valid, but LVMH is one of the few companies where it can be argued that, yes, it's indeed valid given the quality, sales mix, and potential development.

Well, the market and LVMH have in 35 days proven me correct. At that time, my investment, which I added below €675, was cheap. It's now no longer cheap because I've seen short-term rates of return of over 22%. This may not seem like much, but on an annualized return basis, this represents a RoR of 3,292%.

So, fairly amazing overall, because this was on a relatively large 1% position of my portfolio.

In this article, I'll look at two questions.

First off, what do we expect from LVMH during 2024 and forward?

And importantly for some, should we take short-term profits at this time?

Because, if you recall my last article, LVMH is actually above my PT now. That means at the very least, I'm changing my rating of the company to a "HOLD". If you didn't buy it when I said - too bad.

I now believe the company to be too expensive to profitably invest in. It's a great business, but every business has its valuation limit.

Let's see what we have going for us here.

LVMH - 4Q23 was great, let's look at 2024E

Anytime you can buy LVMH or a company like it with a double-digit upside, that's a very good day, provided that this upside is at the proper valuation. In my last article, I made clear that the company hits that 15% annualized upside when it goes below €700. The farther below €700 it goes, the more of the company I "BUY". In this article, we'll look at the latest set or results, see where we might go from here, and see how much more we could (or should) buy.

You can see from the latest results that this has turned out very, very well.

While buying below €675 was not close to my initial entry point, which as I said in my last article, is at below €550/share, this means that I now inclusive of dividends am sitting on a very attractive 45%+ RoR on a position in the world's largest luxury company.

A luxury company which by the way has all of these brands.

Christian Dior

Louis Vuitton

Fendi

Marc Jacobs

Kenzo

TAG Heuer

Bulgari

Dom Perignon

Zenith

Sephora

There were plenty of analysts who doubted this company's ability to deliver record results once again this year. Just look at some of the earlier forecasts for results. Yet LVMH did just that - delivering record results again, with annual revenues of over €86B in a single year, which equated to 13% organic YoY growth.

So much for all the nay-sayers.

Not only that - but every single business segment/business group reported strong organic revenue growth except Wines/Spirits, though this last one was more due to unfavorable comps than anything else, and continued high inventory levels from the previous cycles.

Profit did not manage to grow double digits, but a strong single digit at 8%, with a stable operating margin, owing to price strategies, brand quality, and sales mix.

As I've said in previous articles on this company - a downturn usually does not affect this company's sales as much as you'd think, because there will always be customers with exceptional purchasing power that desire high-quality products.

LVMH IR (LVMH IR)

Again, this company is the world's leading luxury group and it finished 2023 with a bang reminiscent of a high-quality champagne cork popping. The problem wasn't even champagne and wines by the way, but rather the trends in cognacs and spirits, where a 10% decline due to the aforementioned trends was recorded.

But the other segments were made like gangbusters during the past year. Louis Vuitton, the namesake brand and segment of the company, had a superb year, with major successes and yet more records broken in revenues. The Perfumes and cosmetics segment saw significant and impressive growth as well, with no real failures.

Actually, in opposition to what I expected out of the company, the watches/jewelry segment has done far better than what I expected. LVMH does not own watch brands that I would personally consider all that desirable, with the possible exception of perhaps TAG Heuer, but it's still performing well.

Another bright spot for the company was its selective retailing segment. I've been undercovering this segment, so it's time to give it some attention. This is where LVMH has been working with the Sephora brand, and 2023 was really a superb year, with an exceptional performance out of NA, EU, and the Middle East as well as seeing further gains in overall market share. The company also renovated its flagship store and had several successful events in NYC, Paris, and Shanghai. The company's DFS sub-segment in regional trading also saw good success, with reopened borders after COVID-19 being a major tailwind for the company's segments.

The company has made it clear that it expects the success of LVMH to continue in 2024, and I have no doubt that it will continue to grow - though the pace at which it does so, that's the thing I would probably put into question here.

The geographic sales mix and the results were impressive across most of the world. As you can see, US and Europe, as the more developed regions have the lowest rates of overall sales growth.

LVMH IR (LVMH IR)

This remains more of a "rough" company to give a proper evaluation upon. The degree of premiumization is always a problem here, but you have a few arguments that the company isn't worth its premium, given the sheer market dominance and sales growth LVMH manages.

Let's look at the company's risks and upsides here.

Risks and Upside for LVMH

Few things have changed on the macro side since my last overall article The main investment risk for LVMH aside from the obvious valuation-related risk remains the continued ongoing expansion of LVMH's brand portfolio. Because without this, LVMH will not be growing as much. And because of how things are in this part of the market, any brand expansion that LVMH does is likely to be done at a significant purchase premium. The resulting balance sheet items, related to intangibles, impact the company's capital returns. Also, if you look at the entirety of the company from a brand perspective, many of the smaller brands don't have as great margins as some of the more legacy brands. Finding the high-margin plays in this sector, even for LVMH, is not easy - and maybe they're not even for sale. And any sort of synergistic potential in these segments or subsectors is extremely limited.

So LVMH does need to balance things carefully to outperform - so far this has gone well, but this is no guarantee for the future.

And on the upside, let's not underestimate this company - at least not if you can get it at the right price. LVMH completely controls its manufacturing and distribution network. This enables the company to in essence more than others control its margins, with operating margins in the 40% range, which is almost unheard of in any of these sectors. This retains the possibility of perception of value.

Let's look at the valuation.

LVMH Valuation - Plenty of premium now baked in - I'm moving to a "HOLD"

At this valuation, the company is higher than it's been for at least half a year. We're not yet back to 30x P/E normalized, but we're now touching 26.5x, which I consider to be the highest valuation you could buy this company for.

Add the fact that LVMH does miss estimates, about 25% of the time, and I believe there is enough justification at this price to be somewhat more careful here. An upside to 26-27x would, at this particular point in time, only entail an 11% annualized RoR, and that's with the dividend included.

LVMH Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

Without the dividend, the company is now below 10% annualized, and this is the main reason why both my PT reflects this, and why I am going "HOLD" on this company as of this article.

Am I selling yet?

No, I am not selling. Short-term traders certainly could take advantage of this amazing jump and make out with a very good return - but I'm not interested in that at this time, and I'm, willing to hold for the company to reach, if it does, closer to quadruple-digit share prices to when the company goes above €1000/share for the native. That's the level where I would possibly start considering rotation - and even at that point, I would be very careful given the quality of the company we're talking about.

LVMH is AA-rated, one of very few consumer companies that manages this, with a market cap of over €400B at this particular point.

Remember, LVMH won't make you rich. But if you start out with good money, and you want safety, LVMH can make you richer without requiring you to take any sort of massive risk. That's what's been happening over the past 35 days. LVMH has made you richer if you invest in it. A 20%+ RoR short-term is nothing to sneeze at. Even investing here isn't something I would characterize as a "risk", it's just not something I would be very interested in doing because I believe there are better alternatives to invest in here.

I do not yet own a full 3% allocation to this company - nor am I likely to expand it to that percentage at this point.

However, I believe my investment in LVMH, and what I said in my last article, is a bit of "proof" here that this is in fact a very decent sort of investment with a high overall upside and potential RoR. The company has proven this, realizing the sort of return you can see here.

For now, I give LVMH the following thesis for 2024E due to valuation, and changing it in the following way.

Thesis

LVMH is the best luxury investment potential on earth, at the right price. The company's mix of segments, maisons, ownership, and potential for growth is unrivaled across its peers, and I view it with great confidence, which is why it's my largest luxury position, despite the fact that I don't much invest in consumer discretionary otherwise.

The company has been on a good ride, returning market-beating returns ín 2022-2023 if bought at overall appealing prices, and also bumped the dividend. I expect more good results and more dividend bumps coming in the next few years.

My PT is at €750 per share, with anything very attractive below €700, I consider LVMH a "HOLD" until it goes clearly above here, with a conservative RoR potential of 15%+ annually until 2025E. This represents a changed rating for the company for the first time in over 6 months.

