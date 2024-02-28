Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
These Are Your Top-Performing ETFs In Early 2024

Feb. 28, 2024 9:09 PM ETBTW-USD, EGPT, SMH, TUR, USD, WEED
Summary

  • ETFs in the technology sector, particularly semiconductor stocks, have performed well in early 2024.
  • Cannabis-focused ETFs have also seen strength due to anticipation of federal legalization and positive developments in Europe.
  • Turkish and Egyptian country-focused ETFs have gained, driven by concerns about the financial stability of their respective economies.

By Andrew Prochnow

Following a robust beginning to the trading year of 2024, the ETF landscape has witnessed numerous offerings delivering notable returns during the initial months of the year. Unsurprisingly, the technology sector has emerged as one of the standout performers, with semiconductor

Silver metallic dice showing the alphabets ETF and an up and down arrow on backgrounds of stock charts. Illustration of the concept of investment of exchange-traded funds

Dragon Claws

Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

