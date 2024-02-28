Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.74K Followers

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rene Du - Investor Relations

Ziyu Shen - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Peter Cirino - Chief Operating Officer

Phil Zhou - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Derek Soderberg - Cantor Fitzgerald

Chang Xing - CICC

Megan Jin - Macquarie

Michelle Liu - HSBC

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ECARX Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Rene Du. Please go ahead.

Rene Du

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to ECARX fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. With me today for ECARX are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ziyu Shen; Chief Operating Officer, Peter Cirino; and Chief Financial Officer, Phil Zhou. Following their prepared remarks, they will all be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows. Please note today’s call is being recorded.

Before we start, I would like to refer you to our forward-looking statements at the bottom of our earnings press release, which also applies to this call. Further information on specific risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially can be found in our filings with the SEC. In addition, this call will include discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure to GAAP measure can be also found at the bottom of our earnings release.

With that, I’d like to hand the call over to Ziyu. Please go ahead.

Ziyu Shen

Thank you, Rene. Hello, everyone and thank you for participating in our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. 2023 was

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ECX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ECX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.