Introduction

As my subscribers know, I am currently actively looking for strong dividend names to diversify my portfolio. I rarely look outside the U.S. public companies, but a massive 10% forward FY 2024 dividend yield offered by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) caught my attention. Numerous positive factors make me think that the dividend is safe, spanning from the expected stability in energy markets in 2024-2025 to the company-specific strengths. The valuation also looks very attractive from the valuation ratios perspective. Considering all the positive factors, I am inclined to give PBR a "Strong Buy" rating.

Fundamental analysis

Petrobras is an integrated Brazilian oil and gas company controlled by the federal government. The company's operations include Exploration & Production ("E&P"), Refining, Transportation and Marketing ("RTM"), and Gas and Power ("G&P"). Since the generous dividend offered by the stock is something that attracts me the most in PBR, I will build my fundamental analysis around assessing whether the dividend is safe.

The safety and growth of the dividend of an oil and gas company depend substantially on the stance of energy commodities markets, as revenues are driven by only two crucial variables: prices and volumes. Output volume is unlikely to fluctuate rapidly, as additional oil and gas production requires massive capex with usually long construction cycles. The second one, commodities prices, are outside of the company's control since they are determined by the global supply-demand equilibrium. Therefore, in analyzing the prospects of oil and gas companies, it is crucial to assess major risks and opportunities for energy markets from crude oil prices perspective.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, crude oil prices are expected to be flat in 2024 and 2025. I tend to agree with this forecast due to numerous reasons. Energy markets faced numerous disruptions within the last five years, starting from WTI plunging below zero during the peak pandemic panic and skyrocketing far beyond $100 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. After the global economy recovered from COVID-19 and the establishment of new oil transportation routes, it seems that energy prices stabilized in 2023.

Currently, I think that potential macroeconomic positive catalysts in energy markets are balanced by accompanying risks and constraints. On the one hand, the economies of the Eurozone and Japan are struggling. On the other hand, the world's largest economies and top oil consumers, the U.S. and China, are expected to expand in 2024. There is still uncertainty about whether the U.S. will avoid recession or not, which might adversely affect energy markets. However, OPEC will highly likely react with production cuts if needed. Therefore, I believe it is very likely that all the catalysts will outweigh each other, and energy commodity markets will avoid big movements in 2024-2025.

Narrowing down to the company level. Petrobras has consistently demonstrated positive free cash flow ("FCF"), which did not go red even during the pandemic. With oil prices expected to be stable, I believe that PBR's free cash flow is also highly likely to be consistently positive. The last five years' average levered FCF margin was at 23%, which is stellar. According to the company's dividend policy, almost half of its FCF shall be distributed to shareholders as dividends. Therefore, the current dividend policy is also a big positive factor for dividend stability in the coming years.

Before 2023, Petrobras distributed to shareholders an even larger portion of its FCF, 60%. Since the business requires substantial investments in capex and a notable portion of FCF is distributed as dividends, PBR heavily relies on debt financing. However, I do not consider substantial debt as a problem, especially considering the company's ability to generate stellar profitability. Moreover, the balance sheet was aggressively deleveraged in recent years. Therefore, I do not see risks for the dividend from the balance sheet perspective.

To summarize, multiple factors speak loudly about the PBR's dividend safety. The top line is likely to be stable given the flat forecast for energy markets; profitability has been historically positive even during "black swan" events, and the balance sheet is healthy.

Valuation analysis

PBR demonstrates stellar momentum across different timeframes and a solid beginning of 2024 with an 11% rally. I am assessing the valuation of value stocks like PBR with the help of ratios analysis. PBR looks very cheap from the forward P/E perspective, especially compared to the American giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Norwegian Equinor (EQNR). I know that country risks are apparently higher for Brazil than for the U.S. and Norway. But the 2-2.5 times difference in P/E looks too big to be explainable by country risks only.

From the business perspective, PBR is notably more profitable than EQNR and XOM. Yes, its balance sheet is more leveraged, but the D/E ratio is still substantially below 100%, and PBR's free cash flow margin is unmatched. Therefore, I believe that the gap between the valuation of PBR and EQNR should not be that large.

I believe that a P/E ratio of 6 for PBR, which is now closer to EQNR but still notably below, is a fairly conservative estimate. Multiplying FY 2025 projected consensus EPS of 3.36 by a factor of 6 gives the stock's fair price at $20.2. This is almost 15% higher than the current share price, and such an upside potential looks attractive to me. Apart from the attractive upside potential, consensus estimates expect almost a 10% forward FY 2024 dividend yield.

Mitigating factors

The dividend policy change of 2023, which I mentioned in the fundamental analysis, sets a precedent, meaning it can be revised at any time in the future. The FCF dividend payout trim from 60% to 45% is notable, and another 15 percentage points cut might make the dividend yield much less attractive. Of course, PBR is a flagman of the Brazilian economy, and the federal government is likely to be interested in generating high dividends from its "cash cow". Therefore, I assess the probability of a new dividend policy change in the foreseeable future as low, but the effect might be substantial.

The Brazilian economy is the richest in Latin America, but its political institutions are still not that robust compared to the developed world. Moreover, according to transparency.org, the country is ranked deficient rank in the corruption perceptions index, 108 out of 180 countries. The lack of transparency and vulnerable institutions increase political risks for PBR investors.

Conclusion

There are several solid factors that give me confidence that PBR's high forward dividend yield is safe. Energy markets are likely to be stable in the next couple of years, and PBR's historically strong profitability are two big catalysts, in my opinion. With a forward non-GAAP P/E below 5, I think that PBR is a "Strong Buy".