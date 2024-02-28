AscentXmedia/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

When you think of a country you should invest in, the U.S. is an apparent choice due to its undisputed world's largest economy spot, stable political system within the U.S. and its neighbors, and innovation. Massive investments in innovation made by the U.S. businesses every year are paying off consistently as the American corporations are by far the global technology leaders. Amid the current global geopolitical and macroeconomic turmoil, the U.S. is an evident safe harbor for capital markets across the world. That said, I believe that investing in a widely diversified Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VTI) is a wise choice for long-term investors. Apart from its holdings, I like this ETF because of shallow expense ratio and solid dividend growth track record in recent years. All in all, I assign VTI a “Strong Buy” rating.

About VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund is one of the largest ETFs with around $1.5 trillion in assets under management [AUM]. The fund invests in equity of companies from various sectors across the U.S. which ensures very wide diversification. According to Seeking Alpha, there were more than 3,700 holdings in portfolio as of January 31, 2024. Almost 30% of the portfolio is allocated to the Technology sector and the cumulative weight of "Magnificent 7" represents almost a quarter of the total AUM.

Seeking Alpha

The ETF has a low expense ratio of 0.03% and I like its dividends and performance scorecards. VTI lags behind the S&P 500 (SPY) over the long-term due to its much broader diversification, which in theory provides more protection in case of a big market correction. On the other hand, the concentration Technology is high both for VTI and the S&P 500.

Seeking Alpha

VTI has a robust "A" momentum grade from Seeking Alpha Quant, which means that the performance has been stellar compared to median of all ETFs. From the perspective of returns regardless of the median, VTI's performance is also strong. The ETF delivered a strong 26% price appreciation over the last 12 months and had a solid start in 2024 as well. The historical performance has been robust across different time horizons. Over the last ten years, VTI delivered a cumulative return on 160%, which equals a 10% annualized return. A 10% annualized return over the long-run is notably higher than historical U.S. inflation averages, which means VTI provides a good opportunity to grow investors' capital in real terms.

It looks like VTI does not have comparable direct competitors offering the same broad diversification in the U.S. stock market. As you can see in the below screenshot, the ETFs offering the more or less comparable level of diversification are much smaller in terms of assets under management and they have weaker dividend growth track record. Expense ratios are almost the same across the comparison, but I think that VTI's large scale and stronger dividend track record make it a better choice.

Compiled by the author

Reasons I am bullish

Let me start my analysis with the retrospective looking sixty years back. The below chart demonstrating the dynamics of the U.S. GDP per capita says it all. Within 62 years between 1960 and 2022 the metric increased by 25 times, which means that it compounded with an impressive 5.35% CAGR.

The World Bank

Of course, there are a lot of jokes and memes around the internet regarding the inflation and deteriorating purchasing power of the U.S. dollar, but it is the same across the world. And since USD is the world's reserve currency, the long-term inflationary effect is even worse for all "weaker" currencies. Therefore, let us not lose the forest for trees. I have a firm conviction that the most important factor which fueled such a stellar GDP per capita dynamic is innovation. American technologies were at the forefront of the technological edge for the last several decades, and the technological gap between the U.S. and the rest of the world became unrivaled with the rise of internet and the widespread adoption of digital technologies. Innovation and digitalization not only allowed the U.S. to boost productivity of businesses within the U.S., but also enabled to export technology across the world and earn trillions of dollars in profits, which were once again reinvested in innovation. To understand how much American corporations spend on innovation, consider that the total R&D spending of the top Nasdaq spenders in 2022 approximately equaled the annual GDP of my home country, Kazakhstan. To add context, Kazakhstan produces around 90 million tons of crude oil annually and with a wide margin is the number one producer of uranium.

The above two paragraphs are crucial to understand before I proceed with my forward-looking thoughts. At the moment, the world is entering a new brand-new phase of the digital revolution with the emergence of artificial intelligence [AI] and machine learning [ML]. And the U.S. is at the forefront of this new wave of the monumental digital transformation. Whether we focus on the hardware aspect, with all-American technological giants like NVIDIA (NVDA), Intel (INTC), AMD (AMD), International Business Machines (IBM) driving the AI revolution; or shift to the new software realm dominated by hyperscalers like Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG), alongside numerous smaller players, it is apparent that the U.S. will once again lead the world into the new phase of evolution.

And the technological dominance of the U.S. looks intact. Just imagine, 13 companies cumulatively had a staggering $1 trillion cash pile as of September 30, 2023. All these giants, in theory, have the ability to return these money to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. But instead companies are highly likely seeking for opportunities to reinvest in growth and innovation. American corporations are free to invest in most promising startups across the world, maybe except Chinese and Russian.

And the dominance of the U.S. in innovation is not only backed with substantial financial resources and the ability to acquire startups worldwide, but also with massive human capital potential. The U.S. is still by far the most desirable destination for international migrants. While the immigration debate is a big topic and massive immigration is not without drawbacks, it is apparent that most of the world's brightest engineers are highly motivated to immigrate to the U.S. since the most technologically advanced companies are situated there. And the U.S. is not only attractive to established and experienced professionals but attracts future engineering superstars as more than 50% of the world's top-100 universities are located in the U.S.

In my opinion, the U.S. was the country best adapted and recovered from the pandemic, which is evidenced by the last year's massive performance. Europe in recent years was not only disrupted by the pandemic, but also a big Russia-Ukraine war with very uncertain termination timing. China also faces severed secular headwinds, including challenges in construction sector together with big demographic crisis, and sky-high youth unemployment. In light of all this factors, the U.S. will highly likely remain the safe harbor for capitals from all around the world, which will also be a positive catalyst for equity markets.

Risks to consider

Despite there is a strong correlation, the stock market is not equal to the broader economy. The stock market might be disrupted by lots of factors over the short-term, while investments in innovation give results over the long-term. Any big corporate scandal, or failure of minor regional banks, might significantly undermine investors sentiment around the U.S. stock market.

This year will finish with the presidential election in the U.S. While the stock market historically kept up well during years of presidential election, there is still a vast level of uncertainty in 2024. This election cycle looks special due to the elevated tensions within the U.S. due to notable controversy around some of the Biden's administrations' decisions in respect of aid to Ukraine and Israel, student debt forgiveness, and the ages of the two main candidates, Joe Biden [81], and Donald Trump [77].

The major VTI-specific risk is its vast exposure to a single sector, but it is the current reality the stock market lives in: technology companies are by far the largest by market cap, and the ETF just follows the overall total market weighting. We have all seen how the Technology sector (XLK) and tech-savvy Nasdaq (QQQ) can drop sharply in few months during the 2022 market sell-off. On the other hand, my thesis does not try to time the market and is for long-term investors. Since my thesis bets heavily on the U.S. innovation prospects, I believe that over the long term high exposure to tech is good for VTI investors.

Bottom line

To conclude, VTI is a “Strong Buy”. The American economic power is backed with its corporations, which are the global leaders across diverse domains, and especially technology. Investments in R&D are expected to remain consistently high as the U.S. largest corporations accumulated vast cash amounts which will highly likely be reinvested in future growth. The ETF provides ample liquidity, low expense ratio, and solid dividend growth track record.