Elevator Pitch

My rating for Yancoal Australia Ltd (OTCPK:YACAF) [YAL:AU] [3668:HK] stock is a Hold now.

I previously touched on the outlook for Yancoal Australia's operations in China and the company's net cash balance sheet in my December 16, 2023 initiation article. In this update, I review Yancoal Australia's recently announced fiscal 2023 results.

My decision is to lower my rating for Yancoal Australia from a Buy to a Hold after taking into account its FY 2023 EBITDA miss, its unexciting FY 2024 earnings growth prospects, and the potential share sale by a shareholder. But I have stopped short of downgrading Yancoal Australia to a Sell, as the stock's appealing dividend yield is likely to offer a certain degree of valuation support.

Investors should be aware that they can buy and sell the company's shares on the Over-The-Counter market, and the Australian and Hong Kong equity markets. The mean daily trading value of Yancoal Australia's shares traded on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the OTC market were $13 million, $12 million and $0.2 million (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively for the past 10 trading days. There are US stockbrokers that provide trading access for the Hong Kong and Australian markets such as Interactive Brokers.

Recent Fiscal Year EBITDA Fell Short Of Expectations

In the previous week, Yancoal Australia issued a press release on February 23 revealing its FY 2023 financial performance.

The company's latest fiscal year revenue was in line with the market's expectations, even though its top line decreased by -26% YoY to AUD7,778 million in FY 2023. The sell side analysts' consensus revenue estimate for the prior year was pretty close at AUD7,790 million as per S&P Capital IQ data. In its results press release, the company explained that a -39% fall in the price of coal sold had more than offset a +14% growth in the volume of coal produced last year, which led to its revenue decline for FY 2023.

But Yancoal Australia suffered from a meaningful EBITDA miss in the recent fiscal year. Specifically, Yancoal Australia's actual FY 2023 EBITDA amounting to AUD3,489 million was -10% lower than the market's consensus forecast of AUD3,859 million as per data taken from S&P Capital IQ. This also represented a -50% YoY drop as compared to the company's FY 2022 EBITDA of AUD6,959 million. In the company's FY 2023 results presentation slides, Yancoal Australia highlighted that "additional costs associated with the (coal mine) recovery plans" were the main reason for the substantial decrease in the company's EBITDA last year.

Expenses relating to mine recovery might continue to be a drag on YACAF's profitability in the current year. Yancoal Australia noted at its FY 2023 earnings briefing that "elements of the mine recovery plan still require further efforts over the coming months to ensure we continue operating around at our second half (2023) levels." The expectations of elevated costs associated with mine recovery are reflected in the consensus earnings forecasts for Yancoal Australia. As per S&P Capital IQ's consensus data, the market sees the company's net income declining by -0.3% from AUD1,819 million for FY 2023 to AUD1,813 million in FY 2024.

The lackluster earnings growth outlook for FY 2024 might put a cap on Yancoal Australia's capital appreciation potential in the near term. In the next section, I highlight another factor which could affect the company's short term share price performance.

Second Biggest Shareholder Is Reported To Be Considering A Sale Of Shares

The Australian Financial Review reported recently on February 26, 2024 that investment bank "Barrenjoey Capital Markets was seeking buyers for $200 million (2.7%) worth of Yancoal Australia shares" owned by Cinda International.

Cinda International, a Chinese financial investor, is currently Yancoal Australia's second biggest shareholder with a 12.6% equity stake as per S&P Capital IQ data. Assuming that Cinda International does dispose of a 2.7% interest in Yancoal Australia, Cinda International's stake in Yancoal Australia will be lowered to 9.9% or under 10%.

While the exact reasons for Cinda International's interest in selling Yancoal Australia shares are unknown, it is reasonable to be concerned about the risk of investment sentiment for the stock turning negative with the proposed stake sale by a key shareholder.

Appealing Dividend Yield Limits Downside For The Stock

Yancoal Australia's shares might trade sideways or even trend downwards for the short term due to its FY 2024 financial prospects and the potential shareholder stake reduction, as I have highlighted in the preceding sections of this article.

But the downside for Yancoal Australia could be limited by its attractive dividend yield which will provide some form of support for its shares.

The company's policy is to distribute half of its earnings as dividends to its shareholders each year. The FY 2024 dividend yield for Yancoal Australia is estimated to be approximately 12% based on the sell side's consensus current year net profit projection of AUD1,813 million as indicated above.

In the company's disclosures, Yancoal Australia emphasized that "fully franked dividends received by a foreign resident investor should not be subject to any Australian dividend withholding tax." The company had indicated at its FY 2023 results briefing that it has a "franking credit balance" which "is very more than sufficient to support a very sizable future fully franked dividend distribution." In other words, it is likely that Yancoal Australia will pay out fully franked dividends that aren't subject to dividend withholding tax this year.

Even if one assumes a 30% dividend withholding tax for Australian companies to be prudent, the stock will still offer an adjusted (net of withholding tax) dividend yield of 8.4% (12% multiplied by 70%) for FY 2024.

Closing Thoughts

Yancoal Australia is an attractive dividend yield play, and this is a key investment merit for the stock. On the flip side, its below-expectations FY 2023 EBITDA, flattish bottom line growth expectations for FY 2024, and a potential sale of shares by a key shareholder will make it difficult for the company's shares to rise significantly in the near term. As such, I have chosen to rate Yancoal Australia as a Hold.

