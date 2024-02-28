Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2024 9:52 PM ETZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.75K Followers

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Marissa Bych - IR, Gilmartin Group LLC

Vafa Jamali - President and CEO

Richard Heppenstall - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Saxon - Needham & Company

Matt Miksic - Barclays

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to ZimVie's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Marissa Bych, Gilmartin Group, for introductory disclosures.

Marissa Bych

Great. Thank you all for joining today's call. Earlier today, ZimVie released financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website, zimvie.com, as well as on sec.gov. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make comments during this call that include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's most recent periodic report filed with the SEC and subsequent SEC filings for a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties.

In addition, the discussion on this call will include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included within the earnings release issued today, which is found on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. This conference call contains time-sensitive information and is accurate only as of the live broadcast today, February 28, 2024. ZimVie disclaims any intention or obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any financial projections or forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

With that, I will turn

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ZIMV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZIMV

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.