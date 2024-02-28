Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.89K Followers

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Craig Mychajluk - IR

Peter Gundermann - Chairman, CEO & President

David Burney - EVP, Finance, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Pete Osterland - Truist Securities

Jonathan Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Tony Bancroft - Gabelli Funds

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Astronics Corporation Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Please note, today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Craig Mychajluk with Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Craig Mychajluk

Yes. Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Astronics. On the call with me here today are Pete Gundermann, our Chairman, President and CEO; and Dave Burney, our Chief Financial Officer.

You should have a copy of our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, which crossed the wires after the market closed today. If you do not have the release, you can find it on our website at astronics.com.

As you are aware, we may make forward-looking statements during the formal discussion and the Q&A session of this conference call. These statements apply to future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated here today. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided in the earnings release as well as with other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can find those documents on our website or at sec.gov.

During today's call, we'll also discuss some non-GAAP measures. We believe these will be useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ATRO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATRO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.