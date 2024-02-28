Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2024 10:22 PM ETCareDx, Inc (CDNA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.75K Followers

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Gregory Chodaczek - Managing Director of Investor Relations

Alexander Johnson - President of Patient and Testing Services

Abhishek Jain - CFO

Michael Goldberg - Chairman

Robert Woodward - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James

Alex Nowak - Craig-Hallum

Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to CareDx, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Greg Chodaczek, Managing Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Gregory Chodaczek

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. Earlier today, CareDx released financial results for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023. The release is currently available on the company's website at www.caredx.com.

Joining the call today is Alex Johnson, President of CareDx's Patient and Testing Services; Abhishek Jain, Chief Financial Officer; and Robert Woodward, Chief Scientific Officer. Also joining the call today is Michael Goldberg, Chairman of the Board.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that management will be making statements during this call that includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical facts should be deemed to be forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation are examination of historic operating trends, expectations regarding coverage decisions, pricing and enrollment matters and our financial expectations and results are based upon current estimates and various

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CDNA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CDNA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.