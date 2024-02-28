Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2024 10:36 PM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM) Stock, CRM:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.75K Followers

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Spencer - EVP, IR

Marc Benioff - Chairman & CEO

Brian Millham - President & COO

Amy Weaver - President & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Karl Keirstead - UBS

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Welcome to Salesforce's Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call. Please note, today's call is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mike Spencer, Executive Vice President of Finance and Strategy and Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Michael Spencer

Thank you. Good afternoon. Thanks for joining us today on our fiscal 2024 fourth quarter results conference call. Our press release, SEC filings, and a replay of today's call can be found on our website. Joining me on the call today is Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO; Amy Weaver, President and Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Millham, President and Chief Operating Officer.

As a reminder, our commentary today will include and -- will include non-GAAP measures, reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results and guidance can be found in our earnings materials and press release. Some of our comments today may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which could change.

Should any of these risks materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual company results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. A description of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CRM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.