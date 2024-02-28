andresr/E+ via Getty Images

InfuSystem Holdings (NYSE:INFU) is one of the first stocks I covered on Seeking Alpha, first writing about the company in an article on January 6, 2020. If you go to that article, you will see that the stock is up around 8% since that time, while the S&P 500 is up around 55%. That sounds pretty simple, right? The stock just has not gone anywhere, but the S&P has done relatively well these past four years. Well, that surface-level look would not tell the full story, as you can see from the INFU chart below.

In fact, INFU nearly tripled from the first article I wrote to just 15 months later. Then, over the next five months, the stock took a 50% haircut, only to turn right back around over the next two months and increase around 60%. Then, over the next 15 months or so, the stock bottomed out by dropping around 70% before grinding its way 35% higher to current prices. That's quite a trip for a total 8% return!

I highlight all of this to come back to one of my main points on INFU today: the stock is barely higher than the first time I wrote about it, but I believe the company is significantly more valuable. In this article, I want to briefly mention why the stock struggled these past two years, while then turning to the reason INFU is a current pillar in my portfolio: the investments the company made over these past two years are now going to pay off. The year 2024 for INFU should be a year for the company to show off its monetization of previous investments, with even more to come in 2025 and beyond.

INFU's Recent Struggles

INFU nearly tripled its market value since my first article because the company organically grew its business pipeline and displayed significant promise to monetize those opportunities over a 5-10-year period. Moreover, the company's management team gained a sterling reputation with analysts by consistently beating and raising their revenue and earnings forecasts. In early 2021, it seemed the company was poised for massive near and long-term growth. So, what happened?

Long story short, a few of the opportunities did not pan out as well as expected. Most significantly, the company's promising partnership with Cardinal Health (CAH) evaporated when CAH left the negative pressure wound therapy market. Furthermore, the company's venture into lymphedema, which seemed to provide an enormous TAM, is not even mentioned anymore (I believe this is actually bullish because biomed and wound care are more easily attainable markets for INFU). However, what I believe is currently being overlooked is that the company's operating results - and especially their margins - have been blunted by their investments that will now be monetized in 2024 and beyond.

INFU's Year of Monetization

While my theme of 2024 being a year of "monetization" for INFU is my own characterization, the company's management team all but explicitly said as much on the 3Q23 conference call. For example, CEO Rich DiIorio began the call: "I'm going to start this call by reiterating that our key theme for the year has been that 2023 is a year of execution and I believe our financial results show delivery of strong execution." Then, later in the call: "Looking forward, I expect the execution story in 2024 will advance to include material improvements in our operating returns" (emphasis mine).

DiIorio continued to highlight this theme later in the call: "So, 2023 has been an execution year in terms of delivering on new revenue opportunities and setting the stage for more revenue in future years. The next phase of execution will be the fine-tuning and the continuous process of identifying and implementing operating improvements that will improve and maintain our long-term operating margins. That will be the story for the rest of this year (2023) and into next year (2024)" (emphasis mine).

How will the company accomplish this? In DiIorio's words:

In Biomed, this means completing the GE onboarding and then adding incremental projects to our growing national network of technicians. In Wound Care, this will mean continuing to place hardware into the channel and working with our joint venture partner Sanara to open that channel to distribution of the joint venture's Advanced Wound Care products. Both of these opportunities will continue to scale and they will become significantly more accretive in 2024. Both have tremendous remaining potential, and both are expected to be material contributors to our top and bottom-line growth for years to come."

I now want to turn my attention to these two growth opportunities: Biomed and Wound Care.

Biomed Opportunity

The Biomed opportunity at INFU, in my opinion, cannot be overstated. However, it should be noted that this opportunity is also part of what blunted the company's operating results over the past couple of years. I do not mean this at all in a negative way because the company would not have the massive opportunity in front of it if it had not made these investments.

I have covered some of this saga in previous articles, but to summarize: INFU inked a Master Service Agreement with GE HealthCare (GEHC) in early 2022. In order to uphold its end of the agreement, INFU needed to immediately ramp up operating expenses, most especially related to hiring new technicians. On any business line with INFU, the corresponding revenue related to new expenses takes at least 3-6 months to be recognized, so margins can suffer slightly temporarily. However, this GEHC contract was a large contract, and due to multiple reasons that are actually bullish now for INFU, it took longer than INFU originally anticipated for the GEHC ramp in revenue. That is now "water under the bridge" as GEHC has ramped faster than expected in the back half of 2023.

INFU Website

What this all means for 2024 is that INFU is going to benefit as revenue growth will outpace operating expense growth, which means that the most important margins - AEBITDA and cash flow - will improve materially. In the 3Q23 Q&A portion of the conference call, Jim Sidoti picked up on this dynamic: "So first [question] on SG&A. You don't typically see a company grow the top line 17% and have lower SG&A. Were there any one-time expenses in 2022 that haven't come back? And do you expect to continue to be able to leverage this SG&A line in 2024?"

INFU's CFO, Barry Steele responded by pointing out there could be some one-time expenses in 1Q24 due to sales meetings and trade shows, but ultimately answered as follows: "I think that our theme is to try to leverage the fixed cost built into G&A as best we can, by growing a little faster on the top line. So, I think you should hope to see that we can improve margins somewhat, by leveraging our SG&A." Earlier in the Q&A, Steele noted: "The nice thing is that [biomed] doesn't add a lot of G&A. So, from an EBITDA margin perspective, we're approaching back to the 20% margin, and we should be able to break through that next year at some point as we continue to be more efficient on delivering those services."

Margins in Biomed

During the 3Q23 earnings call, there seemed to be some concern and, in my estimation, confusion about INFU's biomed margins. Specifically, some analysts seemed to be overly concerned that INFU's overall gross margins are now lower with biomed services having more fully ramped. This would be understandable if not for the extremely important caveat that INFU's operating and cash flow margins are all going to be HIGHER with biomed services. How can this be?

Quite simple, really. INFU earns much less on biomed services from a gross margin perspective because the associated expenses are primarily a cost of revenue. On the other hand, the incremental operating expenses from biomed are small by comparison to INFU's other business lines (as I pointed out above, analyst Jim Sidoti noted how SG&A actually decreased by 2% while revenue increased by 17% year-over-year in 3Q23). With INFU's services solutions business, which up until recently had been its primary growth component, the gross margins are higher than biomed, but they also require much more in terms of operating expenses.

When factoring in total expenses (cost of revenue plus operating expenses), you actually have biomed as one of - if not the - most profitable business lines from an earnings and cash flow perspective. This is actually good! The company will increase its AEBITDA and cash flow margins even if the gross margins are lower than the company's historic norm.

Future Biomed Opportunities

Based on the commentary on the latest conference call, INFU currently sees multiple pathways to growth in its biomed services business. In fact, it seems the company is in a position to choose its next steps because multiple businesses are now interested in INFU's services. This is obviously a good dilemma for a company to face. Do they want to take on more GEHC work or do they want to broaden their biomed services customer base by expanding to other companies requesting their services? My takeaway from the call is that INFU is now in this enviable position, as CEO DiIorio noted:

I think as far as incremental opportunities outside of GE and beyond GE we have a team that's going to be their job is selling the biomedical services into non-GE facilities, which there's roughly 2,000 or 3,000 beyond GE's purview. We've been purposely holding off on that because we wanted to establish the team where they were work hiring out the challenges from a logistics standpoint and be ready. And we knew we had to execute on GE first and foremost. Now we're not starting to get to more of a stable space and even more so in the first quarter. Once that happens then we can start bringing in non-GE facilities. But if we have done that too early we would have field on both sides" (emphasis mine).

What is crystal clear is that the company is approaching these opportunities systematically and strategically. By that, I mean the management team wants to ensure they do not "bite off more than they can chew." Theoretically, they could approach all of these business opportunities at once and grow the topline astronomically for a company in their space. However, their current trajectory seems to be one of balancing between investing in the business for future returns and rewarding current shareholders who have patiently waited through the investments INFU made over the last two years. Fortunately, the company is now in a position where it can do a little of both: grow topline 10-20% annually for several years while also expanding operating and cash flow margins in 2024 and beyond. This, again, is why I believe 2024 will be a year of monetization for INFU, with more to follow in 2025 and beyond.

Wound Care Opportunity

I expect INFU's biomed business to represent most of the company's revenue and earnings growth in 2024. Still, I would not be surprised to see the wound care business contribute in late 2024 as the company begins to ramp up its new joint venture with Sanara MedTech (SMTI).

CEO DiIorio summarized this potential on the 3Q call:

In Wound Care, [we] will continu[e] to place hardware into the channel and work with our joint venture partner Sanara to open that channel to distribution of the joint venture's Advanced Wound Care products. Both of these opportunities will continue to scale and they will become significantly more accretive in 2024. Both have tremendous remaining potential and both are expected to be material contributors to our top and bottom line growth for years to come" (emphasis mine).

Getting into more detail about the plan with SMTI later in the Q&A, DiIorio stated:

And then on the Sanara piece we are starting now. The back-end systems are effectively done. The team now has a pipeline with physician groups to go out and start placing the BIAKOS and high call products from Sanara, and we're going to start seeing that pretty soon. I think, we're still expecting it to be kind of real and significant at the end of next year. But there'll be some products that start going out the door here very soon hopefully by the end of this year (2023) or very early next year (2024)."

SMTI Website

Later in the call, DiIorio emphasized how INFU expects to leverage current relationships in the wound care space to ramp up its introduction of SMTI's BIAKOS and other products. It should be noted that SMTI is a highly-respected company in the surgical wound care space and that BIAKOS is the company's potentially groundbreaking product for use outside the operating room. I expect this joint venture to be materially rewarding for both INFU and SMTI for years to come.

Risks

As I mentioned earlier, INFU used to be considered a consistent "beat and raise" company, regularly beating their current quarterly guidance and raising their annual forecast. That changed for nearly two years, with several misses. I believe the company is now back on track to meet or exceed its guidance, but if it misses again, I believe many investors will "throw in the towel" on the stock. With that said, I simply see no way INFU misses their 4Q23 guidance. While their year-over-year growth in 4Q is almost certainly going to be lower than their first three quarters of 2023, it is almost entirely inconceivable that the growth will be so much lower as to miss their guidance. It seems clear to me the company wants to get back to the "beat and raise" mentality.

The second concern I have is somewhat related. The company could decide to make more near-term investments in their business that could yield strong long-term results. While that might sound good, the problem is that patience with the company is currently thin given the experience of the past two years. It seems the company needs to strike the right balance between investing in itself and rewarding shareholders who endured these previous investments and relatively minor mishaps. If the company pivots to a higher concentration of potential new business investments, operating margins could suffer temporarily, and the stock could be punished.

Valuation

To provide some perspective on my forward-looking results, let me provide you with some basics on INFU's financials.

FY22 Revenue: $109.9M

FY22 AEBITDA: $20.7M

FY22 AEBITDA Margin: 18.8%

FY22 Net Cash From Operations: $17.5M

Based upon the company's current, easily beatable guidance of "11% plus" revenue growth for FY23, I estimate the following FY23 results.

FY23 (Estimated) Revenue: $124M

FY23 (Estimated) AEBITDA : $21.7M

FY23 (Estimated) AEBITDA Margin: 17.5%

My expectation for 2024 is that the company will increase revenue by around 15%. Further, based on the CFO's comments on the last call, I believe a 20% AEBITDA margin is attainable, if not beatable, for FY24 (at the least, INFU should be on a run rate of 20% AEBITDA by EOY24). This leads to the following FY24 estimates.

FY24 (Estimated) Revenue: $143M

FY24 (Estimated) AEBITDA : $28.5M

FY24 (Estimated) AEBITDA Margin: 20.0%

Now, to be clear, I highly doubt that INFU is going to come out in mid-March on their 4Q23 earnings call and guide for 15% revenue growth and 20% AEBITDA margins - they will likely guide more conservatively early in the year. However, by the end of 2024, I expect the company to hit these marks.

With that in mind, and with the company forecasting continued double-digit growth over the next several years, I expect the stock to fairly easily attain a 10-12X EV/AEBITDA multiple. Based on that multiple, the stock should be valued between $11.50 and $14.15/share (26-55% upside from current prices). Looking out another year, to my projected FY2025 numbers, I have INFU conservatively at $160M revenue and $33.5M in AEBITDA. That would equate to a share price of $13.85 to $16.95/share (52-86% upside).

If you follow my work closely, you know that many of my picks present more upside than INFU. However, at least with most of those names, the downside is also much higher. Here, with INFU, I see very little downside. Simply put, the company is not going to be losing revenue or AEBITDA anytime soon. Even if they stayed where they are, the stock is, at worst, fairly valued. So, while I do not foresee the stock tripling in the near term (although I will be happy to be wrong about that!), I see the risk as being extremely minimal at current prices. As I said to begin this article, the stock is about 8% higher than it was four years ago, but the company is light-years ahead of where it was at that time. With 2024 being the first of multiple years of INFU proving monetization, I expect the stock to respond to the upside. Put differently, I am quite happy to mark a big position in my portfolio to a name with 26-86% near-term upside with correspondingly low downside risk.

Conclusion

The past two years have proven to be challenging for INFU the company and the stock. A few of its growth prospects did not develop as expected, and the company then needed to invest in newer growth opportunities that appear to now be coming to fruition. It seems to me that INFU's conservative management team is now guiding for 2024 to be a year of monetization following some of its recent investments, with revenue growing in the double digits for the next several years, and operating and cash flow margins growing at an even higher pace. Because of the mistakes of the past couple of years, INFU has returned to a level that I believe represents minimal risk. Consequently, I have again made INFU one of the largest positions in my portfolio.