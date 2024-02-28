It's Yield... Not Spread

deepblue4you

By Christopher Kramer

With spreads approaching their relative tights once again, can investment grade credit continue to shine?

With U.S. investment grade corporate debt starting 2024 on the heels of a very strong 2023 (+455 basis points of excess return and about 8.5% total return in 2023 per the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Index) a natural question is, how much value remains?

With spreads hovering at 90bps, most would probably argue that this is a fleeting exercise. A more pragmatic look at the market, however, offers an alternative perspective.

First and foremost, yields, not spreads, are firmly in the driver’s seat. Attractive all-in yields are spurring inflows, and that stronger demand continues to exceed what has been strong supply (+31% year-over-year) thus far this year.

Supply and demand dynamics were particularly important in 2023 and were expected to play an important role in 2024. This year, that trend is firmly in place.

Second, there is a notable difference in the structure of the investment grade corporate market today versus the tights of June 2021, when option-adjusted spreads were at +80bps.

In our view, U.S. investment grade corporates are more attractive on a headline basis relative to the recent tights.

Yields and coupons are higher than in 2021, while the average dollar price is lower (well below par), as is the maturity profile.

Third, U.S. economic growth continues to show resilience. In a base case where the economy continues to expand, albeit at a stabilizing-to-slowing pace, it’s hard to argue for meaningful underperformance of investment grade corporates.

That said, with stable and/or slowing growth and a world awash in high real interest rates, idiosyncratic risk is on the rise and likely to remain so for the foreseeable future.

In our view, security selection will be paramount to shaping outcomes. From a positioning standpoint, we are finding particularly appealing relative value at the front end of credit curves, and notably in mid- to higher-quality financials, which remain dislocated due to idiosyncratic outcomes courtesy of select lower-quality peers.

We are less optimistic on valuations at the long end of high-quality corporates, specifically, where the curve shape remains at its relative flats due to technical influences.

In a market that’s currently pitching us higher yields for shorter duration and less dollar duration risk, we feel a little widening is more than manageable given the all-in yields on offer today.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2024 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.