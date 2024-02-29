hapabapa

Background

It's been several months since my previous article highlighted the undervaluation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN), and the stock hasn't shown any significant growth since then. The company's 4Q23 financials did not give investors much to cheer about. The reason for another negative reaction was the management guidance for 2024, which was worse than the consensus expectations. However, the actual results were very strong. I believe that the current price of BMRN is a good opportunity to accumulate positions in its stocks. Let's move on to the earnings analysis.

4Q results

The company reported revenues of $647 million (+20% YoY, +11% QoQ) for the quarter, 1% better than the consensus expected. Excluding the impact of foreign currency changes, revenue growth was 25% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA was $94 million, representing a margin of 15% (+6 p.p. YoY). EPS was $0.49 (+48% YoY), 14% ahead of expectations. Free cash flow was at -$2 million (0% profitability, -5% YoY). For the current year, management provided guidance for revenue of $2.7-2.8 billion (+14% YoY at the midpoint) and EPS of $2.6-2.8 (+30% YoY at the midpoint), versus consensus estimates of $2.82 billion in revenues and $2.92 in EPS. Management expects the operating margin to be 23-24% (+4 p.p. YoY). Voxzogo will remain the main driver of revenue growth, with most of the growth coming in 2H24.

Core business overview

The portfolio of drugs for the treatment of MPS brought the company $317 million in sales (+9% YoY). Vimizim sales totaled $176 million (+15% YoY, +11% QoQ), 2% ahead of consensus expectations. Naglazyme sales amounted to $92 million (-2% YoY, -10% QoQ), 12% below consensus expectations. Aldurazyme contributed $43 million in sales, up 14% YoY. Phenylketonuria drug portfolio generated $125 million in sales (-1% YoY). Kuvan sales continued to decline due to the patent expiration, its sales amounted to $37 million (-31% YoY, -14% QoQ), but the result was 5% above consensus expectations. Palynziq sales were $88 million (+21% YoY, +11% QoQ), 2% ahead of market expectations.

Voxzogo

Quarterly sales of Voxzogo were $146 million, up 118% YoY. QoQ sales growth was 18%. Voxzogo's sales were also $15 million above management's high end of guidance, driven by a higher number of produced doses of the drug. By the end of the year, the drug was already being used to treat 2,613 patients in 41 markets. The company added 293 new patients in the quarter (2,320 was in the previous quarter). In 2H23, the company received approval to treat patients under the age of 5. That contributed to the influx of new patients in this age group. In the US, 70% of new patients in 4Q23 were under the age of 5. The company still has a manufacturing constraint. The company expects to meet all demand for the drug by 2H24.

In 4Q23, the Company initiated enrollment in a 6-month study to determine the efficacy of Voxzogo in the treatment of hypochondroplasia and plans to initiate Phase 3 trials as early as the middle of this year. This disease is caused by a mutation in the FGFR3 gene. There will be an initial 6-month observational phase followed by a 52-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase. If successful, this trial should be sufficient for regulatory approval. BioMarin is planning to present the data from the Phase II hypochondroplasia study in March and has only released a partial set of data. According to the company, the average annualized growth in patients treated with Voxzogo was 1.8 cm and the safety profile was good. Later this year, the company plans to start trials of Voxzogo in idiopathic short stature and multiple short stature.

Roctavian

Roctavian generated sales of $2.7 million in 4Q23. Management's guidance was at $10 million for the 2023 year, while actual sales were at $3.5 million. The first patient in the US started treatment in December. The company is still working on insurance reimbursement in many countries. The final price for Roctavian in Italy was set in 4Q23. For 2024, management did not provide a separate sales forecast for the drug but noted that sales in 2024 will be moderate and commercial sales growth needs more time. The company is also working on adding more Hemophilia Treatment Centers, which will take time.

Final Thoughts

Despite the delay in the launch of ValRox, I continue to believe that the market is underestimating the commercial potential of the company's two new drugs, Voxzogo and ValRox, as the stock is trading close to the valuation of the traditional business excluding these drugs. However, the commercial prospects of Voxzogo are already being validated by successful actual sales. As a result, I remain bullish on the stock. According to my DCF model, BMRN's fair stock price remains at $117. I also believe that the company could be a takeover target and a candidate for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index, as it has posted 4 consecutive quarters of GAAP net income. However, like all investments, the stock could be very volatile if some risks materialize. I recommend that you familiarize yourself with the key risks in the company's 10-K.