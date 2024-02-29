StephanieFrey/iStock via Getty Images

Last November, I covered the Mediterranean fast-casual chain CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) in "CAVA: The Next Chipotle At An Unreasonably Low Price." At that time, the stock was in a trough after losing significant value after its IPO. Over the four months since, it has risen by over 66% in value, now trading just above its August 2023 peak price.

CAVA also shot up by over 12% after its earnings beat on Tuesday. The company reported a stellar 52.5% YoY revenue jump with new solid restaurant openings and same-restaurant sales growth. The company's profit margins also rose due to lower food, beverage, and packaging costs than its sales. Unlike most high-growth companies, it is also profitable, with a net income of $2M and an adjusted EBITDA of $15.7M. Clearly, that is not a profit level supporting its market capitalization, but if we combine its sales growth and margin improvements, it looks more reasonable.

Given CAVA has risen so quickly, I believe it is an excellent time to take a closer look at the company and its stock valuation. Looking forward, changes in economic trends and its operational focus will likely impact its growth rate for 2024. Overall, it seems that CAVA may continue to be a bastion of growth in the restaurant market. That said, its valuation is certainly not as attractive as when I covered it last.

An Updated Look at CAVA's Growth Outlook

The growth outlook for CAVA has hardly changed since Q3. Fundamentally, more Americans are interested in fast casual, with that market booming since before the COVID era, which accelerated its rise. With demographic trends supporting fast-casual over dine-in and less healthy fast foods, I expect the overall social environment to continue to support fast casual. For the most part, this segment has decent economic protection because, during an economic slowdown, people may opt for chains like CAVA over sit-down. Of course, if the slowdown is sufficiently significant, I expect chains like CAVA may slow, but that appears unlikely for now.

I believe CAVA is best compared to Chipotle (CMG) if we account for the significant difference between their maturity cycles. The forward price-to-sales levels for CAVA and CMG are ~7.5X and ~6.5X, respectively. While CAVA's is slightly higher, it also has far superior expected sales growth at ~28.5% vs. CMG's at ~13.7%. Of course, given CMG is over 10X higher, the fact it is still growing in the double-digits is impressive. See below:

Data by YCharts

Significantly, this figure is based on its expectations before its most recent earnings report. The company's stellar Q4 results placed its annual sales growth at 52%, potentially implying its 2024 sales growth will be superior to 28.5%, assuming 2024 is another strong year for the firm.

Aside from growth, the most significant difference between CAVA and CMG is the difference between their margins. CAVA and CMG's gross margins are similar, around 25%. However, CMG's operating costs-to-sales ratio is much lower at 10% vs. CAVA at 20.5%. See below:

Data by YCharts

If we include Q4, we can see CAVA's 2024 gross margins were slightly lower at 24.8%; however, that figure is based on restaurant-level data. Importantly, even if we go back over a decade to when Chipotle's revenue was similar to CAVA's today, its operating costs-to-sales ratio was not as high as CAVA's. That is understandable as the company focuses on marketing and growth, likely attempting to emulate CMG's strategy but at a faster rate. Naturally, its margins should improve as a function of its revenue. With its sales increasing, I expect its profit margins will rise significantly in 2024.

On that note, we're seeing a steady rise in its margin outlook. For one, its EBITDA margins are expected to increase to 11.4% over the next two years. However, there has been a strong trend toward an even higher margin outlook, potentially meaning its margins will surpass current growth expectations. See below:

Data by YCharts

For me, the trend in revisions of expectations is likely one of the most critical factors for valuing a stock. Stocks are valued not upon immediate factors but on future expectations. If those expectations are increasing, then we can also expect the stock price to increase. Of course, historical increases in earnings outlooks are not necessarily set to continue, particularly if consumer strength for fast-casual shifts.

Still, the fact that CAVA is earning a profit and a more considerable positive operating cash flow is crucial. Unlike many growth firms, CAVA can reinvest its positive cash flows into new restaurant openings, creating a stellar positive growth feedback loop that does not rely on external financing. CAVA lacks financial debt and has grown tremendously without selling equity, even with minimal stock-based compensation, a rare sign of shareholder value orientation in today's market.

CAVA's Valuation is Uncomfortably High

From an operational standpoint, I believe CAVA has an excellent organic growth outlook. The company is in a great niche with strong demographic-driven demand and, in my view, has an excellent managerial focus that balances shareholder value and its long-term goals. From a growth standpoint, I see CAVA as among the best, particularly within the consumer discretionary market.

Further, CAVA's valuation is reasonable if we compare it to CMG. Indeed, CMG's growth potential is a magnitude lower than CAVA's, so its comparable price-to-sales ratio could make CAVA appear undervalued. To me, CAVA's higher operating cost-to-sales ratio is a non-issue as it is the fuel for its growth, and as it expands, the company is vertically integrating its supply chain more. So, with CAVA's many positive feedback loops exceeding CMG's, I continue to believe CAVA is cheap compared to Chipotle.

That said, being slightly discounted compared to a highly overvalued company is not necessarily bullish. Again, I think Chipotle is a tremendous growth story, but its valuation appears unreasonable. In my view, there are so few strong growth stocks on the market today that the few that do have decent growth, like CMG, NVIDIA (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), and a few others, have seen extreme investor exuberance, lifting valuations to unsustainable levels. See below:

Data by YCharts

When CAVA had revenue similar to CMG's, its price-to-sales ratio was generally between 1X and 4X. Oddly, CMG's "P/S" has increased as it has become more prominent, meaning investors are pricing higher sales growth today than in the past. Of course, CMG's annualized sales growth has slowed over the past decade as it has become larger, meaning the increase in its "P/S" ratio is not necessarily founded in fundamentals but instead retail speculation.

Analysts currently expect CAVA will increase its EPS to $1.3 by 2032. Even today's price would give it a "P/E" of 43.5X. Of course, we need to adjust for the opportunity cost of the eight years, which, with a ~4.5% expected risk-free rate over that horizon, roughly increases that valuation by ~42%. That is based on the compounded annual return on risk-free assets over eight years, discounting CAVA to its present value. Using this adjustment, its effective "P/E" in "present value" terms (based on its expected future income) is ~62X. Again, that is not its current "P/E" (which is ~300X) but a metric based on discounted future income.

This 62X measure could only be reasonable if we assume its EPS will rise at the same pace well beyond 2032, which is partially reasonable. It may also be a sensible valuation if we assume CAVA's EPS will increase much faster than analysts currently expect, which may also be true. So, if we assume that CAVA will continue to beat analyst expectations, it may be fairly valued today. However, if CAVA only meets expectations, then it is likely overvalued. To me, that gives CAVA moderate risk at its current price because it could fail to meet expectations in the event of a slowdown. In other words, it is currently valued on the best outcome, giving it minimal upside based on fundamentals.

The Bottom Line

CAVA is a great company and a stellar growth stock, but it is, to me, slightly overvalued today. When I covered it last, it was a significant "growth at a reasonable price" stock. Today, it is an outstanding growth stock, but its valuation is not reasonable or discounted. Again, I believe CAVA is slightly discounted compared to CMG. However, let's consider CMG to be in a speculative bubble that is not based on fundamentals but on an ongoing increase in retail speculation. There is little reason to value CAVA based on CMG.

Individual investors are currently in a phase of money cashback from the sidelines into stocks. Overvalued stocks often become even more overvalued during such periods, resulting in bubbles such as that of 2021. From that standpoint, I expect CAVA to continue to rise and could rise at a faster pace in 2024 than it did in 2023. That said, I am neutral on CAVA and would not buy this speculative rally because the stock appears to be detaching from its fundamentals.

Personally, I do not value companies based on temporal retail speculation. Often, that will make my bearish outlooks too early or incorrect, as speculative fervor is often more bullish than fundamentals. From that momentum standpoint, CAVA is in a good spot. However, from a long-term value and growth view, I prefer CAVA at a price-to-sales ratio below 4-5X. Investors already owning CAVA may benefit from holding it, but I would not buy into the stock until its price corrects to a fundamentally reasonable level.