CAVA: A Great Growth Stock, Now At An Unreasonably High Price (Rating Downgrade)

Feb. 29, 2024 12:49 AM ETCAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) Stock
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.24K Followers

Summary

  • CAVA Group's stock has risen by over 66% in the past four months since I published my bullish take and is now trading above its peak price in August 2023.
  • The company reported a 52.5% YoY revenue jump and improved profit margins due to lower costs, pointing toward a stellar organic growth trajectory.
  • CAVA's valuation is arguably lower than Chipotle's, given they have similar price-to-sales ratios, but CAVA's overall growth potential is far superior.
  • However, if Chipotle is likely overvalued due to retail speculation, then CAVA's discount evaporates.
  • Assuming EPS growth expectations for CAVA hold, its valuation today no longer points toward a "GARP" opportunity.

Hummus Pita Bread and Mezze Platter

StephanieFrey/iStock via Getty Images

Last November, I covered the Mediterranean fast-casual chain CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) in "CAVA: The Next Chipotle At An Unreasonably Low Price." At that time, the stock was in a trough after losing significant value

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.24K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

