michal-rojek

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) reported soft results in the fourth quarter of 2023, with printer sales and dental orthodontics as particular areas of weakness. In addition, guidance suggests that conditions in 2024 will remain challenging. The stock unsurprisingly reacted very negatively to this, as 3D Systems' valuation hasn't fully reflected the company's struggles.

Cost-cutting initiatives should help to stem losses in 2024, and 3D Systems still has a fairly healthy balance sheet. The outlook for much of 3D Systems' business is fairly bleak, though. Hardware is a commoditized business and competition from China is increasing. 3D Systems' largest dental customer also appears to be vertically integrating into 3D printing.

On a more positive note, precision medicine continues to be an area of strength and 3D Systems' regenerative business appears to be steadily progressing. In a war of attrition, investors may also consider 3D Systems well-placed due to its scale and relatively strong balance sheet. I don't believe these positives justify 3D Systems' valuation premium relative to other companies in the space, though.

Market

The demand environment continues to be a problem for 3D Systems, with printer sales and dental orthodontics particular areas of weakness. 3D Systems' fourth quarter revenue was softer than expected, but the company believes that this is a timing issue rather than anything more sinister. Having said this, 3D Systems also specifically called out rising competition from China in the hardware space. While 3D Systems expects headwinds to moderate in 2024, sales are likely to remain challenging.

There have been pockets of strength though, with 3D Systems specifically highlighting semiconductor equipment, aerospace, defense, automotive and precision medicine. 3D Systems also suggested that there is strong demand for 3D-printed molds at the moment.

This result was not surprising given that Materialise (MTLS) had already cited weak hardware demand negatively impacting its software business. Materialise has also suggested that its healthcare customers have been more cautious in regard to spending.

Restructuring/Reorganization

In response to ongoing macro headwinds and a failure to drive industry consolidation, 3D Systems has renewed its focus on expenses. Cost-cutting measures include:

Headcount reduction

Site consolidation (20 of 50 sites being closed)

Reduced external spend

3D Systems is targeting annualized savings of 45-55 million USD by the end of 2024, with most of the savings expected to be in place by the end of the first quarter. In addition to these efforts, 3D Systems appears to be shifting resources towards regenerative medicine, recently adding a head of this business.

The changes are coming alongside elevated executive turnover, which may be harmless but also raises doubts about the health of the business. Reji Puthenveetil has been made EVP of Additive Solutions and Chief Commercial Officer, with responsibility for all commercial operations. The former leader of the Healthcare business is leaving the company, as is 3D Systems' Chief Corporate Development Officer and Chief Legal Counsel. 3D Systems also recently gained a new CFO.

Dentistry

Much of 3D Systems' recent struggles have been driven by its dental orthodontics business, which declined 39% in 2023. While this is largely the result of a post-pandemic hangover and a pullback in consumer spending, 3D Systems also faces significant customer concentration risk. 40% of 3D Systems' revenue comes from healthcare, with dentistry contributing around half of that, and 80% of 3D Systems' dentistry revenue comes from one customer.

Align Technology (ALGN) recently acquired Cubicure, a 3D printing company, potentially threatening 3D Systems. Cubicure has patented lithography technology that produces tough and temperature resistant polymers. This is important as the market is expected to shift towards direct printing of aligners, rather than printing the mold. 3D Systems is also developing technology for direct printing, which has been a challenge primarily for cost reasons.

Regenerative Medicine

3D Systems is segmenting its regenerative medicine into three opportunities:

Drug development

Human organs

Non-organ tissue

3D Systems can produce vascularized tissue on a chip, which can be used to support drug development. 3D Systems has landed two contracts with large pharmaceutical companies in the past 6 months. These are to validate the technology, and hence are not particularly large at this stage.

This business has significant potential though, as it could eventually be used to generate large amounts of data to support AI models. BICO (OTCPK:CLLKF) is quite optimistic about the potential of 3D printing to aid drug discovery efforts, particularly given a potential shift away from animal testing.

3D Systems expects human trials of a 3D-printed lung in the not-too-distant future. The company eventually plans on producing kidneys and livers, amongst other things. United Therapeutics is supporting some of the research, with 3D Systems spending around 10 million USD annually at the moment.

Volume Applications

The use of 3D printing in high volume applications continues to increase in areas like medical, aerospace, automotive and consumer electronics, driven in part by improving economics. While this is a positive, it also raises questions about 3D Systems' 180 million USD acquisition of Oqton in 2021.

Oqton provides cloud-based software for managing groups of printers in a production environment. The software is designed to easily interface with applications like ERP systems. The acquisition was supposed to help accelerate the deployment and automation of digital manufacturing in production environments. 3D Systems is now reportedly considering selling Oqton though, indicating that the business is not living up to expectations.

Financial Analysis

3D Systems' revenue was approximately 115 million USD in the fourth quarter, down 13.5% YoY due to softness in dental orthodontics and printer sales. Healthcare Solutions revenue declined 15.7% YoY to roughly 51 million USD. Industrial Solutions' revenue decreased 11.6% YoY to approximately 64 million USD.

Figure 1: 3D Systems Revenue (Created by author using data from 3D Systems)

3D Systems' service gross profit margins have picked up in recent quarters, but product gross margins continue to slide, likely driven in part by a decline in revenue. 3D Systems' comments about hardware price competition from China may also be relevant to the decline in product gross margins.

Figure 2: 3D Systems Gross Profit Margins (Created by author using data from 3D Systems)

3D Systems' gross profit margin was approximately 40% in the fourth quarter, which was supported by a shift in revenue mix. While 3D Systems' gross profit margins have been fairly steady over the past few years, the company's operating margins have been declining, driven in part by greater investments in R&D. Some of this is probably related to an ongoing need for hardware innovation. It also reflects 3D Systems' increasing focus on regenerative medicine.

3D Systems expects to deliver positive adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flows in 2024. This will be difficult if revenues continue to decline, and 3D Systems faces pricing pressure. 3D Systems' planned 50 million USD cost reduction will go a long way towards stemming losses, though.

Figure 3: 3D Systems Profit Margin (Created by author using data from 3D Systems) Figure 4: 3D Systems Operating Expenses (Created by author using data from 3D Systems)

Conclusion

3D Systems' business is currently facing a number of issues, including a demand environment that is likely to remain challenging in 2024 and increasing competition. 3D Systems' regenerative medicine business has potential, but is likely years away from generating meaningful revenue. Cost-saving efforts will reduce 3D Systems' losses, but I do not believe the company's valuation is low enough for this to support a bull case in isolation. Additive manufacturing companies have long disappointed investors for a range of reasons (rapidly changing technology, stiff competition, commoditized hardware) and there is little reason to expect this to change in the near term.