There are many different investment methodologies, and the debate between investing for growth or income is one that will continue for decades to come. The reality is that everyone is unique with different investment goals, and there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach to investing. While some investors are focused on building their portfolio, others may be focused on generating reoccurring income, but there are some that have an interest in both. The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is one of my favorite hybrid ETFs as it has established a track record of generating monthly income while providing capital appreciation. I think JEPI is still an interesting investment heading into a rate-cutting environment, as the yield on a trailing month basis (TTM) is 7.86%. For investors who want to generate reoccurring income while having exposure to the largest companies in the market, JEPI is a hybrid approach that is structured to benefit from market appreciation. I am bullish on JEPI going forward as we get closer to a Fed pivot.

On November 29th, I wrote an article about JEPI (can be read here), where I discussed how its structure was a critical aspect behind its popularity and why I was still bullish on the ETF. Since then, JEPI has appreciated by 4.21%, which has trailed the S&P 500's gains of 10.89%. When the distribution is factored in, JEPI's total return increases to 6.35%. JEPI continues to gain popularity as its assets under management have exceeded $32 billion. Now that we have more economic data, I wanted to follow up with an update about why I am still bullish on JEPI. This is an interesting ETF that is solidifying its place on the income stage while allowing income investors to participate in the markets rather than just buying bonds.

Risks to investing in JEPI

While I am bullish on JEPI, there are still risks to the investment thesis. Unlike other ETFs or Closed-End Funds, JEPI doesn't generate an established amount of income, so the yield becomes unpredictable. JEPI generates its income by writing call options in the ELN portion of its portfolio. Due to market fluctuations and implied volatility, the amount of income will change on a monthly basis. This can be a negative aspect for investors looking to generate a fixed amount of income on a continuous basis. There is also opportunity cost as JEPI has roughly 20% of its portfolio capped through ELN's, so it isn't set up to fully participate in the market's upside during bull markets. JEPI can also create a tax consequence due to the amount of income it generates. There is no guarantee that JEPI will replicate the same returns as a standard S&P 500 index fund, and periods of lower-than-expected yield could be generated. While JEPI checks off many boxes for me as an investment, investors should be prepared to face significant risks.

The T-Bill and Chill methodology didn't outperform JEPI from an income perspective.

I am invested in JEPI because it's a way for me to generate a large yield while still having prospects of capital appreciation. I believe JEPI has gained a lot of traction because it is an evolution of the covered-call ETFs. Investors loved the high yield, but with many covered-call ETFs the entire portfolio is utilized for writing the call options, so there is limited upside potential. In my opinion, the JPMorgan asset management team created a structure that allows investors to get the best of both worlds, as a lot of distributable income is generated while recognizing upside appreciation in strong markets.

Around November 1st 2022, when the 2-Year Treasury Notes started yielding 4.5%, the phrase T-Bill and chill started ramping up. This was when the market was bottoming without letting anyone know it was at a bottom rather than continuing in freefall. Many were worried that the doom and gloom scenario would be extended during the bear market, and the idea of locking capital up at 4.5% or over 5% in the not-so-distant future was appealing.

JEPI, on the other hand, traded for $53.91 on November 1st, 2022, and has paid 15 monthly dividends since then. Since November 1st, 2022, JEPI has distributed $6.10 per share in income, an 11.32% yield on cost. Over the first year of ownership, JEPI generated $4.98 of distributed income, which is an annualized yield of 9.24%. The amount of income generated in the first 12 distributions is more than what a 2-year T-bill would have generated in its entirety at 4.5%. If you look at JEPI from a yield-on-cost standpoint since it's generated 11.32% since November 1st 2021, it's already generated more yield than an investor would have generated if they bought the 2-year at the top yielding 5.5% as it would generate 11% yield on cost. Shares of JEPI have also appreciated by 5.64%, so not only have they significantly outpaced the T-Bill and chill income strategy, it's also generated appreciation for their investors.

Why I think JEPI will continue to appreciate throughout 2024

While JEPI generates a strong yield for income investors, it's constructed to participate in the market. The covered-call overlay strategy doesn't impact the 80% of assets that's allocated toward equities. This allows JEPI to benefit during periods of appreciation. Many covered-call ETFs cap their positions by unitizing them as collateral against call options, whereas JEPI generates recurring cash flow from the premiums on the call options the ELNs write. Only 1/5th of the portfolio is capped, which, in my opinion, is fine considering the amount of income it generates.

According to CME Group, there is only a 14.5% chance that the Fed won't start a rate cut by the July meeting. At the end of July, there is a 42.8% chance that we will have our first rate cut of 25 bps while there is a 35.9% chance that this will be the 2nd 25 bps decrease. Looking out to the end of the year, there is a 65.9% chance that rates will be between 425 – 475 bps, which is a 75 – 125 bps reduction from where we are today. During a period of declining rates, businesses are more inclined to expand as the cost of capital declines. Corporate expansion is great for the market because a decent amount of capital will be allocated to goods and services from the largest publicly traded companies. Financial institutions will generate a healthy return on debt issued, while companies such as Amazon (AMZN) see more goods purchased and cloud services from AWS needed. If this occurs, increased spending should drive earnings higher and fuel the bull market.

The other aspect to remember is that there is currently $6.14 trillion sitting idle in money market accounts with the ability to move at a moment's notice. Today, you can still generate over 4.5% from multiple institutions in money market accounts with the ability to exceed 5% from a select few. These yields don't have duration protection from locked-in yields, and as the Fed starts to cut, these rates will fall. As rates start to decline, I think there will be less of an incentive for investors to continue sitting on the sidelines, and capital will flow back into the markets. If I am correct, it should be bullish for JEPI's underlying assets, which in turn will also be bullish for JEPI as its AUM should appreciate. Over the next 2 years, AMZN is expected to grow its EPS by 66.35%, while Microsoft (MSFT) is expected to generate 33.76% in earnings growth. AMZN and MSFT are in the top-5 holdings for JEPI, with other companies such as Meta Platforms (META). Over the next year, we could see trillions find their way back into the market, and the combination of rate cuts and earnings expansion could push JEPI higher.

Conclusion

I have been bullish on JEPI for some time, and I plan to add more to my position before a Fed pivot. I feel that JEPI is a strong hybrid fund that will benefit from capital appreciation while generating above-average yields. Unlike most individual equities, JEPI also pays a monthly distribution, which is helpful if you're reinvesting the distributions as it allows investors to benefit slightly more from the powers of compounding. While some are still bearish, I think we're at the beginning of a multi-year bull market. As rates come down, investors will look to recreate the yields they have become accustomed to if their focus is income, and the T-bill and chill methodology won't be enticing. I think investors will see the $30+ billion in AUM for JEPI and jump on board as it becomes the next step in the evolution of covered-call ETFs.