Karoon Energy Ltd (KRNGF) Transition Year 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.76K Followers

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCPK:KRNGF) Transition Year 2023 Results Conference Call February 28, 2024 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Julian Fowles – Chief Executive Officer

Ray Church – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ann Diamant – Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Dale Koenders – Barrenjoey

Adrian Prendergast – Morgan Financial

Gordon Ramsay – RBC Capital Markets

Adam Martin – E&P

Sarah Kerr – Morgan Stanley

James Burns – Citi

Nik Burns – Jarden Australia

Henry Meyer – Goldman Sachs

Operator

Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Karoon Energy Limited Transition Year 2023 Results. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Julian Fowles, CEO and Managing Director. Please go ahead.

Julian Fowles

Thank you very much, Ashley, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining our transition year 2023 results webcast. My name is Julian Fowles and I'm the CEO at Karoon and I have with me this morning Ray Church, our CFO and Ann Diamant, our Head of IR.

Earlier this morning, we released our TY23 annual report and presentation to the market, which we're now going to talk through. Noting the disclaimers on Slide 2, I'll start on Slide 3. Karoon has changed its reporting cycle from a June year end to a December year end and the second half of calendar 2023 was the period where we made this transition.

So throughout this presentation, you'll hear us refer to TY23, which reflects the six month period from 1 July 2023 to 31 December 2023. Future annual reporting will be on a calendar year basis. Slide 4 provides an overview of the key metrics underpinning our operating performance and how this translated into our strong financial outcomes.

