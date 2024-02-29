Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 29, 2024 12:07 AM ETPetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.76K Followers

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Katie Turner - IR

McCord Christensen - Chairman & CEO

Zvi Glasman - CFO

Michael Smith - COO

Conference Call Participants

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Bill Chappell - Truist Securities

Kaumil Gajrawala - Jefferies

Jon Andersen - William Blair

Ryan Meyers - Lake Street

John Lawrence - Benchmark

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the PetIQ, Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Katie Turner, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Katie Turner

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us on PetIQ's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call and webcast. For today's prepared remarks, we'll hear from Cord Christensen, Chief Executive Officer; and Zvi Glasman, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please remember that during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual events or those described in these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the company's press release issued today for a detailed discussion of the risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made today.

Please note on today's call, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. While the company believes these non-GAAP financial measures will

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PETQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PETQ

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.