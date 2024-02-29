JHVEPhoto

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) shares have been on a roller-coaster rise over the past year, but they are now sitting near a 52-week high. Since recommending shares as a buy in November, HCA has returned about 26%, more than double the S&P 500's 12% return. This strong rally has eclipsed my own expectations as I saw about 15% upside at the time. Given this strong performance, now is a good time to re-evaluate HCA and determine whether to take profits. While fundamentals are solid, this is reflected in the stock, and I am downgrading HCA to a hold.

HCA shares had underperformed until a few months ago given a poorly performing joint venture, Valesco, of which it now owns 90% and fully consolidates into its financials. Valesco provides physician staffing for hospitals and emergency rooms that are otherwise short-staffed. Whereas it was expected to contribute $250 million in quarterly revenue, it was only contributing $200 million, forcing a $100 million catch-up loss in Q3 results, which offset what I viewed as otherwise strong fundamentals.

This joint venture remains an ongoing struggle, though investors I believe sighed a collective breath of relief that it did not get worse in Q4. Valesco was a ~$45 million headwind in Q4. HCA expects Valesco to be a similar drag of about $150 million in 2024 as it was in 2023. Given this represents 12 months rather than 9 months of results, this guidance implies modest sequential improvement. With these problems relatively self-contained, investors have been able to focus on the rest of the company's results. Fortunately, in Q4, these strong underlying fundamentals showed themselves.

In the company's fourth quarter, HCA earned $5.93, beating consensus by $0.88 as revenue rose by 12% to $17.3 billion. These results included a $0.03 one-time gain with run-rate earnings of about $5.90. For the full year, HCA earned $18.97, or $19.01 excluding one-time items, on $65 billion in sales. It has taken a bit longer than expected, but in Q4, we began to see much-needed margin expansion as labor shortages eased and hospital prices strengthened.

Overall, same facility admissions rose by 3.1%. Revenue per equivalent admission rose by 6.9% to $17.672 with 8.5% growth among inpatients. This increased revenue per admission was the primary driver of revenue growth. Higher prices are the leading cause of this. Indeed, at 6.5%, hospital inflation is running at the fastest pace since 2010. Hospital inflation was actually quite muted during 2020-2022 even as overall inflation spiked, in part because prices can be set on an annual basis. We are now seeing hospital inflation catch up, which should support ongoing revenue growth in 2024.

This increase in prices is helping HCA to recapture operating leverage. In Q4, salaries and benefits declined to 43.7% of revenue from 45.5% a year ago with supplies down to 14.9% from 15.7%. Pre-tax income margins expanded from 12.7% to 13.6%. A growing topline combined with expanding margins is why we saw such a significant earnings beat relative to expectations.

Beyond overall price inflation, payer-mix is very important to hospital profitability. Typically, private insurers pay more for procedures than Medicare, which in turn pays more than Medicaid. We continue to see relatively elevated Medicaid activity at 11.6% from 11% in 2022, but we did see private coverage increase to 49% from 48.3%, which has helped margins. With temporary Medicaid expansion efforts having expired and a robust labor market, there is room for modest payer mix improvement in 2024, which can help HCA retain some margin momentum.

Beyond pricing, I would also not that same-facility admission growth of 3.1% is quite strong. I continue to see scope for growth in hospital admissions. As I wrote about in November, medical spending as a share of consumption fell during the pandemic, as many elective procedures were postponed, and spending still remains below pre-COVID levels, even with its recent tick-up. Certainly, cost-saving efforts like telemedicine and the push for at-home care are contributing to this. Still, given an aging population, the relatively low level of health spending creates upside risk as delayed procedures eventually get done. As such, I would expect a healthy pace of patient growth in 2024.

Importantly, these strong results continue to lead to strong cash flow. In Q4, HCA generated $2.67 billion of operating cash flow, which was up by about $150 million from last year. For the full year, HCA had $4.7 billion of free cash flow.

A significant part of the bull thesis for HCA is its use of this cash flow for ongoing capital returns. In January, the company raised its dividend by 10% to $0.66. Still, shares yield under 1%, and share repurchases are the primary form of shareholder returns, rather than dividends. Nonetheless, I expect ongoing annual dividend growth from this low base. In Q4, HCA bought back $910 million of stock, for a full-year repurchase of $6.1 billion. In 2023, its share count fell by about 5%. The board has authorized a further $6 billion in buybacks.

This share repurchase program does exceed cash flow, and as a result, HCA's debt load has increased. HCA carries $935 million of cash and $39.6 billion of debt, up $1.5 billion from a year ago. With debt to EBITDA of about 3x, HCA continues to have a solid balance sheet, and I would expect HCA to direct at least 100% of free cash flow back to shareholders in 2024.

HCA has been able to contain problems at its physician staffing joint venture, and its core hospital business reported really solid results in Q4, with higher pricing leading to the margin expansion I had been waiting for. Importantly, HCA expects this momentum to continue. In November, I had forecast $19.77-$20.25 in earnings, assuming ongoing revenue growth and modest margin expansion, offset by higher interest costs. Management is guiding to $19.7-$21.2 in EPS, for a mid-point of $20.45. In Q4, margin improvement was a bit quicker than I anticipated. Additionally, if Valesco is able to reduce its quarterly loss rate as guided, that is a $0.15 favorable impact vs. my expectations. HCA also expects $5.2 billion in 2024 cap-ex spending, which should leave the company with ~$4.5 billion in free cash flow to return to shareholders.

I would like to see another quarter of margin and payer-mix improvement before expecting the high-end guidance to be achieved. However, with some margin improvement likely, I would expect earnings to be in the $20-$20.50 range in 2024. That leaves shares with a ~15.3x earnings multiple. HCA is certainly not an expensive stock. Still, with interest rates as elevated as they are, I do view continuing to pursue buybacks in excess of cash flow as a somewhat aggressive strategy, even as hospital fundamentals are quite strong. Given the commodity nature of the business and long-term pricing pressure from Medicare, I believe material further multiple expansion is unlikely, and I view shares as fairly valued in the $300-315 area, or 15-15.5x earnings.

As a consequence, I am downgrading HCA to a hold. Shares have performed well, and better fundamental performance justifies its rally beyond my initial price target. However, this good news appears fully priced in, and shares are likely a market-performer from here. There is no urgency in selling, but as investors find stocks with compelling upside, HCA can be a good sale candidate. If we see a pull back to $290, I would be also consider moving HCA back to a buy, assuming there is not a fundamentally negative new development.