Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ispire Finds Success Straddling U.S.-China Divide. But Are Its Cannabis Dreams Just Hot Air?

Feb. 29, 2024 1:40 AM ETIspire Technology Inc. (ISPR) Stock
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.89K Followers

Summary

  • Recently listed Ispire co-CEO Michael Wang estimates his company’s revenue could grow to $2 billion in five years, from an expected $200 million in its current fiscal year.
  • Much of the vaping company’s growth could come from cannabis hardware sales, which rose 149% in the company’s latest quarter, making up nearly half its revenue.
  • In its formal guidance for its 2024 fiscal year through this June, Ispire forecast its cannabis vaping products would generate revenue of $80 million to $90 million, up 100% to 125% from the previous year.

Layout of colorful disposable electronic cigarettes with shadows on a blue background. The concept of modern smoking, vaping and nicotine. Top view

Yaroslav Litun/iStock via Getty Images

When the recently listed Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) announced its latest quarterly results on Feb. 20, investors were underwhelmed by its story of the vaping market’s big potential.

The stock fell by nearly 10% over

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.89K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ISPR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ISPR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ISPR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.