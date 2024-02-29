Tonya Davison/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As you may know, I have been following Spartan Delta (TSX:SDE:CA) (OTCPK:DALXF) since its inception [paywall] and the company hasn't disappointed me as its total return (including the spin-off of Logan Energy) exceeded 400% in dividends, special dividends and the Spinco proceeds.

But as the natural gas price environment is now substantially weaker than a year ago, Spartan Delta's share price is suffering as well. That's a pity, but it still reconfirms the company as an excellent vehicle to gain exposure to the natural gas space.

Higher than expected realized prices resulted in a decent Q4

I wasn't really expecting much from Spartan Delta in the fourth quarter of 2023, but the company still managed to report a positive adjusted funds flow of C$55.7M thanks to a pretty robust oil and condensate price while the average realized natural gas price of C$2.58 before hedges was slightly ahead of my expectations.

As the company only spent about C$33M on capex, Spartan Delta effectively generated a positive free cash flow result of almost C$23M, representing approximately C$0.13 per share.

As the natural gas prices remain under pressure, Spartan Delta has also published an updated guidance for 2024. The company still expects to produce an average of 39,500 boe/day (the midpoint of the 38,500-40,500 boe/day guidance and a 5% increase compared to the Q4 2023 output) but was able to reduce the capex by approximately C$5M to C$125M.

As you can see above, Spartan Delta still expects to generate C$170M in adjusted funds flow, using a base case scenario with $75 oil and C$2 natural gas. The C$45M in free cash flow represents approximately C$0.26 per share and that's pretty good, given the circumstances. Meanwhile, if the average natural gas price would come in at C$2.50 for the year, the adjusted funds flow (and free cash flow) would increase by C$16M or C$0.09/share. The decent hedge book for 2024 also helps. About 41% of the natural gas production has been hedged at C$2.79. It is a pet peeve of mine that commodity producers should continue to hedge in good times and not just hedge during periods of weaker natural gas prices.

C$2.79 is okay given the current circumstances, but I sincerely hope the company will continue to hedge a portion of its output on a rolling basis.

The reserve statement underpins the current valuation

The company also provided a summarized overview of its third party reserve calculations. As you can see below, the total 2P reserves now contain approximately 261 million barrels of oil-equivalent, but you can clearly see the majority consists of natural gas as oil and NGLs represent just over 34% of the total oil-equivalent reserve (with crude oil accounting for less than 10% of the oil-equivalent reserve calculation.

The company also provided a pre-tax NPV for these reserves. Using a discount rate of 10% across all categories, the updated reserves on Spartan Delta's lands have a value of C$1.63B.

If I would want to be a bit more conservative and use a 10% discount rate for the PDP reserves, a 15% discount rate for the non-producing reserves and 20% for the probable reserves, the total NPV on a blended basis would be C$1.17B. After deducting the net debt, there is approximately C$1.1B attributable to the company equity. Divided over the current share count of 173M shares results in a fair value of just over C$6.3/share.

And although this is the pre-tax NPV, Spartan Delta still has north of C$600M in available tax pools so it likely won't have to pay cash taxes anytime soon.

Investment thesis

I still have my initial long position, which I acquired when Spartan Delta was created in 2020. I have no plans to sell my shares anytime soon, and I would be interested in adding to the position on weakness.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.