XP Inc.: Needs A Risk-On Environment

andreswd

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is a Brazilian finance company, with the majority of its money coming from its broker/dealer business, which is operated with its digital retail platforms and its majority retail market. New verticals are performing well, where it is getting into more general banking, with still substantial growth opportunities in the Brazilian market. Its investment banking business also performs well as yield curves translate downwards in Brazil. While 2023 saw good cost control and increased efficiency, the margin improvements guided for by the company are going to depend on better macro conditions. It's not impossible, and Brazil is not in such bad shape, but it's not a guarantee either, although we think Brazil is better positioned than most western economies. In all, we think XP is reasonably valued, if not undervalued compared to US peers. We think the BRL will do better than the USD going forward, and there is an under-penetration argument to be made for XP that cannot be made with US peers.

Comments on Earnings

Revenue Growth (Q4 Pres)

Gross earnings have proceeded well on a FY and quarterly basis, growing 12% YoY.

New Verticals (Q4 Pres)

A big driver of this has been the new verticals that the company has launched, which gets them involved in more broader retail banking style businesses. While not running a deposits and loans business, they do sell credit and credit cards as well as other financial products for retail investors that have been gaining traction. This new revenue has driven the majority of the FY increases at around R$500 million. The remaining R$700 million came from other businesses, mainly increments in revenues associated to corporate issuances.

Investment Banking (Q4 Pres)

The corporate issuance revenue for the year was driven by extraordinary rates of business in DCM in the Q3, thanks to the beginning of downward rate effects as the Brazilian CB shifted its policy. Inflation there is already under control, and conditions should become less financially restrictive going forward, which is something that XP is really banking on.

The core business has been pretty flat YoY, with overall assets growing but take rates on client assets declining. The big decline happened after the fervor of 2021, where take rates went down to 1% from 1.5%. There are other comments we should make. Efficiency ratios fell meaningfully in 2023, but a lot of the effects were driven by the revenue growth. Annualizing Q4 run-rate SG&A, we get SG&A increases into 2024 of around 15%. Margin targets are 32% in 2025, and lower margin businesses in the new verticals are picking up, in addition to growing SG&A. The core business and the investment banking business, which includes the DCM activities as well as other capital markets and M&A activity, will both need to grow a lot in order to offset mix effects and a growing fixed cost base. Management says so themselves, that macro conditions and general improvements in revenue are baked into guidance, which they do in two-year increments.

I would say that, yes, it is dependent of the macro part of it to have this operating leverage kick in our business... - Bruno Constantino, CFO of XP

While the yield curve in Brazil actually doesn't have a pronounced downward slope, being upward sloping after the initial wave of probably necessary interest rate cuts to bring it back from pretty high historical rates, macro should improve. This means more IPOs, more IPO stock inventory to trade with, generally higher levels of capital market activity, that will improve both the broker/dealer business, which is dependent on held inventory appreciating in value and general rate of market activity, as well as the capital markets business. It may also give a slight kick to the new verticals since card provisions have had to go up slightly, although not a needle-moving amount. XP needs a risk on environment.

Bottom Line

XP trades below 17x in PE, which is about in line with brokerage peers in US markets, which trade above 17x, taking Interactive Brokers (IBKR) as an example.

While some Brazil discount is probably warranted, we still like those odds. A slight discount may be ignoring that access to markets is still under-penetrated in Brazil. Moreover, we think that the more under control rate situation in Brazil gives them more economic tools, and may attract funds to the BRL, which has already been a more respectable currency in the last couple of years, along with quite a few other emerging markets. While the USD rate situation is absolutely not under control, they may still need to cut rates as they watch vulnerabilities in commercial real estate, and generally pay attention to the important growth element in the dual mandate. Also, the USD is likely to be more levered to even modest changes in rate and rate direction, due to the intensity of speculation and leverage in forex markets. The BRL shouldn't underperform, which is good for XP whose industry is mostly BRL denominated.

XP is an interesting pick. Brazil is not a bad bet these days, and prospects seem to be quite good based on rates and the collective opinion of markets through the yield curve. But IPO and other capital market activity needs to pick up for XP to really perform as a stock. We aren't totally confident in a major pickup from the current levels, and think that while we are not seeing global recessions, we are going to get a pretty flat global economy for a protracted period of time going forward.