Torsten Asmus

Simply put, if you hate market volatility, you’ll probably love the CME Group (NASDAQ:CME).

This company prints money in volatile markets because of its toll booth-like business model that benefits from transaction volume.

I’m able to sleep well at night as a CME shareholder knowing that when the markets get shaky, I benefit from traders putting on hedges and trying to capitalize on near-term momentum shifts, regardless of which direction stock, bond, and commodity prices are headed.

What’s more, this company pays what I believe to be a safe, high dividend yield…reinforcing its SWAN status.

Oftentimes, I think the CME Group gets overlooked by dividend investors because of its special dividend policy.

At first glance, someone who looks at CME shares on websites like Seeking Alpha or on their brokerage pages will see a low-2% yield.

That’s because CME’s quarterly dividends are currently $1.15/share.

$1.15 multiplied by 4 is $4.60.

$4.60 divided by CME’s current share price of $214 is just 2.15%.

That’s the dividend yield that most news platforms or investing services list beside CME shares.

Yet, what many investors miss is CME’s propensity to pay for special dividends.

The company’s dividend history can be found here. You’ll notice that in every year since 2012, CME has paid an annual variable (or special) dividend.

These 5th dividend declarations push CME’s yield up substantially.

CME Q4 ER Presentation

In 2023, the company made 4 quarterly payments of $1.10/share. Then, in December, the company declared a $5.25 variable dividend, pushing its 2023 dividend declarations up to $9.65.

$9.65 divided by $214 is 4.51%.

With CME’s special dividend policy in mind, I wouldn’t be surprised to see $10+ per share in dividends this year.

And therefore, when I think about CME, I don’t think of it as a core holding in the 2-3% range…I think of it as a high yielder with a yield that is likely to sit in the 4.5%-5% range.

With that in mind, this company morphs into one of the most attractive high yielders that I track because of its earnings growth trajectory, discounted share price, and reliably growing dividend.

CME Q4/Full Year Results

CME reported Q4 results on 2/14/2024, beating Wall Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

The company’s Q4 sales came in at $1.44b, beating consensus estimates by $10m, representing 19% y/y growth.

CME’s non-GAAP EPS was $2.37/share, beating estimates by $0.09/share, representing 23% y/y growth.

Those are great growth figures, and these Q4 results bolstered CME’s full-year growth rates to 11% on the top-line and 17% on the bottom-line.

CME notes in its investor presentation that Q4 was the 10th consecutive quarter of double-digit EPS growth.

And as you can see, this goes along nicely with CME’s longer-term bottom-line growth trajectory as well.

CME Q4 ER Presentation

Yet, despite these strong double-digit growth figures, CME shares sold off shortly after earnings, providing me with the opportunity to buy the dip.

I added to my CME stake on 2/15/2024 at $210.60.

In the very short-term, it looks as if that purchase was a good decision.

CME shares are up by roughly 4.5% during the last two weeks, currently trading for $219.44.

Obviously, there’s a chance that we could see another dip. I can’t predict what the market will do in the short term. But, looking at CME’s 2023 growth and future outlook, I remain confident that the company’s share price - and more importantly - its dividend payments, will continue to rise higher over time.

Circling back to the theme of CME being a nice hedge against uncertainty in the markets, the company’s CEO, Terry Duffy, touched upon this in the Q4 quarterly conference call.

He said:

“Moving into 2024, we continue to see a wide range of views as it relates to the health of the global economy, whether it's inflation, unemployment or monetary policy. Also, there are ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions continuing in certain parts of the world. Additionally, we're approaching political elections in over 60 countries this year. The uncertainty of those elections and the policies that could come from that are basically unknown to all, which only leads to market participants continue to manage risk. All that being said, 2024 is still very much the age of uncertainty and our products remain critical risk management tools for our clients. We have seen this reflected in our strong start to 2024, where we delivered our highest January average daily volume in our history of 25.2 million, which is up 16% relative to last year.”

Coming into the year, there was a clear consensus on what interest rates were going to do this year (with most people calling for a slew of cuts). Well, after the hot January CPI report and strong jobs numbers posted earlier this month, sentiment is changing in that regard.

The Fed isn’t going to change its dot plot much on just one month’s worth of data, but you don’t have to look very hard to see very intelligent economists saying that we may not cut at all in 2024.

That’s a major shift in expectations and these changing sentiments will likely have caught a lot of traders off guard.

Once again, this uncertainty is great for CME. It will increase trading volumes and that bodes well for CME’s tollbooth-like business.

During the Q4 report, CME didn’t provide clear sales or earnings guidance for the coming year; however, one thing is clear: CME is up against tough comps from its strong 2023 growth.

Right now, the consensus analyst estimate for 2024 EPS is $9.48 (presenting ~1% y/y growth).

That’s not stellar, by any means, but during the Q4 report, CME noted that average daily trading volumes across its platforms were up by 16% on a y/y basis in January and if that trend continues, then I think analysts could be overly pessimistic with their estimates.

Not only has CME produced strong volume growth in recent months, but also strong pricing.

It’s rare to see a business see both of these things going up at the same time.

CME’s average rate per contract came in at $0.682 during Q4.

That was up from $0.651 during the same quarter a year ago.

That might not seem like much, but it’s important to remember that CME’s average daily contract volume during Q4 was 25.5 million…so at those rates, fractions of a penny can quickly add up.

More importantly, CME’s 2023 rate-per-contract growth reversed several years of deteriorating pricing.

Regulation surrounding contract pricing and the threat of clearing house business volumes being commoditized has been one of the bearish arguments facing CME in recent years.

Well, 2023’s price gains have offset several years of negative growth, giving the bulls a big win.

It’s difficult to predict if this pricing strength will persist, but reading through recent earnings reports/conference calls, I haven’t seen anything from management indicating a significant shift lower.

If CME can simply maintain its recent price-per-contract levels while growing its average daily volumes like it did in January, then 2024 should be a solid year for the stock.

And with so many major variables taking place on the macro front, I don’t see any reason to believe that trading volumes will fall off throughout the remainder of the year.

Valuation

Lastly, I’m bullish on CME shares here, despite slow growth expectations in 2024, because of a relatively attractive valuation (relative to historical averages).

Looking at a longer-term chart here, you’ll notice that CME shares have basically traded sideways since 2019.

In September of 2019, CME was trading north of $220/share…and yet, since then, CME’s EPS has increased from $6.80/share to $9.34/share.

That’s an increase of 37.35%.

In 2019, CME’s total revenue came in at $4.9 billion. In 2023, that figure was $5.6 billion.

That’s an increase of 14.3%.

During 2019, CME’s net profit margin was 42.8%. In 2023, that figure rose to 57.1%.

So, during the past 4 years we’ve seen margin expansion, 14% sales growth, and 37% EPS growth…and yet, the stock has done nothing.

Sure, the stock was probably overpriced a few years ago, trading for more than 30x earnings.

Today, CME shares trade with a 23.4x blended P/E multiple.

That significant multiple compression has put this stock in the bargain barrel, in my opinion.

CME’s 3, 5, 10, and 20-year average P/E ratios are 26.0x, 26.7x, 26.5x, and 27.0x, respectively.

FAST Graphs

As you can see, this stock has consistently traded in the 26-27x range over the years, likely due to its reliably growing bottom-line and very generous shareholder returns.

CFRA’s most recent analyst note really hammers home the point regarding shareholder returns (buybacks and dividends) here…

They said, “CME continues to prioritize dividends over share repurchases and has returned more than $24 billion to shareholders since 2012.”

This is a $79b market cap company, so that’s a hefty percentage.

And moving forward, I don’t expect to see that change.

Therefore, even though growth is expected to slow in the near-term (largely due to tough comps from 19% and 17% growth in 2022 and 2023), I think a high premium is here to stay.

I’m not looking to pay 26x blended because I don’t think there’s any margin of safety at that level.

I think fair value lies around the $220-$225 area (basically, 23.5x forward), which, in my view, prices in near-term growth headwinds.

But, I was happy to pay ~22x (as I did when I recently bought shares at $210).

To me, the risk reward there was favorable.

Looking at the chart above, you'll see that the pink line (representing the 22x threshold) has served as very strong support for CME during the last decade or so.

I love buying blue chips at strong support levels like this.

Yes, during recessions we’ve seen the P/E multiples attached to CME shares drop below the 15x threshold, but those prices don’t last long.

Outside of the Great Recession period, CME’s valuation has stayed above that 22x level, making it a solid buy-signal for me.

Because of low growth prospects from here, I will need to see mean reversion back up towards that 26-27x range to see significant upside from here.

In the event of mean reversion back up to that 26x level, investors buying shares today could expect to see a ~13% total return CAGR over the next several years (that’s very attractive to me from a high yielder).

FAST Graphs

Do I know when mean reversion will occur? No, of course not.

But, I’m happy to be patient here due to my belief that downside is limited and because of my ~$10/share dividend expectations during 2024/2025.

Conclusion

CME operates a toll booth-like business that benefits from market volatility.

In today’s world with unpredictable interest rates, numerous elections, war, and unprecedented technological disruption all happening at once, I sleep well at night owning CME (and profiting from others’ hedges).

This company pays a sneaky high yield due to its propensity for annual variable (special) dividends.

To me, CME isn’t a ~2.4% yielder…it’s a ~4.5% yielder.

And therefore, this company is one of my favorite high-yielding stocks in the market.