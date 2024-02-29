Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CME Group Is One Of My Favorite High-Yielding Stocks Today

Feb. 29, 2024 5:07 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME) Stock22 Comments
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CME Group benefits from market volatility and its toll booth-like business model, making it a profitable investment.
  • The company pays a high dividend yield, with potential for special dividends, giving it a sneaky-high yield.
  • CME reported strong Q4 results, beating estimates and showing double-digit EPS growth.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Dividend Kings. Learn More »

Business and stock exchange data on the screen.

Torsten Asmus

Simply put, if you hate market volatility, you’ll probably love the CME Group (NASDAQ:CME).

This company prints money in volatile markets because of its toll booth-like business model that benefits from transaction volume.

I’m able to sleep


Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Master List. Membership also includes

  • Access to our model portfolios
  • real-time chatroom support
  • Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library
  • Exclusive trade alerts from Nicholas Ward 

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
32.77K Followers

Nicholas Ward is a Senior Investment Analyst with Wide Moat Research and the former editor-in-chief and portfolio manager at The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Dividend Growth Club, and The Income Minded Millennial.

Nicholas is a contributor to the investing group The Dividend Kings where he shares analysis on dividend growth stocks. The Dividend Kings is a group of analysts, led by Dividend Sensei, that teach members how to invest more wisely in dividend stocks. The focus is on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of A, AAPL, ABBV, ACN, ADP, AMGN, AMZN, APD, ARCC, ARE, ASML, AVB, AVGO, BAH, BAM, BEPC, BIPC, BIL, BLK, BKNG, BR, BX, CME, CNI, CP, CPT, CRM, CSL, DE, DHR, ECL, ELV, ENB, ESS, SPAXX, GOOGL, HON, HSY, ICE, ITW, JNJ, KO, LMT, MA, MAIN, MCD, MCO, META, MSCI, MSFT, NKE, NNN, NOC, NVDA, O, ORCC, PEP, PH, PLD, PLTR, QCOM, REXR, RSG, RTX, SBUX, SHW, SPGI, TMO, TD, TXN, USFR, UNH, V, WM, ZTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (22)

Dividend Living profile picture
Dividend Living
Today, 1:14 AM
Comments (504)
Thanks for the article digging into CME a bit, learned something about one of my favorite new holdings.
doobiedoo profile picture
doobiedoo
Yesterday, 6:22 AM
Comments (734)
All those words, but no mention of what business CME is in!
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Yesterday, 1:32 PM
Comments (18.91K)
@doobiedoo ah, sorry - this an update on a prior bullish thesis provided to Dividend Kings subscribers, so I didn't re-hash old information.
c
chatchai4
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (1)
Thanks! always love your article!

btw, will you write about CRM soon?
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Yesterday, 2:08 AM
Comments (18.91K)
@chatchai4 I've had numerous discussions about CRM with Dividend Kings members in recent days - I'll likely publish an article shortly.
Just the Millionaire next door profile picture
Just the Millionaire next door
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (5.13K)
Thks for the article. $9.65 dividend on 2023 EPS of $8.99 give a payout ratio of 107%. Not sure they can do that every year.

Looking forward EPS expected of $9.57 in 2024 then $9.86 in 2025 with a forward 5 year PEG of 4.92 per Yahoo. Seems a little pricey with not much growth.
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (18.91K)
@Just the Millionaire next door yeah - 2024/2025 are likely to be slower growth years after such strong growth in 2022/2023. However, I still like the upwards trajectory and 22x has been strong support for a decade+. I was happy to add at that level.
d
doc47
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (4.07K)
Great analysis and common sense approach. Just saying, I've been using the phrase,"CME prints money" on SA and elsewhere for about a decade. Love using covered calls with this stock in a commission-free IRA. 100% of the the call money drops to your bottom line on day one! Currently using June 240's--Come and get 'em!
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (18.91K)
@doc47 nice! Congrats on that success.
sa286 profile picture
sa286
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (121)
Thanks for the article. Nice work.
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (18.91K)
@sa286 Much appreciated. Thanks for stopping by!
W
WiTuLo
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (990)
great article, love companies like this, low COGS, not labor/capital intensive
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (18.91K)
@WiTuLo yeah, you've gotta love relatively asset light compounders.
B
Boglefan8
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (2)
In 2008, CME lost over 68%, compared to the SP 500's loss of 37%. The stock market casino gets a lot less traffic when the market drops significantly for an extended period. You have a good point about the dividend yield, but this is not a safe harbor during stormy seas.
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (18.91K)
@Boglefan8 I'm not all that concerned about short-term share price movement, which is highly irrational. During 2008 CME's EPS rose by 8%. I want to own companies that can perform, fundamentally, during rough periods of time. So long as they do, their share prices will always bounce back.
n
neilr11
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (125)
Thanks for the article. Always good to bet on the house. CME = Cash Cow.
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (18.91K)
@neilr11 getting on the house is a good analogy here. Thanks!
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (8.18K)
Great coverage. The most salient point is: "To me, CME isn’t a ~2.4% yielder…it’s a ~4.5% yielder."
It is also a great observation that CME is somewhat anti-cyclical in nature as trading volumes and revenues will increase when volatility increases in the market.

When I realized a month or so ago that CME paid a variable annual dividend in addition to its regular dividend (which was increased recently), it struck me that CME is really the #1 GARP (Growth At a Reasonable Price) available to buy. So I bought it for our family's main portfolio of 32 stocks as well as for my 3 granddaughters (at a price of around $204). I plan to add aggressively on any material weakness.
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (18.91K)
@ndardick thanks for the comment! I don't know if it's my #1 GARP idea when companies like META and BKNG are trading with such low PEGs; however, I do really like CME around that 22x level (strong support). Best wishes to you!
Divdude87 profile picture
Divdude87
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (88)
Excellent article. Thanks 👍
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
29 Feb. 2024
Comments (18.91K)
@Divdude87 no problem! Thanks for stopping by.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CME Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CME

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CME
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.