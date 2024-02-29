andreswd/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) have been among the best-performing stocks in the long run, but shares have been trading stagnant over the past five years, with a growth overhang caused by a larger deal for FLIR, a large transaction that deviated from the typical bolt-on M&A strategy.

After growth has been uninspiring in recent years, multiples have gradually come down, which combined with deleveraging and a small improvement in growth seen for 2024, drives the risk-reward forward here.

Technology Facilitates Information

Teledyne enables technology to sense, analyze and distribute information, everywhere you look. The company operates a broad and balanced portfolio of engineered products, generating over $5 billion in sales.

The company relies on more than half of sales from digital imaging products, nearly a quarter of sales from instrumentation, complemented by smaller aerospace & defense electronics and engineered systems. Within imaging, the company caters all wavelengths, from gamma until radio, as the business did not have any activities in this segment until 2006.

Half of these sales are generated at home in the US, split roughly equally between commercial and governmental customers, with a quarter of sales derived in Europe and the rest in the remainder of the world, notably Asia.

The company has relied on organic growth and dealmaking to grow towards its current existence, with nearly 70 deals pursued for a total consideration of almost $12 billion since the year 2000. Of these, the FLIR deal is the most noteworthy, with this $8 billion deal being announced in 2021, in deviation from typical bolt-on M&A pursued.

These deals and prudent and good capital allocation have driven an impressive near 18% CAGR in the shares over the past quarter of a century, as a $10 stock rose to the $400 mark over this period in time.

Truth be told is that shares already approached the $400 mark in 2019, as no real capital gains have been seen over the past five years on a net basis, creating somewhat disappointing years for investors, including myself, as I became a shareholder as well post the FLIR deal.

Valuation Thoughts

Early in 2023, the company posted its results for the year 2022, a year in which revenues were reported at $5.5 billion. On these revenues, adjusted earnings of $18.13 per share were reported, with GAAP earnings reported at $16.53 per share.

Net debt of $3.3 billion worked down to a 2.4 times leverage ratio, as the company guided for modest 2023 earnings advancements, with earnings seen between $19.00 and $19.20 per share.

Fast forwarding to January of this year, the company reported a 3% increase in full-year sales to $5.6 billion as GAAP earnings improved to $886 million, equal to $18.49 per share, although aided by lower taxes. Adjusting for items, mostly amortization charges, earnings did come in at $19.69 per share.

For 2024, the company guided for modest earnings per share increases, seen between $20.35 and $20.68 per share. With net debt down to $2.6 billion, leverage ratios improved to 1.9 times EBITDA.

On the corporate front it has been relatively quiet, with Teledyne announcing a bolt-on deal for Xena Networks, a Danish provider of high-speed Terabit Ethernet validation solutions, although that no financial details on the deal were announced. In February, Teledyne acquired Dutch-based Adimec Holding, a developer of high-performance industrial and scientific cameras for applications in which high quality is key, with again no financial details being announced.

Expectations Come Down Further

The truth is that a 3% increase in 2023 sales is not too convincing, certainly not as fourth quarter sales rose by just half a percent, and that is in an inflationary environment. Promising is a that fourth quarter orders came in nearly a hundred million ahead of fourth quarter sales, for a 1.07 book-to-bill ratio, yet the backlog has not been quantified, as this growth is underwhelming compared to growth rates investors have gotten used to.

Nonetheless, some growth acceleration is seen for 2024, with organic sales seen up around 4%, as the company will see a small boost from smaller M&A activity as well. This is badly needed as growth has rapidly come to a near standstill following the deal with FLIR, resulting in shares being stagnant for five years now.

Trading at $425 per share and with leverage gradually coming down, valuations have come down to 20-21 times earnings - manageable, certainly in a lower interest rate environment. This gradually creates the basis for improved appeal, certainly if growth returns to mid single digits, but of course, the company first has to deliver on this.

And Now?

While shares are not very cheap, and the recent performance is anything but impressive, some green shoots appear to emerge here with higher backlogs, order intake, and anticipated growth in 2024.

If this happens, combined with modest margin expansion, earnings growth can continue. This means that valuation multiples no longer have to contract, certainly not in a lower interest rate environment. Amidst all this, I am keeping a long position here, although I am disappointed by the performance over the past couple of years, in anticipation of a re-acceleration of growth here on the back of a sound positioning.