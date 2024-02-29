Lemon_tm

Many investors and analysts say gold is a conservative asset. Not only does it protect you from any unexpected macroeconomic and geopolitical events, but it is also not particularly volatile right now. In the past, however, it used to gain substantially as the US Fed eased its monetary policies. This is an update to my previous analysis on gold being objectively worth $4000. Earlier on, I also wrote in an article that silver prices can possibly reach triple digits. In this article, I will explain why gold can rise much higher.

A Recap Of My Previous Article

In my previous article on gold, I wrote that the objective value of one ounce of gold is $4000. That is due to the amount of liquidity available on the US market. For several decades, the US has been recording budget deficits. Obviously, these transformed into a huge national debt. In order to somehow service the debt, the Fed is forced to print more money. However, the US has avoided hyperinflation because that extra liquidity is exported abroad in the form of US dollars and Treasury bills, since the USD is the global reserve currency accepted all over the world. Yet, too many USDs in circulation are highly bullish for gold. I illustrated this with a diagram also showing the historical gold prices. I also pointed out the low value of the precious metal's valuations. In this article, I will explain how gold used to gain in the past and for what reason.

Gold Prices, The Fed And The Interest Rates

In spite of the record high interest rates, the gold prices show remarkable resilience. We all know that precious metals move in the opposite direction with the interest rates. In other words, the correlation between the interest rates and gold has always been negative. The diagram below shows gold prices - orange - vs. the US real interest rates - blue.

Macro Micro

The real interest rates are hovering near the 2008 levels. So, given the historically high interest rates, gold prices are not too low. In fact, when the interest rates were at similarly high levels, the gold prices were near the $1000 per ounce mark. So, given the interest rates, gold should trade for about $1000. But the gold prices have been stably trading at a level above $2000 for a while. In fact, they did not decrease in spite of the numerous rate hikes in 2022 and 2023. Below, I have prepared two diagrams - the first one shows the US interest rates history, whilst the second one shows gold prices.

Federal Funds Rate

MacroTrends

Gold prices unadjusted for inflation

MacroTrends

Imagine what would happen if the interest rates start decreasing. Let me show you how the gold prices have reacted historically to lower interest rates and QE.

Inflation-adjusted gold prices (recessions are shown as shaded areas)

MacroTrends

Before the 2008 crisis, gold used to trade for $1200 per ounce in today's money, adjusted for inflation, that is. In 2008, the interest rates fell down substantially. In addition to that, the Fed launched its quantitative easing (QE) program, which made the USD's value decrease and the prices of precious metals soar.

In spite of the record rates, the monetary base - the amount of dollar liquidity, that is - right now is very high, albeit not as high as in 2020 when the interest rates went down to 0%.

Federal reserve

Obviously, when the monetary base is high, the value of the USD is low and vice versa. When the USD is low, the precious metals, especially gold, is trading high. Therefore, a surge in the monetary base leads to higher gold prices. The monetary base surged twofold over the 2008-2011 period, and so did gold, as I have mentioned earlier in this article. The point I am making is that if there is a full-scale recession, the way it was in 2008-2011, the story might repeat itself. So, gold prices might possibly surge twofold from the current $2000, thus totaling $4000 per ounce.

Downside risks

Higher rates for longer are the most obvious factor holding gold prices down. After all, the macroeconomic data are quite strong. The unemployment level of 3.70% is similar to the one observed in 2019. Retail sales are also strong, while the CPI inflation rate of 3.1% reported in February is above the Fed's 2% inflation target. Moreover, the Fed's Bowman says that it's too early to cut the interest rates. In fact, she is willing to raise the federal funds rate at a future meeting if the incoming data suggest that progress on inflation has stalled or reversed. Other Fed members might also not get particularly dovish, if the CPI data do not come closer to the 2% target. And the gold market may react to the hawkish decisions of the Fed.

Still, from the recent history, we can see that gold did not react much to the rate hikes. In other words, the biggest gold drop in the last three years happened in 2022. The price decreased from $2000 to $1650, thus totaling an almost 18% drop.

Data by YCharts

So, if the rates stay high or even increase, I do not think there will be more than a 20% drop even under the worst-case scenario.

The last time the Fed raised rates was only at its July 2023 meeting. So, there was only one hike in the past six meetings. According to the Fed's statement in December, it expects to lower rates this year. But the Fed still seems to take the wait-and-see position. In other words, a lot depends on the macroeconomic statistics. These do not suggest the economy is contracting right now. Nevertheless, the bond market expects rate cuts this year. The CME's FedWatch Tool, which tracks fixed income markets' expectations for short-term rates, currently predicts they will most likely decrease by 1-1.5% by year's end.

Moreover, the economic picture might change fast due to an unexpected crisis, the way it happened in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the Fed would be forced to change its monetary policies. The resulting lower rates would be bullish for gold.

Upside risks

Apart from rate cuts and a possible economic downturn, there are also geopolitical risks that would also be highly bullish for gold. Here are just some of them:

Escalating tensions around Taiwan between the US and China. Remember that in 2019 the stock market reacted quite negatively to the trade war between China and the US. There is a possibility the situation might repeat itself.

A widening conflict between the NATO and Russia. This could lead to further political, military and economic problems.

Growing tensions in the Middle East. A lot has already been written about the Houthis in the Red Sea. But the situation might get worse. For example, Iran could get more directly involved, suggesting oil disruptions and general geopolitical uncertainty.

The risks are not over, of course. Wars, crises and other unforeseen events happen when no-one expects them. These factors can push the gold prices further upwards.

Valuations

I decided to use the following valuations: the Fed's balance sheet vs. gold price, the Dow-to-gold ratio as well as the gold-to-silver ratio.

Fed Balance Sheet vs. Gold Price changes

MacroTrends

Most of the securities held on the Fed's balance sheet are government-backed bonds. During its quantitative easing program, the Fed purchased Treasurys, thus increasing its balance sheet. We can see from the diagram above that the gold prices did not rise as fast as the Fed's balance sheet, which is a sign of the yellow metal's undervaluation. Given the balance sheet's surge from about 500% to 1000%, gold should be two times more expensive than it is now.

The Dow-to-Gold ratio is quite high, meaning the Dow Jones index is expensive compared to the yellow metal's price.

Dow-to-gold ratio

MacroTrends

These two indicators clearly show that gold is really cheap.

But the gold-to-silver ratio suggests that gold is overvalued compared to silver. However, it does not mean that gold is expensive. In my view, it means that silver is far too cheap.

Gold to Silver Ratio - 100 Year Historical Chart

MacroTrends

Overall, we can safely say that gold is undervalued.

Conclusion

In my view, gold is substantially undervalued, given the monetary base, the Fed's balance sheet and the Dow-to-gold index. Given these valuation measures, gold is worth $4000 per ounce. The US interest rates are at their multi-year highs but given the rates, gold prices still show resilience. If there is a full-scale recession, the Fed eases or if any major geopolitical events happen, we should prepare for a massive gold price rally. Even a price surge similar to the 2008 crisis might happen.