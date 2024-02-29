FangXiaNuo

On our last coverage of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) we had gone back to sell rating after briefly moving in to the "hold" zone.

Keep in mind that we use "sell" generally for short-selling recommendations and hence we tend to stick with "hold" even in case of buy poor setups. In the case of Orion, we saw the writing on the wall and an opportunity to go back to our earlier stance.

The only thing the real smart money is going to calculate on this is whether the company can out earn its current enterprise value. While we had earlier thought it was possible around this price, we now think it is unlikely as office distress has materially picked up. We are once again shifting to Sell and looking for a sub $5.00 price by the end of 2024. The biggest risk to our short thesis is that this may first have a material bounce as tax-loss selling ends and you might get a $7.00-$7.50 price in early 2024, before we head down.

The stock is taking a bath on the Q4-2023 earnings news and we have definitely got the "material downside" by now.

Where do we go from here?

Q4-2023

The company was not too far off from the funds from operations (FFO) figure, but it was still a miss as it came in at 29 cents a share.

Total revenues of $43.8 million Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(16.2) million, or $(0.29) per share Funds from Operations ("FFO") of $16.4 million, or $0.29 per share Core FFO of $18.5 million, or $0.33 per share EBITDA of $18.6 million, EBITDAre of $24.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $24.6 million.

That really was not the problem. The company also showed its portfolio and at first glance that also looked relatively fine. After all, the 80.4% occupancy should not ring any alarm bells for people who have followed this company.

It was the same (well almost same) occupancy we saw last quarter (80.5%).

But before we get to the punchline, see if you can figure out what the issue was.

For the ones that solved it, congratulations. For the rest, the answer lies in the fact that Orion has sold vacant 4 properties and the occupancy rate is still almost the same. When you sell a vacant property, your occupancy rate for the rest goes up. Simple math. But Orion's remained the same. This was likely the first strike that opened the floodgates this morning. The second issue was the guidance and no one was prepared for that. They should have been, but were not. With FFO expected near 97 cents a share, the company likely shocked even the most vociferous of those in the bear camp.

The single analyst who still is covering this probably is frantically rearranging their spreadsheets.

What is absolutely bonkers here is that the debt to EBITDA ratio, which was right near 4.0X will leap straight into the mid-6 range. For those that followed this story since the Realty Income (O) spin-off, would know that bulls had two complaints for Orion. The first being that they were stingy with their dividends. The second being that they were (and this might make you laugh today), not using enough leverage. Well, at least they fixed that second issue, albeit not in the manner the bulls would have liked.

Outlook

Let's take a look at the dispositions in Q4-2023. The company has them all nicely laid out in their supplemental.

If run the math on those 4 done in Q4-2023, you get 575,000 square feet sold for $11.37 million. Roughly, that is $20 square foot. So that is the price Orion gets when it cannot find a tenant. This is not an outlier result, by the way. Office real estate is really hitting the skids.

Ironically From Fortune

That headline does not really show the whole story, as the Canadian Pension Plan walked out of the debt and the equity for that $1. But the distress is real and worse for single tenant properties, the kind Orion has. If you apply that $20/square foot to the entire portfolio, you get around $175 million. Of course, all the properties are not vacant today, but we are trying to make a different point. That point is that the debt levels are pretty high relative to tangible defensible value in the worst case scenario. Total debt is almost 3X that.

And, here is the real problem. Our thesis of how little buffer there is, will get tested in the next 12 months as more than a quarter of the portfolio comes up for renewal.

Verdict

Orion's public career has been spent trying to renew leases. In general, this has not worked very well and the REIT has been stuck disposing properties. Most of those properties have fetched extremely poor prices, and investors can see our previous work for documentation of asset sales in the last 2 years. When they do renew leases, the capex is usually astronomical in relation to the rent. This part is not captured in the FFO, but you can see it here (10-K link).

So when you take that 97 cents of expected FFO, you have to also adjust for this number. Total FFO would be around $55 million based on shares outstanding.

Data by YCharts

That $18 million is about a third of that and too drains from debt reduction. We generally are pragmatic about short side calls. Things generally don't go to zero and oversold means you have to switch to a "hold". In this case though, we continue to see material risks and the stock likely heads even lower in the months ahead. We are maintaining our Sell rating here.