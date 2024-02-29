Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.77K Followers

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Corey Davis - LifeSci Advisors

Scott Struthers - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Alan Krasner - Chief Endocrinologist

Marc Wilson - Chief Financial Officer

Jim Hassard - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Schwartz - Leerink Partners

Yasmeen Rahimi - Piper Sandler

Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley

Cory Jubinville - LifeSci

Brian Skorney - Baird

Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright

Jon Wolleben - Citizens JMP

Yuchen Ding - Jefferies

Leland Gershell - Oppenheimer

Operator

Welcome to the Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the management's prepared remarks, we will hold a question-and-answer session.

I will now turn the call over to Corey Davis of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.

Corey Davis

Thank you, Sergio, and hello everyone. Joining me on the call today are Scott Struthers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Alan Krasner, Chief Endocrinologist; and Mark Wilson, Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us for the Q&A portion of the call are Dana Pizzuti, Chief Medical and Development Officer, and Jim Hassard, Chief Commercial Officer.

A press release announcing the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results was issued today and is also available on the Crinetics website. As a reminder, we'll be making forward-looking statements and I invite you to learn more about the risks and uncertainties associated with these statements as disclosed in our SEC filings. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and the company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied such statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in today's news release. The company's other

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CRNX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRNX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.