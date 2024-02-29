PashaIgnatov/iStock via Getty Images

Risk is a fascinating concept and quite misunderstood. Due to the way we as humans are wired, the risks of doing something are often overstated and the risks of not doing something are often understated.

For example, when you sign up for a gym membership, there is a long waver saying something to the effect of, "Consult a doctor before exercising as unauthorized activity could cause injury or death."

The litigious nature of the legal system requires presenting doing anything as being extremely risky. Yet there are no equivalent warnings for doing nothing. There is no waiver saying that not exercising can cause heart disease, stroke, cancer, and muscular atrophy.

The benefits of exercise are well-known enough that perhaps it is not necessary to have such warnings about doing nothing, but this problem gets worse in investing as it is a subject with which most people are less familiar. Hence, the topic of this article: The risks of NOT investing.

In brief, not investing is the financial equivalent of a sedentary lifestyle. It may avoid the immediate risks of intense exercise, but over the long run, atrophy ensues.

Mandatory overemphasis of risks of investment

Heavy regulation ensures that financial professionals have to discuss risk factors at length. Indeed, you may notice the page long disclosure at the bottom of my articles. The primary purpose of these disclosures is to explain the nature of the risks involved in a particular investment to ensure an investor understands the investment and it is suitable for them based on their personal circumstances.

However, such disclosures being so prevalent in the industry gives the impression that all investing is very risky which has an adverse interaction with the general risk aversion of the public. There is a spectrum of risk aversion in any broad population with most leaning risk-averse and in finance, risk aversion is rational.

It stems from the declining marginal utility of the dollar.

2MC

The difference in quality of life when someone goes from having no money to having $100,000 saved is significantly larger than the difference between having $1 million and $1.1 million.

Implications of the declining marginal utility of the dollar are that people should, in general, be risk-averse when making financial decisions. If one can bet $1000 for a 50% chance of getting $2000 and a 50% chance of getting $0 that is technically an even money bet, but due to the declining marginal utility of the dollar, it is a negative utility bet.

Thus, I think it is rational and wise for people to approach investing from a slightly to moderately risk-averse perspective.

However, I believe the colloquial views on what is risky and what is safe are incorrect. This brings us to the 2 key topics of the article:

Why Investing is less risky than you think Why not investing is risky

Why Investing is less risky than you think

Volatility is often mistaken as being synonymous with risk. The stock market is certainly volatile, but historically speaking, loss of principal has not been a problem for those who are appropriately invested, well-diversified and have a long investment horizon. Below is a 90-year chart of the S&P 500 index.

macrotrends

Even if someone had really bad timing and began investing at the peak right before a recession, they would have almost universally been in the green within a decade. Simply staying invested would have historically produced positive returns with bad timing and strong returns with average or better timing.

The same is true for my area of focus, REITs.

chartoftheday

REITs haven't been around for quite as long, but the same pattern arises. Even if one began investing with unlucky timing at the peak of the real estate bubble or right before the pandemic, they would have been profitable in the long run as long as their investments were appropriate, well diversified and they had a long investment horizon.

Thus, while investing in the stock market is volatile, it is not particularly high risk. Much of the risk can be mitigated with the following actions:

Suitability - ensuring the investments are appropriate for one's personal circumstances Diversification across a variety of economic factors Long investment horizon - ability both financially and emotionally to remain invested through downturns until the stocks reach full value.

The past century of course does not guarantee the same returns in the future, but it is a long enough swath of time to demonstrate a fairly strong pattern.

Why NOT investing in the stock market is risky

Instruments like bank accounts or U.S. Treasuries are often referred to as "safe". Unfortunately, the nomenclature used by most of the investment industry is focused on loss of principal. In that sense, these instruments are quite safe.

However, there are many types of risk.

So while one's principal is guaranteed by FDIC insurance or the U.S. government for bank accounts and treasuries, respectively, these instruments are still quite susceptible to other kinds of risk.

Inflation risk - loss of purchasing power

Interest rate risk - Treasuries decline significantly in value when rates rise

Both of these risk factors were hit in the last few years. They have also been triggered many times throughout history.

The above risks are already noted in textbooks and other financial literature. I would like to add another risk to the list that is not often discussed.

Failure to grow assets risk

Various retirement guides will point to certain levels required for a comfortable retirement. I have seen anything from $300,000 to $3 million cited as the recommended assets for entering retirement.

There is no magic threshold above which one is financially safe. Unexpected expenses can pop up which drastically alter the capital required for a certain quality of life. It could even be something favorable like having exceptional health and living a really long time.

The simple truth is that it is less risky to have more capital than to have less capital.

Thus, growing assets is inherently a source of risk mitigation. For any level of starting assets, someone who invested in the stock market in a diversified way for the last 15 years is in a much better financial situation than someone with similar starting assets who kept their money in the so called "safe" instruments.

Achieving returns on capital now reduces one's financial risk later.

The Take-Home message

Investing in the stock market is risky, but it is also risky to not invest. The correct choice will be different for any given individual and any given situation. This article was merely to bring balance to the discussion, which I feel is otherwise dominated by fear of volatility.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.