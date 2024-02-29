KLH49/E+ via Getty Images

We previously covered Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in December 2023, discussing the stock's immense bullish support as inflation cooled and the Fed signaled a near-term pivot, despite the lowered FY2023 guidance.

Combined with stable profit margins and excellent prospects in 2024/ 2025, we had continued to rate the stock as a Buy for income oriented investors keen to ride the upside.

In this article, we shall discuss how LOW remains a Buy, thanks to the prudent inventory management, cost optimizations, and expanding profit margins in FQ4'23, as the management prioritizes shareholder returns.

Despite the massive rally over the past few months, the stock continues to offer a moderately profitable growth trend, with the DIY segment likely to trigger immense tailwinds as the macroeconomic outlook normalizes.

The LOW Investment Thesis Remains Excellent, With FY2024 Guidance Still Promising

For now, LOW has reported top/ bottom line beats in the FQ4'23 earnings call, with revenues of $18.6B (-9.1% QoQ/ -17.1% YoY) and GAAP EPS of $1.77 (-42.1% QoQ/ +11.9% YoY), with FY2023 numbers of $86.37B (-11% YoY) and $13.20 (+29.8% YoY), respectively.

Similar to Home Depot (HD), LOW has refrained from drastic pricing actions as observed in the stable gross margins of 32.4% (-1.3 points QoQ/ +0.1 YoY/ +0.6 from FY2019 levels of 31.8%).

At the same time, the former's inventory levels have also moderated to $16.89B (-3.6% QoQ/ -8.8% YoY/ +28.2% from FY2019 levels of $13.1B) by the latest quarter.

As the DIY market slows down, LOW has rightfully sized its operating expenses to $4.33B (+3.3% QoQ/ -22.4% YoY). This has naturally triggered the expansion in its operating margins to 9.1% (-4.1 points QoQ/ +1.7 YoY) in FQ4'23, or 13.4% in FY2023 (+0.8 points YoY/ +4.5 from FY2019 levels of 8.9%).

Unfortunately, LOW's reliance on debt has also increased tremendously to $35.38B (+1.2% QoQ/ +8.9% YoY/ +119% from FY2019 levels of $16.15B), naturally triggering growing annualized interest expenses of $1.39B (-6.4% QoQ/ +3.2% YoY/ +95.7% from FY2019 levels of $718M).

With a growing debt-to-EBITDA-ratio of 2.62x in FY2023, compared to 2.31x in FY2022 and 2.07x in FY2019, it is apparent that readers need to pay attention to LOW's intermediate term execution, with it also being elevated compared to HD's latest leverage ratio of 1.71x.

This is on top of the $2.95B of LOW's debt maturing through FY2025 and the dwindling cash on balance sheet at $1.22B (-20.2% QoQ/ -29.4% YoY).

Furthermore, it may appear that LOW has offered an underwhelming FY2024 guidance, with total sales of $84.5B (-2.1% YoY) and adj EPS of $12.15 (-7.9% YoY) at the midpoint, with declining comparable sales of -2.5% YoY.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Seeking Alpha

As a result, it is unsurprising that the consensus have moderately lowered their forward estimates, with LOW expected to generate a top/ bottom line expansion at a CAGR of +1.8%/ +5.1% through FY2026.

This is compared to the previous estimates of +5%/ +15.7% and its historical growth of +4.1%/ +18.6% between FY2016 and FY2023, respectively.

It is apparent by now that the hyper-pandemic housing boom is over, with LOW experiencing the painful normalization effects.

On the other hand, we believe that the downgrades have been overly done, since the management has also guided excellent FY2024 operating margins of 12.65% (-0.75 points YoY/ +3.75 from FY2019 levels of 8.9%) at the midpoint, implying that its operational cost efficiencies are here to stay.

In addition, the Fed is projected to pivot by H1'24, with the 30Y Fixed Rate Mortgage already declining to 6.9% by February 22, 2024 (+0.3 points MoM/ +0.4 YoY/ +3.1 from 2019 averages of 3.8%), down from the recent high of 7.8% in October 25, 2023.

Readers must note that the Fed "remains resolute to returning inflation to 2 percent over time," with the normalization process being a matter of when, not if.

As a result, we may see more homeowners sell their properties and kickstart the growth of LOW's DIY segment, once borrowing costs moderate to below 5.5% and resale market supply improves.

At the same time, while market analysts may have talked up HD's improved prospects in the Pro segment, readers must also note that LOW has not been resting on their laurels, with the latter already expecting its "Pro sales growth to outpace the DIY segment" at 2x the market rate.

These are mostly attributed to the improved one-stop-shop product offerings, expanded fulfilment options, and enhanced in-store/ digital experience, further aided by the growing vendor partnerships, DIY and Pro loyalty programs, and strong focus on small to medium-sized business owners.

Therefore, while LOW may miss out on the "larger project consumers," we are not overly concerned indeed, since the $1T home improvement market size is big enough to accommodate multiple players.

LOW Valuations

Seeking Alpha

Lastly, LOW is still trading at reasonable FWD P/E valuations of 17.76x and FWD Price/ Cash Flow valuations of 10.36x, compared to the 1Y mean of 15.72x/ 15x, 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 17.31x/ 12.25x, and sector median of 15.97x/ 10.03x, respectively.

Even when we compare its valuations to its direct competitor, HD at 23.81x/ 17.96x, it is apparent that LOW is trading at relatively reasonable multiples, especially due to the expanded profit margins.

So, Is LOW Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Most importantly, LOW has proven itself to be extremely shareholder-friendly thus far, with the management putting much of its cash flow to good use.

For example, the management has retired 30M shares or the equivalent 4.7% of its float over the LTM, and 203M or 26% since FY2019, returning immense value to its existing shareholders.

This naturally allows the retailer to offer an impressive 5Y Dividend Growth Rate of +18.65%, compared to the sector median of +6.96% and HD at +15.2%, further aided by the former's last hike by +4.8% in May 2023.

At the same time, LOW's dividend investment thesis remains safe, based on the TTM Interest Coverage Ratio of 8.36x and Dividend Coverage Ratio of 2.76x, compared to the sector median of 7.21x and 2.92x, respectively.

LOW 3Y Stock Price

Trading View

At the same time, based on the FY2023 EPS of $13.20 and its FWD P/E valuations of 17.76x, LOW seems to be trading near to our fair value estimates of $234.40.

Based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $15.33, the stock also offers a decent upside potential of +15.6% to our long-term price target of $272.20.

As a result of its (prospective) dual pronged returns through capital appreciation and dividends, we maintain our Buy rating on the LOW stock.