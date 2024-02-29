Justin Paget

Following my article on Innergex (TSX:INE:CA) (OTCPK:INGXF), I will continue my focus on the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) by analyzing Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT). ENLT is an Israel-based IPP, which builds and develops photovoltaic and wind power facilities worldwide. Almost all its plants are in Israel and Europe, but several projects are nearing completion in the United States as well. The company has a gross installed capacity of 1883MW, with a pipeline expected to further install 618 MW and 1500 MWh of capacity by the end of 2025. The decrease in the price of lithium and polycrystalline silicon, along with the increase in the cost of electricity between 2022 and 2023 have been decisive factors leading to ENLT's improvement in margins and profitability. In addition, the Inflation Reduction Act provides a unique opportunity for companies in the renewable sector, allowing access to tax credits of up to 30%, increasing the inherent profitability of each new project carried out in the United States. The new projects undertaken in the US can therefore provide a fast growth opportunity for Enlight, without requiring an excessive amount of capital and allowing it to maintain higher margins. For these reasons, I currently rate the stock as a Buy, despite two possible significant risks at stake: the future level of interest rates, a key value to observe for a capital-intensive company like ENLT, and the conflict in Israel where the company gets 27% of its revenues in FY23. To support my thesis, I conducted a careful analysis of the business, a comparison of marginality with main peers, and a Discounted Cash Flow analysis to establish its fundamental value.

Business Overview

Enlight operates as an Independent Power Producer, dealing at the same time with the development, construction, and generation of electricity produced mainly through solar and wind power. Most of the company's revenues are through PPA contracts or through the sale of energy directly to the power grid, usually accompanied by power hedges to stabilize cash flows. In the Q4 FY23 presentation, it is specified that more than 90% of revenues are obtained through PPAs or power hedges, while the remainder varies depending on the selling price of electricity in the relevant market. As can be seen within the table containing the list of Enlight's facilities, it can be seen that most of the PPA contracts are indexed.

As of Dec 23, ENLT had a gross installed capacity of 1883MW (1226MW net installed capacity) of which 831MW in Western Europe, 604MW in Israel, 342MW in Central and Eastern Europe, and 106MW in the United States (the Apex Solar plant operational since 2023).

Europe is the main market in terms of revenues, achieving 71.7% of the total in FY23, of which 36.4% was in Western Europe and 35.3% in Central and Eastern Europe. 27.4% of revenues are produced in Israel, mainly concentrated within the Israeli Electric Company. The remaining 0.9% is achieved in the U.S., a market that is expected to increase significantly as early as 2024 with the finalization of new projects currently under construction.

ENLT Q4 FY23 Presentation and Author's Analysis

Short-term development

Enlight, according to the data provided by management, currently has 618 MW of generation capacity and 1516 MWh of storage capacity under construction. It is expected that all the projects presented in the table below will be in operation by the end of 2024, except for Pupin, leading to a positive impact on revenues and EBITDA by $80m and $60m, respectively. In my opinion, the most interesting thing to report is the Atrisco projects’ method of financing: ENLT can indeed take advantage of the ITC (investment tax credit) and PTC (production tax credit), allowing a reduction of up to 30% on the actual cost incurred and production credit for the energy produced within the plant. The estimated cost of the two projects is between $787m and $828m, but thanks to the subsidies introduced by the IRA, the actual disbursement in Capex is limited to between $411-432m, thus halving the capital required to carry out the operation.

One of the main types of financing used by ENLT is equity tax financing, through which a certain amount of cash flow from the project and part of the tax benefits associated with the construction of the plant is offered as a quid pro quo for capital. The Atrisco plant, for example, was financed through a combination of $198m in PTC and ITC tax equity and $307m in debt, allowing the company not to need for additional capital from its shareholders. Top management itself, within the FY23 results conference call, stated on several occasions that it does not expect shareholders to contribute capital throughout FY24. Again, according to management:

"We signed PPAs on 806 megawatts and 2 gigawatt-hours that will enter construction in 2024. This includes Country Acres, a 392 megawatt and 688 MW hour project delivering to Sacramento Utility District in California. Roadrunner, a 294 MW and 940 MW hour facility contracted with AEPCO in Arizona, and Quail Ranch, a 120 MW and 400 MW hour project that represents the second phase of our Atrisco facility in New Mexico and delivers to PNM"

The projects mentioned, along with CoBar Complex, Rustic Hills 1 & 2, and Gecama Solar, will begin the construction phase during 2024 and will go into operation between late 2025 and 2026, for a gross installed capacity of 2498 MW and storage capacity of 3052 MWh. These new projects are expected to increase revenues by $200m, requiring a capital injection of close to $2B, net of tax credits. Because of this expected future disbursement, again in the last quarter results conference call, management has not excluded the possibility of having to sell some plants to further increase its self-financing capacity and reduce overall debt.

ENLT Q4 FY23 Presentation and Author's Analysis

Economic results and comparison with Peers

ENLT Annual Reports, Refinitiv Eikon, and Author's Analysis

Enlight is characterized by strong revenue growth and high-interest expenses, but the leverage is lower compared with competitors. Between FY18 and FY23, revenues have always grown at figures above 30%. The forecasts made in the previous section are reflected in the FY24E and FY25E revenues, which are projected to increase to $355m and $557m, respectively. This, however, will negatively impact operating margins, decreasing to 45.2% and 38.3% respectively, down from the outstanding FY23 result (61.9%), but in line with the percentages achieved between FY19 and FY22. Between FY24E and FY26E, an expected reduction in interest rates from current levels and the increased use of equity tax financing will lead to a decline in interest expense growth, a fact also influenced by possible asset disposals that could reduce the injection of new capital through debt.

Companies Annual Reports, Refinitiv Eikon, and Author's Analysis

According to analysts' estimates, the increase in revenues along with the decrease in the cost of debt should lead to a profit of $97m in FY24E (P/E FY24E: 20.2x) and $141m in FY25E (P/E FY25E: 13.9x), with a net income margin in the 25-27% range. Such a result is significantly higher than the mean of the analyzed sample, which is expected to reach 2.8% and 6.7% of net income margin in FY24E and FY25E, respectively.

Despite a net debt of about $2B, ENLT has a D/E leverage of 145% as of Dec 23, half the average of the sample analyzed. This dynamic is also evidenced by the ratio of PP&E to Net Debt. Again, Enlight presents a value of 145% against a peers' average of 102.7%, meaning that the assets (composed mainly of facilities) more than adequately cover the current debt situation.

Companies Annual Reports and Author's Analysis

Risks

In my opinion, there are two main risks for Enlight to consider:

A continuation of interest rates at current levels may reduce profitability in the long run, as well as cause significant interest expenses given the large amount of debt on the balance sheet. ENLT currently pays between 5.25% and 5.75% for financing new projects and has a cost of debt of 2.58% obtained by dividing net interest expenses by total debt. The financial situation is currently not a cause for concern, as the liquidity is more than sufficient to cover FY24 bond expenses, but a capital increase may be needed in the future given the large number of planned investments. Inflation, on the other hand, is not a major problem for the company since most of the PPA contracts are indexed to the CPI.

An escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine may pose a significant economic risk to the company, since 27% percent of revenues as well as 32% of net installed generation capacity are generated in Israel. Moreover, one of its major customers is Israeli Electric Company, Israel's largest energy supplier, which poses an additional specific risk to operations in the region. However, in the coming years, most of the projects built will be in the U.S. segment, which is expected to absorb part of the share of revenues generated in Israel, gradually reducing the risk on the company's overall financial performance.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

To obtain a fair valuation of ENLT, I carried out an alternative DCF model, specially adapted for the target industry. This model takes a two-stage approach:

In the first, free operating cash flows (FCFF) from FY24E to FY28E are calculated, using projected project costs to estimate capital expenditures (CAPEX).

In the second stage, it is assumed that Enlight will stop making new investments, limiting itself to maintenance Capex of approximately $100m, while continuing to generate operating cash flows from electricity sales. Such FCFs are then discounted to FY23. The second stage is based on a 25-year period, which corresponds to the estimated average useful life of solar or wind power plants.

Please consider that the model does not take into account any asset disposals that the company could implement in the period under review.

The DCF model has been carried out using the following inputs:

Beta = 0.69, obtained from Investing.com.

MRP=7.31% and Risk-free=4.49%, obtained using Pablo Fernandez's data weighted by ENLT geographic revenue exposure.

Rd = 2.58%, obtained by dividing Net Interest Expenses by Total Debt as of Dec 23.

Re and WACC = 6.44% and 4.18%, respectively.

The model yields a value of $15.9 per share, very close to the company's current stock price.

Refinitiv Eikon and Author's Analysis

Conclusions

I believe ENLT could be an appealing investment for those who want exposure to renewable energy with a long-term view. Its growth potential is considerable for years to come, boosted by new plants nearing completion. In addition, the incentives currently available on taxes, first among them the Inflation Reduction Act, could ensure double-digit revenue growth without having to rely on debt as in the past. An improvement in the interest rate environment could act as a further catalyst for this growth.

With regard to profitability, a key factor to consider in this business, ENLT is currently one of the best companies compared to the closest competitors. In my opinion, however, there are two risks involving Enlight that should be monitored closely: the concentration of business in Israel (27% of revenues in FY23) and the possible persistence of high-interest rates. Furthermore, My discounted cash flow analysis yielded a slightly lower equity value than the current market price.

Overall, I currently rate ENLT stock as a Buy; that's because, although two material risks are involved and my target price is consistent with the current stock price, ENLT is currently one of the most interesting Independent Power Producers, and I foresee for the latter a future of sustained growth.