Pgiam

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) has struggled since my initial write-up last July, as the company ran into some production issues from its largest basin. More recently in November, I said EPM should benefit from continued strengthening natural prices, but natural gas prices have been weak this winter due to warmer weather across much of the community. Let's catch up on the stock.

Company Profile

As a reminder, EPM owns non-operated interests in several oil and natural basins. Over 60% of its production is natural gas, although nearly 60% its revenue in fiscal 2024 thus far has come from crude oil. Its largest basins are the Barnett, Jonah Field, Williston, Delhi Field, and Hamilton Dome.

The company is in the process of acquiring acreage in the Scoop/Stack. It also entered into a strategic partnership in the Permian in September to help develop acreage.

Fiscal Q2 Results

For the quarter, EPM saw revenue decrease -38% year over year to $21.0 million. Sequentially, revenue increased 2%. That came in below the $22.0 million analyst consensus, but notably one analyst on its earnings call admitted they erroneously made a modeling error that was much higher than the consensus, which increased the consensus.

Crude revenue dropped -10% to $11.8 million, as realized oil prices fell from $78.92 last year to $73.96. Sequentially crude revenue dipped -6%.

Natural gas revenue plunged -63% to $6.5 million, while NGL sales sank -16% to $2.7 million. Sequentially, natural gas revenue rose 16%, and NGL sales climbed 12%. Realized natural gas price dipped from $7.34 per MCF last year to $3.35 per McF, while NGL prices dropped to $28.48 a barrel from $30.25 a barrel.

Average daily production fell -13% to 6,304 BOE/D from 7,250 BOE/D. Oil volumes sank -4% to 159 MBbl. Natural gas volumes declined nearly -18% to 1,951 MMcf, and NGL volumes fell -9% to 96 MBbl. Sequentially total volumes were down -2%

Its largest basin, the Barnett Share, saw production decline -22% to 2,587 BOE/D from 3,304 BOE/d, while production for its second largest basin, the Jonah Field, declined -6% from 1,902 BOE/d to 1,793 BOE/d. Sequentially, Barnett volumes fell -2%, while Jonah Field volumes decreased -3%.

The company said that while operational issues with EnLink's (ENLC) midstream assets continued into the quarter that production was only minimally impacted and that the basin is back to more historic decline rates. It also noted its Williston Basin assets were impacted by ONEOK's (OKE) Grassland System being shut-in for about three weeks, while Hamilton Dome production was slightly impacted by some well work.

At the end of the quarter, EPM drilled its first three wells with Pedevco in the Permian, with one brought online. It said the early results have been encouraging.

Natural gas prices for Jonah Field were $4.87 in the quarter, compared to $11.00 last year and $3.69 in fiscal Q1.

Production costs improved to $21.31 per BOE from $22.55 per BOE a year ago, but were up quarter over quarter from $20.01 per BOE.

EPM recorded adjusted EBITDA of $6.8 million, down nearly -59% from $16.4 million, and up 1% sequentially from $6.7 million.

Operating cash flow was $7.1 million, while free cash flow was $3.2 million.

Net income for the quarter was $1.1 million, or 3 cents per share. That missed analyst estimates by 4 cents.

The company declared a 12-cent dividend for the quarter.

Looking at the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with zero debt and $8.5 million in cash.

After the quarter, the company agreed to purchase assets in the SCOOP/STACK for $43.5 million in cash. The assets include 3,700 net acres with approximately 230 producing wells. Average daily production is 1,550 BOE/d, made up of 42% oil, 15% NGLs, and 43% natural gas. There were also 21 DUCs that the seller was set to complete before the deal closed. Its average working interest is around 3%.

On its fiscal Q2 earnings call, CEO Kelly Loyd said:

"What we have now is really some investment portfolio flexibility. Largely in the past to maintain, or increase production, we needed to be in an acquisition market that, had more favorable trade winds, which by the way, we have a terrific record of doing that. And we honestly on the PDP side, with our SCOOP/STACK acquisition, I couldn't be more excited about this purchase, but it also comes with these additional locations. And again, the flexibility, by flexibility, you may be wondering, look, you're a non-op. What flexibility do you have? Well, these locations have value, right? We can drill them. We can sell them. But there's a whole lot of options there. So what we're going to do, we'll tailor this to fit nicely with our expected CapEx as we go forward. Yes, it'll obviously be dynamic, but again, it's just another sort of really viable tool for us, to put to work, for the best interest of our shareholders."

After two very disappointing quarterly reports, EPM turned in a relatively in-line quarter. Volumes modestly declined quarter over quarter, and the company is still dealing with some minor issues impacting production. Its natural gas prices improved sequentially, helped by Jonah, although as expected, it didn't see the huge lift it saw a year ago when California was hit by cold weather. Oil prices, meanwhile, were solid but crept down.

The more interesting thing to come out of recent events is that the company is transitioning its strategy a bit. In the past, it primarily purchased long-lived assets with solid cash flows that were in slow decline. More recently with the Pedevco partnership and now the SCOOP/STACK acquisition, it is buying assets that have some potential production upside. It has also looked a bit more towards more oily assets.

Given the volatility of natural gas prices over the years, this transition makes sense. The company is looking to diversify its commodity exposure, while at the same time also adding some assets that offer volume growth potential.

Valuation

EPM trades at about 5.4x EBITDA based on fiscal year 2024 (ending June) analyst estimates of $32.6 million. Meanwhile, it trades at 4.3x the FY25 consensus of $51 million, when taking into account the cash to pay for the SCOOP/STACK acquisition. Of course, the price of natural gas and oil can change the actual results immensely.

The stock currently yields around 8.3%. The dividend has been covered 1.4x by operating cash flow, so currently looks safe.

The stock generally trades above oil E&Ps, but below more natural gas focused E&Ps.

Given its current financial position and growth outlook, I'd value the stock between 5-6x FY25 EBITDA. That would value the company between $6.50-$8.50, when taking into consideration the purchase price of its recent acquisition.

Conclusion

While EPM has faced some operational issues and weak natural gas prices, I do like the moves the company has recently been making to add a bit more oil and liquids exposure along with potential volume upside from un-drilled acreage. It's run into issues, but it's not sitting still. Meanwhile, its balance sheet remains in good shape, and its dividend is well covered.

As such, I continue to rate the stock a "Buy," and think it looks like a good option to play if natural gas prices eventually find their footing and rally. Given its uneven performance and weak natural gas price, I will reduce my target slightly from $7.50 to $7.00.