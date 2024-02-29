Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Evolution Petroleum's Strategy Is Evolving

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
4.03K Followers

Summary

  • Evolution Petroleum has recently struggled with production issues and weak natural gas prices.
  • However, the company is transitioning its strategy to add assets with production upside and diversify its commodity exposure.
  • Despite its struggles, the stock has potential upside from here.

Oil industry well pumps

Pgiam

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) has struggled since my initial write-up last July, as the company ran into some production issues from its largest basin. More recently in November, I said EPM should benefit from continued strengthening natural

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
4.03K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EPM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EPM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.