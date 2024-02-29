Michael Vi

Investment Thesis

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) saw its shares pop on the back of its Q4 2024 results. And my inbox had several messages that I called it wrong on Okta. Firstly, I am wrong 50% of the time, I've come to terms with that. Secondly, even though the results were good, there are still some pesky points that bother me.

But they don't bother me enough to keep my hold rating on this stock. Therefore, I'm upwards revising this stock to a buy.

Rapid Recap,

Back in December, I said in a neutral analysis,

I estimate that in the best case, the stock is priced at 35x forward fiscal 2025 EPS. And this figure already bakes in a lot of upside into Okta's future earnings. And still, this multiple appears stretched. Therefore, I'm downwards revising my rating to neutral.

Author's work on OKTA

In hindsight, my turn to neutral was wrong. I didn't expect Okta's free cash flow margins to jump so dramatically. The stock now appears to provide a better risk-reward than it did back in Q3 2024. Here's why.

Okta's Near-Term Prospects

Okta is a cybersecurity company. They help businesses keep their online information safe by managing who gets access to what. They focus on protecting against identity-based attacks and provide tools to secure employee and customer identities.

Moving on, Okta's CEO and co-founder Todd McKinnon's emphasis on the Okta Secure Identity Commitment reflects the company's proactive approach to addressing cybersecurity challenges. The launch of Project Bedrock to fortify corporate systems and enhance product offerings underscores Okta's drive to stay ahead in the fight against identity attacks.

Despite its promising outlook, Okta faces certain near-term challenges. The reduction in new customer adds and the acknowledgment that seat and MAU upsells remain a challenge point to headwinds in Okta's near-term growth. This is particularly evident in the mid-market and below, where economic uncertainties often impact technology investment decisions.

Given this context, let's now turn to its fundamentals.

Fiscal 2025 Points to 16% CAGR, What are the Implications?

OKTA revenue growth rates

I've taken Okta's guidance of 11% for fiscal 2025 and increased it by 500 basis points on the presumption that Okta is lowballing its estimates. This implies that when fiscal 2025 is completed, this business will be delivering high teen growth rates.

As far as tech businesses go, you are either disrupting and delivering premium growth (referred to as consistent, stable, predictable, and recurring 20% CAGR), or you are getting disrupted.

I follow enough companies to know that over time, the premium on a tech stock can change massively, from what at many times looks irrationally overpriced or astoundingly underpriced. The multiple on tech stocks truly drives the stock's return. And getting the multiple that investors are paying right, makes a massive difference in the next 3 years of returns. Naturally, over a 10-year period, the original valuation makes no difference. But you and I both know that neither of us is holding out our stocks for 10 years.

With this context in mind, let's turn to discussing its valuation.

OKTA's Stock Valuation -- 23x Forward Free Cash Flow

This graphic neatly describes the excitement over Okta.

OKTA Q4 2024

Can you see the jump in free cash flows from fiscal 2023 into fiscal 2024? On the back of Okta's fiscal Q3 2024 (the previous quarter), Okta was guiding for approximately 19% free cash flow margins for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025.

However, now consider what Okta actually delivered for fiscal Q4 2024.

OKTA Q4 2024

This is a business that should have no problems delivering 30% free cash flow margins. Therefore, when management guides for fiscal 2025 to deliver approximately 21% free cash flow margins, investors are not thinking they are serious.

Hence, I believe that at some point in fiscal 2025, Okta is able to be on a forward run-rate of 30% free cash flow margins.

Consequently, I believe that at some point in fiscal 2025, Okta will be delivering $800 million of free cash flow as a forward run rate. This implies that compared with the year just finished, Okta will be delivering more than 60% increase in free cash flow.

Given all this, the stock is priced at 23x forward free cash flows. As far as tech stocks go, in cybersecurity, this is truly a bargain. However, the key blemish of its growth rates will in time need to be addressed.

The Bottom Line

Upon reevaluation, my initial neutral rating on Okta seems misplaced, given the surprising surge in free cash flow margins witnessed in fiscal Q4 2024. Okta's fiscal 2025 guidance anticipates a 16% CAGR, supported by an attractive 23x forward free cash flow valuation.

The unexpected jump in free cash flows, indicating a potential forward run-rate of 30% margins in fiscal 2025, positions Okta as an attractive investment. Therefore, I'm revising my rating to a buy, recognizing Okta's strong financials and compelling valuation in the cybersecurity tech sector.